NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Friday, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

Tyler Friday

Ohio State TEAMNAME

#54

Pos: EDGE

Ht: 6020

Wt: 255

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3278

Wing: 8038

40: 4.90

DOB: 12/1/1999

Hometown: Ramsey, NJ

High School: Don Bosco Prep

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Tyler Friday is not only an excellent player for the Buckeyes but also an exceptional student who has been majoring in Communications at OSU. He has had a decent career at OSU and, coming into 2022, will be ready to go, and people will know his name. He was a four-star prospect out of high school and the fourth-best strong-side defensive end. Friday is the son of Evey and Sam Friday and his brother, Sammy, plays college basketball at Siena College.