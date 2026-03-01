10 Wide Receivers Who Won the NFL Combine
Wide receivers typically capture the biggest audience of any position group at the NFL Combine. This year, athletic pass catchers shined under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2026 NFL Draft features some of the most athletic wide receivers we've seen in recent memory.
Several of the consensus top-ranked wideouts opted out of participating in athletic testing drills. That created opportunity for mid-round sleeper prospects. A bunch of them took full advantage, as we've identified 10 wide receivers who won this year's NFL Combine.
2026 NFL Combine Winners: Wide Receivers
Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
We predicted Brenen Thompson would run the fastest 40 and it came correct. The Mississippi State speedster ran a 4.26, tying the fourth-fastest time in NFL Combine history at wide receiver. Thompson was a track and field stud at Spearman High School in Texas, winning the 3A 200m title (21.27), according to program records.
Thompson set Mississippi State's all-time single-season receiving yards record in 2025 with 1,054. Thompson finished 13th in the country in receiving yards, becoming the first Bulldogs receiver in program history to lead the SEC in that category. The human highlight reel improved his pre-draft stock in Indianapolis.
Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
Trey Lance's younger brother, Bryce Lance is an excellent athlete with on-field production to boot. Lance ran a blazing-fast 4.34 at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds. The North Dakota State performer also leaped a 41.5 inch vertical (fourth-best) and 11-foot-1 broad (third-best).
Lance's vertical skill set helped him score an unfathomable 18 touchdowns in 2024. This past campaign, he registered his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season while scoring another nine times. Lance may require an acclimation period, but there's no denying his size and speed profile.
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has been climbing draft boards throughout the process. He continued gaining momentum at the NFL Combine. Cooper ran an excellent 4.42 at a rocked-up 6-0, 199. Scouts will be thrilled with just about everything he did in Indianapolis.
Cooper is an incredibly physical receiver who creates explosive plays by running through tackles. Cornerbacks can't take reps off when aligned opposite Cooper in coverage. He's versatile enough to play an inside-outside role, but especially thrives out of the slot.
Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
Georgia State's Ted Hurst is everybody's favorite small-school receiver. He was excellent at the Senior Bowl and continued that positive momentum at the NFL Combine. Hurst jumped the best broad jump of any wideout at 11-foot-3, and his 4.42 was excellent when weighed against his frame.
Hurst has outside-receiver size (6-4, 206). He was a workhorse for the Panthers, acumulating 127 receptions for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over the previous two campaigns. Hurst challenges every cornerback with a physical approach at the catch point.
Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Chris Brazzell II is a toolsy and traitsy wide receiver who threatened defensive backs vertically all season long at Tennessee. The Volunteers standout ran a 4.37 with a 1.54 ten-yard split, which totally aligns with the straightline speed showcased on tape. That was the fourth-best time among the first group of wideouts, and two receivers who initially ran faster than him weighed roughly 20 fewer pounds (Zachariah Branch and Deion Burks).
Brazzell produced 1,017 yards, scored nine touchdowns, and averaged 16.4 yards per catch in 2025. He's incredibly explosive with terrific size and a sizable catch radius. Brazzell continues to climb draft boards during the pre-draft process.
Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks leaped a chart-topping 42.5 inch vertical. His 10-foot-11 broad jump placed fifth among participating wide receivers. A blazing-fast 4.30 was the third-fastest recorded time among all wideouts. Burks displays the same athleticism and explosion on tape.
Burks is a legitimate open-field threat who generates explosives. A former Purdue transfer, Burks can stress defensive backs while keeping cornerbacks honest. He was a go-to for the Sooners in 2025, producing 670 receiving yards.
Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas was among the big-time performers. The former Mississippi State transfer ran the second-fastest 40 at 4.28. It wasn't totally shocking considering Thomas clocked an 11.08 in the 100m as a junior, according to LSU.
Thomas projects as a big-time special teams weapon in the NFL. He scored two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return score in college. Thomas' speed and elusiveness will be appreciated in the third phase, and he scored a career-high four receiving touchdowns in 2025.
Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell finished second in the broad jump with an 11-foot-2. It wasn't a surprising number, given Bruce Feldman's Freaks List had previously mentioned his performance in that drill. Caldwell is a 6-foot-5, 216-pound field stretcher with vertical speed who once averaged 17.6-yards-or-greater per catch in three consecutive seasons at D-II program Lindenwood.
He's a longstrider who eliminates grass with eye-popping straightline speed, proven by his 4.31 in the 40-yard dash, fourth fastest among receivers. Caldwell's 42 inch vertical also placed second among wideouts. Caldwell spent the majority of his collegiate career playing D-II football, so there will be an acclimation period.
Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
Connecticut's Skyler Bell is an excellent-sized wide receiver (6-0,192). The Bronx, New York native tested outstandingly, placing third in the broad (11-foot-1) and fifth in the vertical (41 inches) performance drills. Bell's 40-yard dash result was a stellar 4.40.
Bell finished second in receiving yards (1,278), tied for third in touchdowns (13), and fourth in receptions (101) among all FBS receivers this past season. Unsurprisingly given the production, Bell is a solid route runner who creates easy separation. He consistently performed in big-game moments, and should develop into a playmaking wideout.
Malik Benson, WR, Oregon
Oregon wideout Malik Benson was flying in the 40. Don't underrate his 4.37 with a 1.55 ten-yard split. A ton of wide receivers ran outstanding times, Benson was among the 11 participants who ran under 4.40.
Benson was once the top-ranked JUCO prospect in the nation. He initially flopped at Alabama and Florida State, but finally found his stride with the Ducks in 2025. Benson produced 719 yards and six touchdowns, generating multiple scores of 40-plus yards.