Jeff Caldwell's NFL Draft Buzz Is Exploding With Breathtaking Potential

Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell is an explosive playmaker in the 2026 NFL Draft. An elite athlete, Caldwell went to the NFL Combine and ran a 4.31 at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds. The former Lindenwood transfer also leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump after averaging 18 yards per catch in college.

Caldwell recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Caldwell discussed transferring from Lindenwood to Cincinnati, his difference-making skill set, running his favorite routes, recent team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell Is An Explosive Playmaker

JM: You have an incredibly unique story in the 2026 NFL Draft. You didn’t hit your growth spurt until college. You end up at Lindenwood in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) coming out of high school. What was your mindset like back then? You weren’t a popular high school recruit.

Jeff Caldwell: After my senior year of high school, I was just happy to have an opportunity to continue playing football. I didn’t look at the Lindenwood opportunity as a negative. I was living out my dream of playing college football.

Lindenwood was a D-II program at the time, but that didn’t bother me at all. They were only my offer. I was thankful to have an offer! I wouldn’t trade my time at Lindenwood for anything. It made me a better man. It was far more important than football.

I just kept getting better as the seasons went by. I started noticing I could play at a higher level. Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always dreamed about playing in the NFL. That’s when it felt like it was the right decision to enter the portal.

JM: When did you hit your growth spurt? Do I have it correct that you were about 5-foot-10 coming out of high school? You measured in at 6-foot-5 at the NFL Combine. Did that change things for you?

Jeff Caldwell: I don’t think it really changed anything for me. I never really noticed a difference. I wasn’t short coming out of high school, per say, because 5-foot-10 is tall as is. I didn’t think about it.

JM: You go to the NFL Combine and you ran a 4.31 in the 40. You leaped 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump. Do you think you surprised scouts in attendance? I assume you were satisfied with the performance?

Jeff Caldwell: I always knew I could post such numbers. I wasn’t really thinking about it to be honest with you. I was just happy to have an opportunity to compete at the NFL Combine, to display myself on that type of stage.

I think it gave scouts another chance to go back and watch my tape. I’m thankful for anything that gives NFL scouts a reason to double check on me as a prospect.

JM: You played four seasons of college football. You averaged about 18.0 yards per catch. At Lindenwood, you averaged 17.6 yards per catch (or better). You generate explosive plays in the passing game.

Jeff Caldwell: Speed kills when it comes to playing football. That’s especially true in this day and age. I appreciate my offensive coordinators for drawing up plays for me and trusting me to get open.

I’ve always had that explosive ability. You never when I’m going to take it to the house for a 70-yard score. I want to help my offense.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) stands over TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jevon McIver Jr. (20) after Caldwell scores a touchdown during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

JM: Going from Lindenwood to Cincinnati was a step up in competition. How did you acclimate? What was that process like?

Jeff Caldwell: The biggest change from Lindenwood to Cincinnati was just about me getting used to being on my own. I had my two best friends with me every day at Lindenwood. When I got to Cincinnati, it was like, okay, I’m fully on my own now.

I had to find a routine that worked for me. I had to get settled in. Once I bought into the program and learned what Cincinnati is really about, it became easy. I found my routine. I stuck it out and it became easy. I dove in head first. That’s what I did.

JM: You scored 28 career touchdowns, including six this past season at Cincinnati. You acclimated nicely. You get into the end zone. Some of that was red zone success, but you also score explosives.

Jeff Caldwell: You need to have that mentality as a receiver. I want to score. I’m the best player on this field. It doesn’t have to be cocky. You need to have that mindset at receiver. At both Cincinnati and Lindenwood, I had to find that mentality.

It definitely comes down to your mindset. Good things will happen for you.

JM: Does Jeff Caldwell have a favorite route to run?

Jeff Caldwell: A go route. I love winning down the field. That feeling, there’s really nothing like it. You’re running into open space. It’s an easy route to pick up and run.

JM: Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process? Did you have any meetings at pro day, or any virtual meetings?

Jeff Caldwell: I’ve enjoyed the process. It’s been going well. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m seeing parts of the world I’ve never seen. I went to Pittsburgh for a Top 30 visit with the Steelers.

I’ve also hopped on Zoom meetings with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and a bunch of others.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. When a team uses one of their draft picks on Jeff Caldwell, what kinda guy are they getting?

Jeff Caldwell: You’re getting a selfless player who approaches every task with passion and attention to detail. I’m eager to learn and get better. I’m going to buy into the system. I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity.

I’m thankful to be in this position.