7 Defensive Linemen Who Won the NFL Combine

These defensive tackles were big winners at the NFL Combine.

Justin Melo

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Three position groups conducted on-field works on Thursday at the NFL Combine. The debut group was the defensive lineman, who impressed by displaying their overall athleticism. A total of seven interior defenders made our initial top 100 prospect rankings, so there was significant interest in seeing this class perform.

The NFL Combine provides prospects with an opportunity to take advantage of the spotlight and improve their pre-draft stock. A number of defensive lineman achieved their goals. We've identified seven big-time winners.

2026 NFL Combine Winners: Defensive Linemen

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks - Florida DT
Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) causes a fumble as he strips the ball from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks was among the winners right from the weigh-in process. A massive and lengthy defender, the Gators standout measured in at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms and an 85.75-inch wingspan. Those measurements are 89th-percentile-or-greater in every category, according to Pro Football Focus. Banks then leaped a 32 inch vertical jump and 9-foot-6 broad jump during the on-field testing portion, the latter of which was the second-best result among defensive tackles.

Banks possesses freakish athleticism for his size. An inconsistent performer on tape, NFL teams will be infatuated with his size and athletic profile. Banks established himself as a first-round selection in Indianapolis.

Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Zane Durant - Penn State
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State's Zane Durant made recurring appearances on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List. Scouts found out precisely why at the NFL Combine. Durant ran the fastest 40-yard dash among all defensive tackles at 4.75 seconds, an excellent result at 290 pounds. The 10-yard split is more predictive of next-level success, and Durant's 1.66 was an elite result that bested all interior defenders.

Durant is raw and inconsistent on tape, but he improved with each passing season at Penn State. A Florida native, he registered a career-high four sacks in 2025. NFL teams will see Durant as moldable clay throughout the pre-draft process.

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Gracen Halton - Oklahoma DT
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton was among the more underrated performers at this year's Senior Bowl. Halton continued building momentum for himself. His 36.5 inch vertical was the best result by a defensive tackle at the NFL Combine. The versatile lineman also ran a stellar 4.82 in the 40, third-best in his position group.

Halton is an impressive athlete with interior pass-rush potential. He's quicker than most guards and centers he encounters inside. Halton should develop into a quality rotational defensive lineman at the next level.

Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

Albert Regis - Texas A&M
Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis wasn't getting much buzz prior to the NFL Combine. That may change after his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium. Regis leaped a 34 inch vertical, the second-highest jump among all defensive tackles. Meanwhile his 9-foot-8 broad jump topped the positional leaderboard, and he later ran a 4.88 in the 40, tied for fifth best.

Regis posted a career-high 49 tackles this past campaign. The senior defensive tackle was more of a run defender on tape, but measured in at an undersized 295 pounds. Regis' jumps will make scouts revisit the film.

Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Kaleb Proctor - Southeastern Louisiana
Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kaleb Proctor is one of the top small-school prospects who earned an invitation to this year's combine. He did not let the opportunity go to waste. Proctor ran the second-best 40 among defensive tackles at 4.79, and his 1.68 ten-yard split tied for second-best and met Daniel Jeremiah's 1.70-or-better threshold.

Proctor registered nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss this past campaign. His performance at the NFL Combine essentially ensured he'll get drafted. Proctor accomplished his mission in Indianapolis.

David Gusta, DT, Duke

David Gusta - Duke
Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman David Gusta (60) walks to the team huddle during a timeout in the forth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Duke defensive tackle David Gusta had a stellar day all around. Gusta ran a 4.88 in the 40 with a 1.68 ten-yard split and leaped a 32 inch vertical. Those were top-six-or-better results among all participating defensive tackles.

Gusta registered just 12 tackles in 12 starts at Kentucky this past season. The former Washington State standout wasn't a stat-sheet stuffer. Gusta needed a big performance at the NFL Combine to help his pre-draft stock, and he got one.

DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

DeMonte Capehart - Clemson
Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart (DL05) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart had an underrated day. He ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash among defensive tackles at 4.85. Capehart's 1.72 in the 10-yard split was stellar, and he leaped the third-best vertical jump at 33.5 inches.

Capehart didn't take the desired step forward at Clemson in 2025, but the entire program struggled throughout a lackluster season. There were flashes of consistent disruption on tape. Capehart proved to be an excellent athlete for his size (6-5, 313) at the NFL Combine.

Justin Melo
JUSTIN MELO

