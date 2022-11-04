NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Friday, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State EDGE Tyler Friday
Tyler Friday
Ohio State TEAMNAME
#54
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6020
Wt: 255
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3278
Wing: 8038
40: 4.90
DOB: 12/1/1999
Hometown: Ramsey, NJ
High School: Don Bosco Prep
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
Tyler Friday is not only an excellent player for the Buckeyes but also an exceptional student who has been majoring in Communications at OSU. He has had a decent career at OSU and, coming into 2022, will be ready to go, and people will know his name. He was a four-star prospect out of high school and the fourth-best strong-side defensive end. Friday is the son of Evey and Sam Friday and his brother, Sammy, plays college basketball at Siena College.
