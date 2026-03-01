6 Quarterbacks Who Won the NFL Combine
Presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza decided not to participate in physical drills at the NFL Combine. That created opportunity for the other quarterbacks of the class to leave a bigger impression. Several took advantage of Saturday's spotlight.
There's no guarantee we see a second quarterback selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. One fringe top-32 option potentially increased his chances at the NFL Combine. Other mid-round options also may have elevated themselves. We've identified six quarterbacks who won the combine.
2026 NFL Combine Winners: Quarterbacks
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Ty Simpson was the consensus top-ranked quarterback to participate in the NFL Combine. Nothing he did in Indianapolis necessarily disputed that belief. Simpson threw the football well during the on-field portion, showcasing accuracy and zip as required.
Simpson was a one-year starter at Alabama who would have benefited from more experience. Things got muddy, particularly down the stretch of a disappointing campaign from the Crimson Tide. Simpson plays with sound mechanics and a high football IQ, but maintaining poise under pressure is a work in progress.
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar displayed his natural arm talent throughout throwing drills. The ball pops out of his hands with desired zip and velocity. Nobody's ever questioned his arm strength, and the environment at the NFL Combine is designed for a quarterback like Allar to shine.
Allar was once considered a potential first-round selection. Injuries and inconsistent play prevented him from reaching that ceiling at Penn State. Allar is still viewed by NFL scouts as an intriguing mid-round pick, and his performance at the NFL Combine may convince a team to take him higher than some realize.
Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is easily the most athletic signal caller in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Razorbacks standout rushed for a career-high 777 yards in 2025, and the dual-threat quarterback ran for 35 touchdowns in four seasons. That athleticism was on breathtaking display at the NFL Combine.
Green leaped a 43.5 inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. Both results set modern-day NFL Combine records for quarterbacks. Green also ran the 40-yard dash in a lightning-fast 4.36 seconds. An NFL offensive coordinator will attempt to develop that raw athleticism into a dual-threat effective quarterback.
Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
North Dakota State's Cole Payton is an underrated candidate to be the second or third quarterback drafted. He only has one year of starting experience under his belt, but he maximized that opportunity. Payton threw for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushing for 777 yards and 13 additional scores as an athletic, dual-threat quarterback.
Payton is uber athletic, leaping the second-best vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-2). Those would've been leaderboard numbers in most quarterback classes, but Green posted historically athletic results. Payton also ran a 4.56. NFL teams are incredibly intrigued by him.
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier may be the wild card of this quarterback class. His senior season was undeniably disappointing, derailed by injuries and poor coaching. NFL scouts also remember Nussmeier's junior campaign, when he looked like a potential No. 1 overall pick by throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Nussmeier was arguably the most natural thrower. NFL teams remain interested in the high-level flashes he occasionally displayed. Can he secure top-75 placement? Nussmeier should be the third or fourth quarterback drafted, with Payton pushing for the spot after Mendoza and Simpson.
Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor
Baylor's Sawyer Robertson may be the most intriguing late-round quarterback. There's some dual-threat mobility to his game. Robertson operated a high-volume passing offense in 2025, with 31 touchdowns on more than 500 passing attempts. Those reps should be beneficial as he prepares to enter an NFL training camp.
Robertson was among the seven quarterbacks who ran the 40 yard dash, completing the straightline race in 4.64 seconds. His 37.5 inch vertical placed third and is a high-percentile result. Robertson also leaped a 10-foot-3 broad, third-best among quarterbacks.