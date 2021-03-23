Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search

NFL Draft Bible Database

The official NFL Draft database with thousands of players in college football
Author:
Updated:
Original:

*Beta version

Jersey number and class to be updated soon

Wait a moment for the database to load

DISCLAIMER: we're constantly updating, expanding, and verifying our data in pursuit of the most comprehensive and complete database. If you find anything that you feel is incorrect, please let us know.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

USATSI_13643756
Scouting Reports

Micah Parsons - Inside Linebacker Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

USATSI_15221396
Scouting Reports

Shaka Toney - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

Jordan_Smith_Jr
Scouting Reports

Jordan Smith - 4-3 Defensive End UAB Blazers Scouting Report

USATSI_15076326
Scouting Reports

Payton Turner - 4-3 Defensive End Houston Cougars Scouting Report

USATSI_13391755
Scouting Reports

Carlos Basham Jr. - 4-3 Defensive End Wake Forest Demon Deacons Scouting Report

UNI_3811
Scouting Reports

Elerson Smith - 4-3 Defensive End Northern Iowa Panthers Scouting Report

N3RBDXCHZ5DIVPYBFNL6IXAJY4
Scouting Reports

Jaelan Phillips - 4-3 Defensive End Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report

USATSI_13513370
Scouting Reports

Kwity Paye - 4-3 Defensive End Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

USATSI_13392690
Scouting Reports

Gregory Rousseau - 4-3 Defensive End Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report