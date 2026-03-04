6 Late-Round NFL Draft Quarterbacks Who Impressed at Combine
Quarterbacks participated at the NFL Combine on Saturday. With expected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza skipping participation, his on-field absence created opportunity for other signal callers to capture the spotlight. Several took advantage.
Finding the right late-round developmental quarterback can transform a franchise. The likes of Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott are two examples of late-round arms who developed into high-level starters. With that in mind, we've identified six late-round quarterbacks who impressed at the NFL Combine.
2026 NFL Combine: Late-Round Quarterbacks Who Impressed
Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is among the more athletic rarities in NFL Combine history. A legitimate specimen, the dual-threat playmaker set modern-day participation records by leaping a 43.5 inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. Green also ran the 40-yard dash in an unfathomable 4.36 seconds.
Green is incredibly raw as a passer. He initially struggled throughout his throwing session, but managed to recover admirably during deep passing drills. NFL coaches will be tempted by taking on Green as a project.
Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
Perhaps we'll consider keeping Cole Payton off future lists. The North Dakota State quarterback is the overwhelming favorite to be the third signal caller drafted. Payton finished second behind Green in the vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-2) drills. As a one-year starter, he totaled 29 touchdowns as a dual-threat passer and runner throughout 2025.
A left-handed quarterback, Payton showcased quality zip and velocity during throwing drills. His accuracy was occasionally spotty, but scouts were generally pleased with Payton's overall showing at the NFL Combine. He continues to intrigue and climb draft boards throughout this process.
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was pretty close to flawless during throwing drills. Allar's natural arm talent was incredibly evident. He showcased consistency on deep-ball attempts, hitting receivers in stride on go-ball routes. The Nittany Lions standout also displayed rhythm and timing on breaking routes.
Allar's footwork remains sloppy and scouts will remember how his mechanics became an issue at Penn State when pressured. The live arm talent is undeniable and took center stage during his allotted NFL Combine time. After failing to fully meet expectations in college, he's a mid-round reclamation project with untapped potential.
Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was arguably the biggest surprise during throwing sessions. Accuracy, zip, and velocity were showcased throughout. Daniels threw for a career-high 2,531 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025.
Daniels has also rushed for 400-plus yards in back-to-back seasons as a dual-threat playmaker. NFL teams will also appreciate his experience, with him having completed five years of college football. Daniels established himself as a late-round selection.
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was super accurate throughout throwing drills. He entered the NFL Combine needing a big-time performance after his reputation took a brutal hit in 2025. Klubnik layered passes all over the field with desired touch, accuracy, zip, and velocity.
Klubnik did not participate in any of the athletic testing drills. Deciding to make his throwing session the focal point of his combine experience was a shrewd decision, as NFL executives surely came away impressed with his well-developed skill set. Klubnik has high upside as a backup quarterback.
Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King was plenty athletic. The former Texas A&M transfer ran the second-fastest 40 at 4.46 seconds. His 1.56 ten-yard split was barely slower than Green's chart-topping one (1.55). King also ran the best three-cone (6.89) and shuttle (4.17) among the quarterbacks who participated in those drills.
Things became inconsistent during the on-field throwing portion, which unfortunately aligns with his tape. King was fairly accurate during the short-distance passing drills, which may suggest he'll secure a future as a backup NFL quarterback. Deep ball attempts welcomed up-and-down results, and receivers often had to slow their pace for the ball to reach them.