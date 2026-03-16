2026 NFL Mock Draft: Free Agency Chaos Just Changed Everything
NFL free agency has altered the scope of the 2026 NFL Draft. Billions of dollars have been spent and committed on acquisitions that reshuffles roster needs for all 32 teams. NFL Draft priorities are coming into focus for general managers as a result.
The NFL Combine is also in our rearview mirror. Teams are now attending the pro day circuit, bringing prospects in for Top 30 visits, and conducting virtual meetings. With the 2026 NFL Draft roughly six weeks away, we present our latest mock draft.
2026 NFL Mock Draft: First Wave of Free Agency Impact
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the first week of free agency preparing for Fernando Mendoza's arrival. They paid a historic premium for center Tyler Linderbaum, and brought in wide receiver Jalen Nailor as well. Mendoza will inherit a better supporting cast than most realize, with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty as focal points.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
The New York Jets signed pass rushers Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare, but the depth chart at EDGE is still thin. Ohio State's Arvell Reese may make a successful transition to EDGE rusher after running a 4.46 at the NFL Combine. Even if Reese plays linebacker, he projects as an impactful front-seven defender for a Jets defense that needs more of those.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
The Arizona Cardinals were considered a potential Jeremiyah Love landing spot, but they retained James Conner and signed Tyler Allgeier as well. New head coach Mike LaFleur will want to raise the floor of his offense, given that Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are short-term solutions at quarterback. Supporting those running backs by drafting an offensive lineman like Francis Mauigoa would be a good plan. Mauigoa is a high-floor prospect with terrific play strength.
4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
The Tennessee Titans were incredibly aggressive throughout the first week of free agency. They added weapons on offense (Wan'Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger), revamped their cornerback room (Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Joshua Williams), and added a pass-rushing friend for Jeffery Simmons (John Franklin-Myers). Having improved their roster, it's becoming more reasonable to envision them taking Love here. He'd be a legitimate three-down threat and pairing him with Cam Ward would be tempting.
5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is a former Baltimore Ravens coaching disciple. Ex co-worker Mike Macdonald put on a coaching clinic on how to maximize three-safety looks in your defense. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is the best overall prospect on the board here. The Giants have improved at linebacker (Tremaine Edmunds) and cornerback (Greg Newsome II) in free agency. John Harbaugh and Wilson would love to add a prospect of Downs' caliber.
6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Cleveland Browns need to upgrade at wide receiver. They've spent the early portion of the offseason improving their offensive line, acquiring Tytus Howard and Zion Johnson. That is a wise approach, given its lackluster state. Drafting a wideout would aid Shedeur Sanders' development. The Browns should possess interest in keeping Carnell Tate in Ohio. Tate has elite ball skills and is a savvy route runner for his size.
7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
The Washington Commanders are spending the offseason retooling a disastrous defense. Signing Odafe Oweh should help fix the pass rush. An elite linebacker would continue transforming this unit. Sonny Styles was a top-three performer at the NFL Combine, leaping a 43.5 inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. Dan Quinn would love to add Styles' range and athleticism to his reimagined defense.
8. New Orleans Saints: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
The New Orleans Saints have not re-signed Cameron Jordan. Meanwhile, they spent premium resources on offense by signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards. It's trending towards them using this pick on defense. David Bailey ran a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest recorded time of any pure pass rusher. Bailey also leaped a 35 inch vertical and 10-foot-9 broad. The speedy EDGE wins with athleticism and straightline explosion.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The Kansas City Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie and lost Jaylen Watson to free agency. They'll draft a cornerback early. Mansoor Delane has established himself as the top player at the position. Delane is an athletic corner with scheme versatility.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
The Cincinnati Bengals officially lost Trey Hendrickson to the division rival Baltimore Ravens. Revamping their pass-rushing unit is an offseason necessity. Rueben Bain Jr. is generating headlines for his historical arm length deficiencies, but he's an excellent prospect on tape who is both powerful and explosive. He also defends the run with a red-hot motor.
11. Miami Dolphins: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
The Miami Dolphins signed Malik Willis to a lucrative three-year contract to be their new quarterback. Protecting Willis should be Jon-Eric Sullivan's next priority. Penn State guard Vega Ioane would be a plug-and-play pick. Ioane is a physical blocker with a nasty mean streak.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Dallas Cowboys are essentially a blank slate at cornerback. Tennessee's Jermod McCoy has been a non-participant throughout the pre-draft process, but his 2024 tape is elite. McCoy plans to address injury concerns for teams at some point, and that could make the cornerback-needy Cowboys comfortable with taking him at No. 12 overall.
13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The fit between the Los Angeles Rams and Makai Lemon continues to be a pre-draft favorite of ours. Lemon is an elite route runner with the short-area quickness required to uncover. The Rams have the aging Davante Adams on an expiring contract, so a long-term running mate for Puka Nacua is needed.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
The Baltimore Ravens still own this selection as a result of their suspicious decision to break their agreement to trade for Maxx Crosby. They quickly responded by signing Trey Hendrickson, so EDGE isn't a need here. Wide receiver is, and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson has legitimate WR1 potential with run-after-catch ability. Injuries are a concern, but he's the most complete receiver in the draft when healthy.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost several defensive lineman to free agency. There's no way Todd Bowles doesn't have his sights set on replacements. Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk is a 6-foot-6, 276-pound lineman with 34 ⅜” arms. Faulk has positional flexibility, and he’s still scratching the surface of his potential at 20 years old.
16. New York Jets (via IND): Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
The New York Jets have added several defensive backs and EDGE rushers during free agency, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joseph Ossai, and Nahshon Wright. They still need a long-term replacement for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald moved smoothly during on-field position drills at the NFL Combine for a 6-foot-2, 326-pound interior player. He’ll immediately make them tougher.
17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Taylor Decker surprisingly asked for his release. That leaves the Detroit Lions in a bind at offensive tackle opposite Penei Sewell. Spencer Fano was excellent at the NFL Combine, and his measurements proved he could stick at tackle. Fano is an excellent pass protector on tape who is also familiar with a variety of run-blocking concepts from his time executing Utah's offense.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman established himself as a first-round prospect at the NFL Combine. The Ducks star ran a 4.35 and leaped a 41-inch vertical. Thieneman is super versatile on tape, with an ability to play a variety of roles in a defensive backfield. The Minnesota Vikings aren't retaining Harrison Smith, and Brian Flores could definitely make use of his skill set.
19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
The Carolina Panthers spent big on defense, adding Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips. They can use this pick to continue supporting Bryce Young's development. Kenyon Sadiq is a borderline top-10 prospect in this class, but could be pushed down the board due to playing a devalued position. Sadiq is a freak athlete (4.39, 43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-1 broad). He creates mismatches as a pass catcher, and is also competitive enough to block in-line.
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
The McCoy selection addressed the cornerback need, and the Cowboys signed Rashan Gary to help the pass rush. Shifting attention to linebacker, CJ Allen is an excellent athlete who can run and cover with today's offenses. Allen would be an instant contributor for a retooled defense.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Michael Pittman Jr. to pair with DK Metcalf, but they have virtually nothing else at wide receiver. KC Concepcion would be an excellent complement to the big-bodied wideouts they have now. Concepion possesses elite short-area quickness from the slot. Concepcion is a dynamic yards-after-catch guy, and he can thrive on special teams, too.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
The Los Angeles Chargers let Odafe Oweh walk in free agency. They can't rely on Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree for much longer. T.J. Parker is a pro-ready physical EDGE who is developed enough to play on early downs. Parker is a legitimate tone-setter who defeats offensive lineman by blending power with physicality.
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Addressing offensive tackle before it becomes a glaring need is always wise. Lane Johnson is returning for what's probably one final season. Drafting Caleb Lomu and letting him develop behind Johnson would be smart, especially because he could use more experience and seasoning. Lomu has a well-balanced skill set in pass protection and as a run blocker.
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
The Cleveland Browns have been widely connected to Monroe Freeling throughout the pre-draft process. Perhaps he goes earlier than this after his excellent showing at the NFL Combine. Drafting Freeling and starting him at left tackle would complete the Browns' rebuilt offensive line.
25. Chicago Bears: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Could the Chicago Bears still make a play for Maxx Crosby? If not, drafting an EDGE to play with Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo would make sense. Cashius Howell is undersized with arm-length deficiencies, but he's super athletic, having posted the best 10-yard split among EDGEs at the NFL Combine (1.58).
26. Buffalo Bills: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
The DJ Moore trade may take the Buffalo Bills out of the wide receiver market here. Alternatively, linebacker is a pretty glaring hole. Cincinnati's Jake Golday is an ascending prospect. Golday went from playing EDGE at Central Arkansas to registering 104 tackles as a linebacker for the Bearcats this past season.
27. San Francisco 49ers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
The San Francisco 49ers don't appear to be bringing Jauan Jennings back. Brandon Aiyuk will also eventually be released due to an ongoing public standoff. Brock Purdy deserves more passing-game weapons. Omar Cooper Jr. is a stout wide receiver who generates yards after catch due to physicality. Kyle Shanahan would appreciate his toughness and he'd get him the football in creative ways.
28. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida
Caleb Banks suffered a broken foot during the NFL Combine that will sideline him until June, according to Dane Brugler. The Houston Texans are drafting late enough to justify the gamble. Banks is an elite athlete (as displayed in Indianapolis despite performing through the injury). DeMeco Ryans is the ideal coach to help him overcome his inconsistencies, and what a weapon he'd be with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. on either side of him.
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The Chiefs prioritized cornerback earlier. Luckily, there's a wide receiver at No. 29 worth drafting. Denzel Boston is a big-bodied weapon on the perimeter with elite ball skills and a massive catch radius. Boston has straightline speed with the vertical ability needed to win contested catches.
30. Denver Broncos: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
The Denver Broncos are excellent across the defensive line, but losing John Franklin-Myers was a blow for a unit that loves rotating fresh bodies. Peter Woods would be a value selection here. Woods possesses the twitchiness needed to defeat blocks with quickness. Vance Joseph would also appreciate his toughness and motor.
31. New England Patriots: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
Akheem Mesidor feels like a New England Patriot. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2025 with a well-developed arsenal of pass-rush moves and a red-hot motor. Mike Vrabel's coaching style is an excellent fit for his effort and intensity. Mesidor would play a supporting role behind Harold Landry III and Dre'Mont Jones.
32. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Seattle Seahawks brought Josh Jobe back, but lost Riq Woolen to free agency. Avieon Terrell would fill out the starting lineup at cornerback. Terrell is super athletic and patient with smooth footwork and coverage instincts. Mike Macdonald would love him.
And bonus picks for teams without a first-round selection!
47. Indianapolis Colts: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
Arden Key and Micheal Clemons are short-term depth solutions at EDGE. UCF's Malachi Lawrence was an athletic standout at the NFL Combine, something Chris Ballard pays attention to. Lawrence posted 97th-percentile results through a 40 inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. His 4.52 40 was also second-best at EDGE.
48. Atlanta Falcons: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons need more weapons for Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. Germie Bernard is a high-football IQ wide receiver who consistently uncovers by exploiting open spaces in zone coverage. Bernard is among the more technically advanced receivers in the draft. The Falcons released Darnell Mooney this offseason. There's also a connection to Penix, as they were teammates at Washington in 2023.
52. Green Bay Packers: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
The Green Bay Packers require more depth at defensive tackle despite bringing in Javon Hargrave, who is a short-term solution. Christen Miller is still scratching the surface of his potential, but he's an ascending prospect. Miller has an NFL-ready frame with quick movement skills.
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
The Jacksonville Jaguars need more depth at cornerback despite re-signing Montaric Brown. San Diego State's Chris Johnson would be a terrific option to have at boundary corner. Johnson is a sticky coverage player who can thrive in any scheme.