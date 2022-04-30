NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons Select QB Desmond Ridder at 74th Overall.

The Second quarterback is off the board in Desmond Ridder. How does fit in with Atlanta? More Below

Ridder was widely thought to be the 4th or 5th quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. But as we have seen, teams are perhaps even lower than we thought on this class, with Ridder having to wait until round three to be the second quarterback taken.

The Falcons have long been tied to a quarterback after the departure of Matt Ryan. With Marcus Mariota in a bridge role, it seems as if Ridder will be allowed to sit and learn, before his time in Atlanta.

From an experience and leadership degree, few players of any position match Ridder. He also carries a live arm and has multiple NFL throws on tape. That being said, Ridder will need to develop his skills as a fundamental quarterback. Atlanta will be the place where he does it.