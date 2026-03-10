3 NFL Draft Prospects the Ravens Should Target to Replace Tyler Linderbaum
NFL free agency began on Monday with the opening of the legal tampering window. Teams around the league immediately went to work on upgrading their roster. One of the bigger deals saw the Baltimore Ravens lose Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to a historic three-year, $81 million contract signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Linderbaum becomes the highest-paid center in NFL history. The Ravens simply couldn't compete with that offer, especially after acquiring the high-price Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade over the weekend. General manager Eric DeCosta must now shift his attention to selecting Linderbaum's replacement in the 2026 NFL Draft.
With a solid class of offensive line prospects getting ready for April's draft, we've identified three centers the Ravens should consider after losing Linderbaum to free agency.
2026 NFL Draft: 3 prospects Ravens can replace Tyler Linderbaum with
Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M
Trey Zuhn III played left tackle at Texas A&M, but is expecting to kick inside to center due to size-related shortcomings. Zuhn lacks desirable length with just 32.5-inch arms, prompting a move to the interior. Luckily, he's an easy projection to center.
Zuhn is a stellar athlete on tape. He displayed terrific strength at the NFL Combine by posting 33 reps on the bench press. Zuhn has garnered some top-100 grades from scouts for his performance with the Aggies.
Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida
Florida's Jake Slaughter is the consensus top-ranked center in the class. The Sparr, Florida native started 33 career games for the Gators and was a Rimington Trophy Finalist in 2025. Slaughter is the definition of steady on tape.
Slaughter understands blocking angles and takes advantage of winning leverage battles. Losing Linderbaum is a major blow to the Ravens' offensive line. Landing an advanced technician like Slaughter would potentially help offset his departure.
Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is a Ben Johnson disciple. If Doyle's offense is similar, it will take a varied approach that features creative outside zone concepts in the running game. Kansas State center Sam Hecht would be a terrific fit to help run that system for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
Hecht is an excellent athlete who is agile enough to thrive in space. The Wildcats standout lacks outstanding strength, but the Ravens don't project as a primary downhill/gap/power offense anyway. Hecht should appease Doyle's preference for athletes across a revamped front five.