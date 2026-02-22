One Hidden Draft Gem to Watch for All 32 Teams at the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2. As per usual, it will have a profound impact on the 2026 NFL Draft, as teams will adjust their boards accordingly. Testing results, character feedback, and medical checks all play crucial roles in judging a prospect's performance at the NFL Combine.
Our top 100 rankings will eventually receive an expanded update as a result. The NFL Combine is the premier event for mid-round gems to improve their pre-draft stock and elevate themselves into the early-round conversation. With that in mind, we’ve identified one underrated prospect for all 32 teams heading into the 2026 NFL Combine.
One Mid-Round Sleeper For All 32 Teams at the NFL Combine
Arizona Cardinals: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
The Arizona Cardinals will enter the market for a quarterback this offseason if they trade or release with Kyler Murray. There isn't one worth taking with their third overall selection, so their attention should shift to a mid-round developmental option they can pair with a veteran acquisition. Cole Payton is a one-year starter, but he's a dual-threat quarterback who threw 16 touchdowns in 2025 and rushed for 13 more.
Atlanta Falcons: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
The Atlanta Falcons are without a first-round pick as a result of last year's ill-advised trade-up for James Pearce Jr. One of their biggest needs is at cornerback, so they'll probably target one at No. 48 or 79 overall. Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun was the fastest-record corner at this year's Senior Bowl, according to Zebra Technology. That athleticism should pop at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Baltimore Ravens: Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa
Are the Baltimore Ravens going to let center Tyler Linderbaum leave in free agency? If so, they'll need a replacement via the draft. Iowa's Logan Jones is a pure athlete. The former basketball player leaped a 36.5-inch vertical last offseason, according to Bruce Feldman's Freaks List.
Buffalo Bills: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
The Buffalo Bills whiffed on Keon Coleman. They may target his replacement in this draft with an existing need for a weapon on the boundary. North Dakota State's Bryce Lance (Trey Lance's younger brother) is a 6-3, 210-pound athlete who may leap a 40-inch vertical at the combine. He's also been productive on the field, compiling consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 24 combined touchdowns.
Carolina Panthers: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
The Carolina Panthers are expected to continue adding talent to their young pass-rushing group in this draft. Auburn's Keyron Crawford is an explosive pass rusher who registered five sacks while playing opposite Keldric Faulk this season. Crawford's lower-body explosion and short-area quickness should translate well to the combine, and he competes with a red-hot motor.
Chicago Bears: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
The Chicago Bears must get tougher and more athletic at defensive tackle this offseason. Zane Durant could run a 40-yard dash time under 4.70 if he participates. Durant is super athletic, and he recorded a career-high four sacks this past campaign.
Cincinnati Bengals: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
If the Cincinnati Bengals don't draft a first-round linebacker, they should earmark Kyle Louis for later on. Louis was super athletic at this year's Senior Bowl, easily covering every blade of glass while defending sideline to sideline. He surpassed 21.30 mph on the GPS in Mobile.
Cleveland Browns: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell is an underrated candidate to leap the chart-topping broad jump at the NFL Combine. The Cleveland Browns need more athleticism and deep speed in their wideout room. Caldwell averaged 17-plus yards per catch in three consecutive seasons at D-II program Lindenwood before transferring to Cincinnati and producing more modestly in 2025 (32-478-6).
Dallas Cowboys: Bud Clark, S, TCU
The Dallas Cowboys may address their need at safety with a mid-round selection. Bud Clark played at nearby TCU, where he was an excellent communicator with a high football IQ that led to 15 career interceptions and 20 pass breakups. Stellar testing results would finalize Clark's evaluation.
Denver Broncos: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
The Denver Broncos' gamble on Evan Engram didn't pay full dividends. Sean Payton should possess interest in adding an athletic tight end to his offense. Baylor's Michael Trigg creates mismatches while running savvy routes. He'll be a tough assignment for NFL safeties and linebackers and should test impressively.
Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
The Detroit Lions have needed a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson. Illinois' Gabe Jacas may post the highest bench-press reps of any EDGE in NFL Scouting Combine attendance. That'll play for Dan Campbell and his preferred blueprint of strength and toughness.
Green Bay Packers: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
The Green Bay Packers do not possess a first-round selection as a result of the Micah Parsons blockbuster trade. They have no regrets, but it'll force Brian Gutekunst to address their hole at cornerback in the middle rounds. San Diego State's Chris Johnson is an excellent schematic fit, and he'll draw their attention in Indianapolis.
Houston Texans: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
Woody Marks had a difficult time staying healthy throughout his rookie season, so the Houston Texans should consider taking a tandem approach. Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne is incredibly elusive with plus-level acceleration and burst. Claiborne's athleticism should make a positive impression in Indy.
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Indianapolis Colts require an injection of youth and speed at linebacker. Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. is an instinctual defender with ideal size and length. Chris Ballard loves big athletes, and Hill Jr. should check boxes at the NFL Combine.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
The Jacksonville Jaguars could add more talent at safety. Genesis Smith showcased a lot of range at Arizona, accumulating five interceptions and 14 pass breakups over the previous three seasons. Smith's movement skills will be displayed at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
Father Time has caught up with Travis Kelce. Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg would be a fun developmental addition to work behind Kelce in 2026. Gyllenborg creates separation as a route runner, and he was raised a lifelong Chiefs fan as a Kansas City resident.
Las Vegas Raiders: Avery Smith, CB, Toledo
Toledo cornerback Avery Smith would be a great mid-round fit for the Las Vegas Raiders. Their cornerback room is fairly empty, though they should re-sign Eric Stokes while continuing to develop last year's third-round pick Darien Porter. Smith registered a career-high 10 pass breakups while playing in an underrated Rockets defensive backfield this past season.
Los Angeles Chargers: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa
The Los Angeles Chargers must revamp their interior offensive line this offseason after it routinely let Justin Herbert down in 2025. One of our favorite prospect-to-team fits is Gennings Dunker and the Chargers. Dunker brings an element of toughness that Jim Harbaugh's offensive line lacked last year.
Los Angeles Rams: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
Toledo's Andre Fuller was the fastest cornerback during the East-West Shrine Bowl, surpassing 20.50 mph on the GPS. The Los Angeles Rams will probably draft multiple cornerbacks. Fuller has outstanding size at 6-foot, 201 pounds, and he broke up 10 passes this season.
Miami Dolphins: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
The Miami Dolphins recently released Tyreek Hill from his contract. Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson may run the fastest 40-yard dash of any wideout in Indy, with reported times under 4.30. Thompson would quickly replace the speed element the Dolphins lost when they made Hill a cap casualty.
Minnesota Vikings: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
Defensive tackle is a mid-round need for Brian Flores and the Minnesota Vikings. Missouri's Chris McClellan has massive measurements (6-3, 315, 34-inch arms, 11-inch hands) and feels like a player Flores will appreciate. The Vikings would be an outstanding fit, and that sentiment should grow stronger after the combine.
New England Patriots: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
Mike Vrabel doesn't care about the decal on a prospect's helmet. He loves developing passionate football players. He'll watch one at the NFL Scouting Combine in Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker. Tucker exploded for 14.5 sacks this past season after previously struggling to find his footing at Houston.
New Orleans Saints: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
The New Orleans Saints have been tied to Jeremiyah Love throughout the pre-draft process, but what if they opt for his backup instead? Jadarian Price should impress at the combine because he possesses every athletic and technical trait needed to develop into a three-down back. The Saints could target Price at No. 42 or 73.
New York Giants: Eric Gentry, LB, USC
USC linebacker Eric Gentry should test well at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a super athletic front-seven defender with multiple seasons of impressive production under his belt. Gentry would be a great fit for the New York Giants, as new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson loves linebackers who are long and rangy.
New York Jets: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
The New York Jets possess so many offseason needs, but replacing Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is a big one. In case they focus on EDGE, quarterback, and defensive tackle with their first few selections, Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes would represent good mid-round value. Stukes generated turnovers with seven career interceptions.
Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
The Philadelphia Eagles are undergoing change on the offensive line following the departure of long-term position coach Jeff Stoutland. An eventual replacement is needed for right tackle Lane Johnson, too. Expect the Eagles to scout Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor closely after his impressive performance at the Senior Bowl.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Taaffe, S, Texas
Texas safety Michael Taaffe is a well-built prospect who should look smooth during position drills. The Pittsburgh Steelers make sense as a mid-round landing spot. Both Chuck Clark and Kyle Dugger are on expiring contracts, and Taaffe is experienced enough (53 career appearances) to step into a role.
San Francisco 49ers: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
The San Francisco 49ers may lose both Brandon Aiyuk (certainly) and Jauan Jennings (maybe) this offseason. They should draft multiple wide receivers as a result. Georgia State's Ted Hurst was the most impressive small-school prospect at the Senior Bowl. The 6-3, 207-pound Hurst should use the NFL Combine to prove he has enough long speed to thrive in the NFL.
Seattle Seahawks: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
The Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks love competitive cornerbacks with a mean streak. Stephen F. Austin's Charles Demmings totally fits. Demmings, who was cutting grass with his father in 2021, has arguably fought harder than any prospect in this draft class to reach this stage. He produced four interceptions in 2025 en route to becoming the first Lumberjacks invitee in Senior Bowl history.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers must revamp their linebacker room this offseason. Expect Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez to display his high football IQ during on-field drills. Rodriguez's instincts led to consecutive 125-plus tackle seasons in 2024 and 2025.
Tennessee Titans: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
Tony Pollard may be a salary cap casualty for the Tennessee Titans this offseason. With so many premium draft needs, the Titans can't afford to draft a running back until the middle rounds. Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. is a well-rounded prospect who should continue improving his pre-draft stock in Indianapolis.
Washington Commanders: Barion Brown, WR, LSU
The Washington Commanders did not possess enough speed in their wide receiver room this past campaign. LSU's Barion Brown reached a max speed of 20.87 mph at the Senior Bowl. Brown stretches opposing defenses with take-the-top-off-speed, a skill that should be displayed at the NFL Scouting Combine.