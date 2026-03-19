NFL Draft Late Round Value Picks: 10 Wide Recievers
The 2026 NFL Draft features a strong class of wide receiver prospects. A total of 16 wideouts qualified for our top 100 rankings. Upwards of 12-plus receivers should be selected on the first two days of the NFL Draft.
Six wide receivers were selected during our latest first-round mock draft. Once the top names fly off the board, NFL teams will shift attention to Day Three sleepers. Identifying late-round gems could help transform an entire draft class.
With that in mind, we've identified our 10 favorite late-round wide receiver prospects.
2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Wide Receiver Value Picks
Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
After once struggling to find his footing at Wisconsin, Skyler Bell transferred to Connecticut and completely broke out of his shell. In two seasons with the Huskies, he totaled 2,138 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, including a monstrous 1,278-yard campaign in 2025. Bell then attended the NFL Combine and leaped a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad. He projects as a mid-round steal with inside-outside versatility and field-stretching speed.
Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
Ted Hurst has emerged as everyone's favorite small-school receiver in this NFL Draft. The former Georgia State standout was outstanding at the Senior Bowl, proving he could hang with prospects from top programs. Hurst ran a 4.42 at the NFL Combine, an excellent result at 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds. He also leaped a 36.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-3 broad jump after two really productive seasons with the Panthers, accumulating 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams is a flat-out playmaker. He's a legitimate yards-after-catch threat with terrific creativity in space. Williams routinely made contested catches on film, an impressive feat for a wideout under 6-feet and 190 pounds. He was consistently productive at Clemson, including a career-best season in 2024 in which he produced 75 receptions for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. He projects as an instant starter out of the slot.
Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance was a show-stopper at the NFL Combine. The Marshall, Minnesota native ran a blazing-fast 4.34 and leaped a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump. Lance has an electric skillset on tape, using straightline vertical speed to blow past defensive backs. He was plenty productive, amassing 2,132 receiving yards across 2024-25 with 27 total offensive touchdowns.
Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
Deion Burks is a slot-only wide receiver who destroyed zone coverage at Oklahoma. The Sooners performer was slippery after the catch on short and intermediate routes. Burks struggles to consistently create separation when faced with man coverage, so his NFL offensive coordinator would be wise to move him around the formation. A 4.30, 42-5-inch vertical, and 10-foot-11 broad jump at the combine proved athleticism is present in bunches.
Eric McAlister, WR, TCU
Teams looking for size and vertical speed will find it in late-round option Eric McAlister. The TCU wide receiver measured in at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds at the NFL Combine. McAlister is currently a one-trick pony, but his second gear led to him generating explosives for the Horned Frogs. The Texas native produced 1,190 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. He also averaged 18.2 yards per catch throughout his four-year college football career.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
Caleb Douglas struggled to get on the field at Florida in 2022 and 2023. He transferred back to his hometown state by joining Texas Tech in 2024. The Red Raiders afforded him with opportunity, and he converted his reps to 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns. Douglas ran a 4.39 at the NFL Combine at 6-3, 206. His 79-inch wingspan occasionally flashes on tape via a sizable catch radius.
Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
Georgia wideout Colbie Young is among the best Day Three sleepers at the position. The Bulldogs performer elevated his pre-draft stock at the NFL Combine by running a 4.49, a jaw-dropping time considering his size (6-5, 218). On tape, Young's stride length routinely outran cornerbacks, and he consistently flashed reliable hands at the catch point.
Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri
Kevin Coleman Jr. is an undersized wide receiver who played at four different programs (Jackson State, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Missouri). He broke out with the Bulldogs in 2024, notching 74 catches for 932 yards and six touchdowns. Coleman stayed in the SEC by joining the Tigers in 2025, producing another 732 yards. He's a slot-only receiver who could carve out a role in 11 personnel due to on-the-fly adjustments and good hands.
Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech
Eric Rivers produced 1,172 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch at FIU in 2024. He transferred to Georgia Tech this past season and still recorded 658 yards. Rivers was excellent at the NFL Combine, tying for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.35 seconds. He also posted eye-opening results in the vertical (37 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-7) drills. The well-traveled wideout (he also played at Memphis) has Z-receiver potential with good initial quickness.