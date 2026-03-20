NFL Draft Late Round Value Picks: Tight Ends
One tight end is going to be selected during the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That's the expectation. Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is an elite prospect who is arguably a top-15 overall player in the NFL Draft.
Once Sadiq is drafted, NFL teams will shift attention to late-round sleepers at the position. Identifying late-round talent could help transform an offense next season. The tight end class has some potential gems.
With that in mind, we've identified our favorite late-round tight end value prospects.
2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Tight End Value Picks
Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
Stanford tight end Sam Roush is among the effective in-line blockers in the class. The former Cardinals standout should quickly get on the field for an NFL offense. When it comes to his pass-catching potential, Roush has athleticism that indicates there's untapped potential. The 6-foot-6, 267-pound weapon has giant 10-inch hands and leaped the third-best vertical (38.5 inches) and fourth-best broad jump (10-foot-6) among participating tight ends at the NFL Combine.
Justin Joly, TE, NC State
Justin Joly is a compactly built prospect who utilizes athleticism to uncover. The Brewster, New York native transferred from UConn to NC State in 2024 and compiled more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Wolfpack. Joly scored a career-high seven TDs in 2025, and averaged a personal-best 15.4 yards per catch in 2024. His 10.5-inch hands show up at the catch point, where he's tough and reliable.
John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
Wyoming's John Michael Gyllenborg is super athletic. His 4.22 shuttle at the NFL Combine was the fastest result among six participating tight ends in that drill. Gyllenborg's 10-foot-6 broad jump was third-best and his 4.60 was sixth-fastest. He's a total projection as a blocker, but he's an athletic "move" type who can threaten defenses vertically. He would have been more productive if Wyoming threw the ball more consistently.
Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
Joe Royer struggled to get on the field at Ohio State before deciding to transfer to Cincinnati. He broke out with the Bearcats, registering 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns across 2024-25. Royer is an effective receiver with separation quickness, creating mismatch opportunities against linebackers and safeties in coverage. He's incredibly competitive both at the catch point and after the catch.
Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
Nate Boerkircher defines being a selfless player. In five combined seasons at Nebraska and Texas A&M, he totaled just 38 receptions for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Boerkircher consistently thrived while serving as an extension of the offensive line both in pass protection and as a run blocker. His career-high three receiving touchdowns in 2025 indicate there's some untapped potential there, but he'll especially thrive as a blocker who creates opportunities for his teammates to make plays.
Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
A Cologne, Germany native, Marlin Klein fell in love with football overseas and pursued his dream all the way to Michigan and the NFL Draft. His passion for football is evident on tape through his compete level and effort. Klein is an ascending prospect who is still scratching the surface of his upside. He'll require a patient environment, but he's above-average both as a receiving option and blocker.