NFL Draft On SI

10 Wide Receivers Who Won the NFL Combine

Wide receivers dominated the NFL Combine.

Justin Melo

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wide receivers typically capture the biggest audience of any position group at the NFL Combine. This year, athletic pass catchers shined under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2026 NFL Draft features some of the most athletic wide receivers we've seen in recent memory.

Several of the consensus top-ranked wideouts opted out of participating in athletic testing drills. That created opportunity for mid-round sleeper prospects. A bunch of them took full advantage, as we've identified 10 wide receivers who won this year's NFL Combine.

2026 NFL Combine Winners: Wide Receivers

Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Brenen Thompson - Mississippi State
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) looks to the sky before a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We predicted Brenen Thompson would run the fastest 40 and it came correct. The Mississippi State speedster ran a 4.26, tying the fourth-fastest time in NFL Combine history at wide receiver. Thompson was a track and field stud at Spearman High School in Texas, winning the 3A 200m title (21.27), according to program records.

Thompson set Mississippi State's all-time single-season receiving yards record in 2025 with 1,054. Thompson finished 13th in the country in receiving yards, becoming the first Bulldogs receiver in program history to lead the SEC in that category. The human highlight reel improved his pre-draft stock in Indianapolis.

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Bryce Lance -North Dakota State
Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Trey Lance's younger brother, Bryce Lance is an excellent athlete with on-field production to boot. Lance ran a blazing-fast 4.34 at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds. The North Dakota State performer also leaped a 41.5 inch vertical (fourth-best) and 11-foot-1 broad (third-best).

Lance's vertical skill set helped him score an unfathomable 18 touchdowns in 2024. This past campaign, he registered his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season while scoring another nine times. Lance may require an acclimation period, but there's no denying his size and speed profile.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr - Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has been climbing draft boards throughout the process. He continued gaining momentum at the NFL Combine. Cooper ran an excellent 4.42 at a rocked-up 6-0, 199. Scouts will be thrilled with just about everything he did in Indianapolis.

Cooper is an incredibly physical receiver who creates explosive plays by running through tackles. Cornerbacks can't take reps off when aligned opposite Cooper in coverage. He's versatile enough to play an inside-outside role, but especially thrives out of the slot.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Ted Hurst - Georgia State
Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Georgia State's Ted Hurst is everybody's favorite small-school receiver. He was excellent at the Senior Bowl and continued that positive momentum at the NFL Combine. Hurst jumped the best broad jump of any wideout at 11-foot-3, and his 4.42 was excellent when weighed against his frame.

Hurst has outside-receiver size (6-4, 206). He was a workhorse for the Panthers, acumulating 127 receptions for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over the previous two campaigns. Hurst challenges every cornerback with a physical approach at the catch point.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Chris Brazzell II - Tennessee
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Brazzell II is a toolsy and traitsy wide receiver who threatened defensive backs vertically all season long at Tennessee. The Volunteers standout ran a 4.37 with a 1.54 ten-yard split, which totally aligns with the straightline speed showcased on tape. That was the fourth-best time among the first group of wideouts, and two receivers who initially ran faster than him weighed roughly 20 fewer pounds (Zachariah Branch and Deion Burks).

Brazzell produced 1,017 yards, scored nine touchdowns, and averaged 16.4 yards per catch in 2025. He's incredibly explosive with terrific size and a sizable catch radius. Brazzell continues to climb draft boards during the pre-draft process.

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Deion Burks - Oklahoma
Nov 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks leaped a chart-topping 42.5 inch vertical. His 10-foot-11 broad jump placed fifth among participating wide receivers. A blazing-fast 4.30 was the third-fastest recorded time among all wideouts. Burks displays the same athleticism and explosion on tape.

Burks is a legitimate open-field threat who generates explosives. A former Purdue transfer, Burks can stress defensive backs while keeping cornerbacks honest. He was a go-to for the Sooners in 2025, producing 670 receiving yards.

Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

Zavion Thomas - LSU
Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas was among the big-time performers. The former Mississippi State transfer ran the second-fastest 40 at 4.28. It wasn't totally shocking considering Thomas clocked an 11.08 in the 100m as a junior, according to LSU.

Thomas projects as a big-time special teams weapon in the NFL. He scored two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return score in college. Thomas' speed and elusiveness will be appreciated in the third phase, and he scored a career-high four receiving touchdowns in 2025.

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Jeff Caldwell - Cincinnati
Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) makes a catch against Northwestern State Demons linebacker Kolbe Cage (16) and cornerback Troy Santa Marina Jr. (30) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images


Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell finished second in the broad jump with an 11-foot-2. It wasn't a surprising number, given Bruce Feldman's Freaks List had previously mentioned his performance in that drill. Caldwell is a 6-foot-5, 216-pound field stretcher with vertical speed who once averaged 17.6-yards-or-greater per catch in three consecutive seasons at D-II program Lindenwood.

He's a longstrider who eliminates grass with eye-popping straightline speed, proven by his 4.31 in the 40-yard dash, fourth fastest among receivers. Caldwell's 42 inch vertical also placed second among wideouts. Caldwell spent the majority of his collegiate career playing D-II football, so there will be an acclimation period.

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Skyler Bell -UConn
Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Connecticut's Skyler Bell is an excellent-sized wide receiver (6-0,192). The Bronx, New York native tested outstandingly, placing third in the broad (11-foot-1) and fifth in the vertical (41 inches) performance drills. Bell's 40-yard dash result was a stellar 4.40.

Bell finished second in receiving yards (1,278), tied for third in touchdowns (13), and fourth in receptions (101) among all FBS receivers this past season. Unsurprisingly given the production, Bell is a solid route runner who creates easy separation. He consistently performed in big-game moments, and should develop into a playmaking wideout.

Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Malik Benson - Oregon
Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wideout Malik Benson was flying in the 40. Don't underrate his 4.37 with a 1.55 ten-yard split. A ton of wide receivers ran outstanding times, Benson was among the 11 participants who ran under 4.40.

Benson was once the top-ranked JUCO prospect in the nation. He initially flopped at Alabama and Florida State, but finally found his stride with the Ducks in 2025. Benson produced 719 yards and six touchdowns, generating multiple scores of 40-plus yards.

Published |Modified
Justin Melo
JUSTIN MELO

Home/News