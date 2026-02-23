2026 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise Picks Before the Combine
The NFL Combine begins in Indianapolis this week. This year's iteration runs from February 23 through March 2, with positional workouts beginning on the 26th. The premier pre-draft event on the calendar will have a massive impact on the 2026 NFL Draft process.
Underrated prospects will possess an opportunity to improve their pre-draft stock. First-round picks are often solidified in Indianapolis. Before workout results, character checks, and medical red flags have an impact on these projections, we've compiled one final pre-Combine 2026 NFL mock draft.
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Pre NFL Combine Edition
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Las Vegas Raiders own the top overall selection in a one-quarterback draft. That is great news for them considering their Geno Smith gamble backfired so miserably in 2025. With the offensive-minded Klint Kubiak at head coach, the Raiders are expected to draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza's combination of precision, poise, and accuracy makes him a potential face-of-the-franchise talent.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Aaron Glenn plans to call defensive plays in 2026. He's also hired a new defensive coordinator in Brian Duker. The New York Jets need a total reset on defense after allowing the second-most points per game (29.6) in 2025. Ohio State's Arvell Reese is a dynamic athlete who possesses explosive ability when triggering downhill. Whether he plays off-ball linebacker or EDGE, Reese is the tone setter this Jets makeover needs.
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
After being rejected by Kubiak, the Arizona Cardinals hired Mike LaFleur as their new head coach. LaFleur will probably influence general manager Monti Ossenfort to utilize this selection on offense. With no quarterback worthy of succeeding Kyler Murray available here, the Cardinals make the safe choice in Francis Mauigoa, who would be an upgrade at guard or tackle.
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
New head coach Robert Saleh prioritizes speed and athleticism at EDGE. That makes David Bailey the ideal prospect for the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 overall. Bailey registered 14.5 sacks at Texas Tech this past season, and the Titans need to revamp their EDGE room to align with Saleh's preferences.
5. New York Giants: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Everything the New York Giants do this offseason should be about supporting Jaxson Dart's development at quarterback. With Malik Nabers still working his way back from a brutal season-ending knee injury, having alternatives at wide receiver is imperative. Carnell Tate has X-receiver potential as an inviting target for Dart on the boundary.
6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken will be tasked with getting more out of Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. That's quite difficult given the current state of the offensive line. Utah's Spencer Fano is a gifted athlete in pass protection, and he’d step into a starting role immediately.
7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
The Washington Commanders' defense was an abomination in 2025. Head coach Dan Quinn has made sweeping changes, naming former Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as his defensive coordinator. Caleb Downs may be the best overall prospect in this draft, but he plays a devalued position. Quinn's defense needs an attitude adjustment, and Downs could get them trending back in the right direction.
8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
Cameron Jordan is a pending free agent. The New Orleans Saints need a succession plan at pass rusher. Rueben Bain Jr. will be among the more oft-debated prospects this pre-draft season due to positional and arm length questions. Regardless, Bain is a powerful, effective rusher who utilizes strength and physicality.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense became one-dimensional in 2025. Andy Reid can't afford to repeat that mistake in 2026 with quarterback Patrick Mahomes rehabbing from a season-ending ACL injury this offseason. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is an elite prospect who will be connected to the Chiefs throughout the pre-draft process. Love is the true definition of a complete back, and the rest of the NFL would regret letting him land in Kansas City.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
The Cincinnati Bengals have consistently been a mess defensively over the previous two seasons. Set to lose Trey Hendrickson this offseason, the defensive front seven needs a total revampment. Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks established himself as a first-round prospect at this year's Senior Bowl, and he could continue climbing draft boards during this week's NFL Combine.
11. Miami Dolphins: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
The Miami Dolphins hired a defensive-minded head coach in Jeff Hafley. He enjoyed coordinating a Packers defense in 2025 that had Micah Parsons at EDGE. A long-term replacement is still needed for Jaelan Phillips, who was traded at the deadline to the Eagles. Keldric Faulk is still scratching the surface of his potential, but strength and physicality are great baseline traits for instant success.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
The Dallas Cowboys’ defense was a disaster under Matt Eberflus. They'll have a new coordinator in 2026, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer luring Christian Parker away from the Eagles. Fixing the linebacker spot becomes an immediate priority. Sonny Styles carries true three-down potential with elite athleticism and range.
13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Sean McVay can never acquire enough wide receivers. With Davante Adams slated to enter a contract year at 33 years old, the Los Angeles Rams should prepare for the inevitable. They'd be thrilled to land Makai Lemon, a highly-skilled wideout who uncovers through quickness and nuanced route running. Lemon is a yards-after-catch threat with supreme toughness.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
The Baltimore Ravens may lose some pass-catching production with Isaiah Likely and DeAndre Hopkins set for free agency. Jordyn Tyson will be in contention for the WR1 spot in this draft if his medical history checks out, but his checkered injury past raises legitimate concerns. The Ravens always have confidence in their ability to maximize talent, and Tyson has big-time potential.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers registered a middling 37 sacks in 2025. That won't please defensive minded head coach Todd Bowles. Cashius Howell has some length-related shortcomings, but he registered 11.5 sacks this past season, second-most in the SEC. Howell is an outstanding athlete with speed and first-step explosiveness.
16. New York Jets (via IND): Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State
After selecting Reese at No. 2 overall, the Jets keep their focus on the defensive side with plans to find Quinnen Williams' replacement. Ohio State's Kayden McDonald is a thickly built prospect with rare size and power. McDonald is already a high-impact run defender, but he's still scratching the surface of his potential as a pass rusher. He registered nine tackles for loss and three sacks throughout 2025.
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
The Detroit Lions didn't feel like themselves this past campaign. Ben Johnson was sorely missed and Dan Campbell made the midseason decision to take over play-calling duties. Drew Petzing is the new offensive coordinator and that should come with a re-commitment to their identity. Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been a big-time riser throughout the process. Freeling is inexperienced, but his upside, length, and baseline athletic traits has the league buzzing.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
The first cornerback finally comes off the board at No. 18 overall. Brian Flores pursued head coaching opportunities this offseason, but he ultimately stayed put as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator. Flores values high-level cornerback play and that could make LSU's Mansoor Delane a target. Delane is an athletic defender who greets every challenge in coverage with enthusiasm.
19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Dave Canales should influence the Carolina Panthers to continue investing in Bryce Young's development. This Kenyon Sadiq pick also checks the 'Best Player Available' box. Sadiq is a top 10 overall prospect in this class who may be slightly devalued due to playing a non-premium position. The Panthers would be thrilled, as he's an excellent fit in Canales' offense.
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
After addressing linebacker earlier, the Cowboys also must upgrade the cornerback room after admitting defeat on Trevon Diggs. Colton Hood solidified himself as a worthy first-round pick at this year's Senior Bowl. Hood is relentless and physical in coverage, offering a balanced skill set in man and zone.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
Mike McCarthy is the new head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That increases the likelihood that Aaron Rodgers returns for another season at quarterback, given their shared history with the Packers. If so, upgrading at wide receiver behind DK Metcalf is a necessity. KC Concepcion would be a complement with his explosive short-area quickness.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
Jim Harbaugh hired Mike McDaniel to fix the offense. Revamping the interior offensive line is a necessity if McDaniel is to have any success installing his scheme. Vega Ioane would improve the trenches through his overwhelming strength. Ioane possesses the toughness and play-through-the-whistle mentality the Chargers’ offensive line lacked a year ago.
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
It's been a strange offseason for the Eagles. Nick Sirianni seemingly had a difficult time filling his offensive coordinator vacancy, and legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced his departure. That places extra emphasis on drafting well. Lane Johnson is returning for another season, but it’s likely his last. Utah tackle Caleb Lomu could develop into his eventual successor. Lomu is a pro-ready pass protector.
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Getting Sanders more weapons at wide receiver is imperative. Denzel Boston is a long-strider with take-the-top-off ability while playing the X-receiver spot. Boston is an expert contested catch winner with outstanding body control. The Browns don't have that type of wideout on the roster.
25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
The Chicago Bears were among the biggest surprise performers in 2025. To continue taking steps forward, they must improve their weaknesses. Dennis Allen's defense recorded just 35 sacks in 17 regular-season contests. Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker possesses the size and strength required to develop into an impactful pass rusher.
26. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
The Buffalo Bills will undergo a makeover at off-ball linebacker this offseason. The aging Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are among their pending free agents. With an injection of youth and speed needed, Georgia's CJ Allen would provide an instant solution. Allen is rangy in coverage, and uses lateral agility to beat blockers downhill in the run game.
27. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are going through a messy and public breakup. Jauan Jennings is a pending free agent and may price himself out of Kyle Shanahan's comfort zone. With a potentially glaring hole at wide receiver, Malachi Fields would fit nicely here. The Notre Dame standout was the best receiver in attendance at the Senior Bowl, and could play a different role than Ricky Pearsall, due to his 6-4, 222 frame.
28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
The Houston Texans are an elite defense, but they'd benefit from improving up the gut. Clemson three-tech Peter Woods has dominant pass-rushing potential, winning reps inside with a combination of quickness and upper-body strength. Woods' skill set would complement Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. on DeMeco Ryans' excellent defensive line nicely.
29. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Cornerback was a recurring weakness for the Rams and it contributed to their divisional round loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jermod McCoy could be drafted significantly higher than this, but medical checks will be imperative after he sat out 2025 due to an ACL injury suffered in January of the previous season. The Rams recently hired former Tennessee cornerbacks coach Michael Hunter Jr., who will know McCoy well.
30. Denver Broncos: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Linebacker may be the lone weakness of this Denver Broncos defense. They retained coordinator Vance Joseph, who entertained head coaching interest elsewhere. Joseph would develop Cincinnati's Jake Golday, a linebacker with outstanding size, athleticism, and length. Golday registered a career-high 104 tackles this past campaign despite it being just his second season at the position.
31. New England Patriots: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
The Patriots were blown out in Super Bowl 60 by the Seahawks. It was still a dreamlike season for Mike Vrabel, who instantly changed the fortunes of a 4-13 team. The upcoming offseason will center around building on that performance. Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor is a defender Vrabel will appreciate. Mesidor is a good athlete with a red-hot motor and positional versatility.
32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
The Seahawks have a bunch of cornerbacks slated for free agency, including Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe. John Schneider and Mike Macdonald may not be able to keep the entire band together after Super Bowl 60. Brandon Cisse would be a quality replacement. Cisse plays with the explosiveness Macdonald craves in his corners.
And bonus picks for teams without a first-round selection!
47. Indianapolis Colts: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
The Indianapolis Colts have three pass rushers on expiring contracts in Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis. Despite landing Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau in recent drafts, Chris Ballard needs to keep restocking the cupboard. Gabe Jacas is an athletic pass rusher who registered 19 sacks in 2024-25 at Illinois.
48. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
The Atlanta Falcons drafted two productive safeties in Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. last year, but they need more at cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell to complete the transformation in the secondary. Chris Johnson is a scheme-versatile and athletic cornerback who had five interceptions at San Diego State in 2024-25.
52. Green Bay Packers: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State
The Green Bay Packers' postseason loss to the Chicago Bears magnified their need for a cornerback, as Caleb Williams threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Keith Abney's competitive spirit would fit nicely. Abney accumulated 21 career pass breakups at Arizona State and had at least one interception in every season.
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear primed to lose starting linebacker Devin Lloyd to free agency. James Gladstone could use his first selection (no first-round pick as a result of last year's James Pearce Jr. trade) to draft Lloyd's replacement. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is long and athletic with high-level instincts and a fierce ability to trigger downhill.