3 NFL Draft Prospects the Eagles Should Target to Replace Jaelan Phillips
Billions of dollars were promised by NFL teams during Monday's free agency legal tampering window. No deal was bigger than the one verbally agreed to by defensive end Jaelan Phillips. The now-former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher intends to sign a four-year contract worth $120 million with the Carolina Panthers.
Phillips' deal with the Panthers was Monday's biggest both from a total value and annual earnings ($30 million) perspective (though Alec Pierce and Tyler Linderbaum received more money in total guarantees). The Eagles had interest in retaining Phillips. His departure is a big one, and the Eagles may turn to the 2026 NFL Draft to find his replacement.
The upcoming NFL Draft is loaded with quality pass-rushing prospects. The Eagles could select Phillips' successor at No. 23 overall, or with any of their four top-100 picks. We've identified three prospects worth targeting now that the Eagles have a newly-minted hole at EDGE.
2026 NFL Draft: 3 prospects Eagles can replace Jaelan Phillips with
Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell has some physical-related shortcomings with 30.25-inch arms. The speedy quarterback hunter registered 11.5 sacks in the SEC this past season through first-step quickness and explosion. Howell is very athletic, having run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 4.59 seconds with a 1.58 ten-yard split. The Eagles should appreciate his athleticism throughout the pre-draft process, and Phillips' departure means he should be shortlisted by Howie Roseman.
T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker is a floor raiser due to his developed abilities as a run defender. The former consensus four-star recruit didn't necessarily meet expectations in Death Valley. Parker registered just five sacks this past season after enjoying an 11-sack campaign in 2024. The Phenix City, Alabama native lacks top-tier athleticism, but he occasionally shows overwhelming power, paired with a red-hot motor. He projects as a late first-round selection and the Eagles are picking at 24th overall.
Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
Missouri defensive end Zion Young strung together a breakout campaign in 2025, his second with the Tigers after previously attending Michigan State. Young recorded career highs in both tackles (42) and sacks (6.5) in the SEC. His lanky arms provide an advantage as an early-down edge setter. He lacks top-tier athletic traits to develop into a double-digit sack artist, but there's a high floor present due to size, effor and motor.