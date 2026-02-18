2026 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
Quarterbacks worked out at the NFL Combine on Saturday. Expected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza decided to skip physical participation. Mendoza was essentially there to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders for a formal combine interview.
Mendoza's decision created additional opportunities for the other signal-callers in attendance. The spotlight was firmly on mid-round quarterbacks. Several sleeper quarterbacks took advantage of a chance to work out and throw the football in front of NFL decision makers.
Alabama's Ty Simpson was the best participating quarterback. Scouts were also excited to see Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cole Payton throw the football, as they are the quarterbacks who may potentially throw a wrench in the expected order. Meanwhile Arkansas' Taylen Green stole the show with some historic testing numbers.
Less than five quarterbacks made our initial top 100 prospect rankings. We've updated our top 10 quarterback rankings following the NFL Scouting Combine.
Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft: Post Combine Update
1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza is an incredibly precise and accurate quarterback with impressive skills in the pocket. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner possesses every trait required to quickly develop into an impactful NFL quarterback.
2. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Inexperience is an issue for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who enters the draft with just 15 career starts under his belt. He appeared well ahead of the expected developmental track in September and October, but seriously regressed during the latter portion of the campaign. At his best, Simpson is incredibly accurate with a high-level ability to diagnose defenses pre snap.
3. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
North Dakota State's Cole Payton is the true wild-card of this year's quarterback class. He's an inexperienced one-year starter, but took advantage of his lone opportunity to throw for 16 touchdowns and run for 13 more. The dual-threat playmaker may possess the widest range of outcomes among all quarterbacks in the 2026 draft.
4. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Every NFL team other than the Las Vegas Raiders that needs a long-term solution at quarterback should be targeting Garrett Nussmeier on Day Two. An injury-riddled 2025 season failed to meet expectations, but NFL scouts still remember the 2024 version. Nussmeier produced 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior that year while looking like a potential future first-round pick.
5. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Drew Allar was once garnering first-round hype, but a disappointing start to his 2025 campaign concluded with a season-ending injury. Allar is a naturally gifted quarterback from a size and arm strength perspective. NFL teams view him as a developmental prospect who needs to seriously overhaul his mechanics if he's to meet his true potential.
6. Carson Beck, QB, Miami
Carson Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami and helped the Hurricanes qualify for the National Championship Game. Going to the Mario Cristobal and Shannon Dawson school of quarterbacking made him a better prospect. Beck is an accurate rhythm-and-timing thrower of the football, but he tends to make ill-advised decisions when under pressure.
7. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor
Playing in Baylor's high-volume passing offense served Sawyer Robertson well. He threw 59 touchdowns across 872 attempts in his final two seasons of college football. Robertson doesn't generate enough velocity as a passer to have starting-caliber upside, but he could carve out a role as an effective game-managing backup.
8. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is an athletic and elusive runner who gained 2,403 and scored 35 rushing touchdowns in five seasons of college football. Unfortunately, those skills don't translate to his passing abilities. Green is an inaccurate thrower who routinely puts the football in harm's way, with 35 interceptions throughout his final four seasons at Boise State (2022-23) and Arkansas (2024-25).
9. Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois
Luke Altmyer developed into a better passer in 2025, completing a career-high 67.4% of his passing attempts while throwing 22 touchdowns. Altmyer is also creative and athletic enough to make plays with his legs. He also has size and arm strength deficiencies that lower his ceiling as an NFL prospect.
10. Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia may not get drafted after measuring in at 5-foot-9 and under 200 pounds at the Senior Bowl. On tape, he's an absolute gamer who is arguably the greatest quarterback in Commodores history. Pavia's competitive never-say-die nature should at least earn him an opportunity in undrafted free agency.