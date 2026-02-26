7 Defensive Linemen Who Won the NFL Combine
Three position groups conducted on-field works on Thursday at the NFL Combine. The debut group was the defensive lineman, who impressed by displaying their overall athleticism. A total of seven interior defenders made our initial top 100 prospect rankings, so there was significant interest in seeing this class perform.
The NFL Combine provides prospects with an opportunity to take advantage of the spotlight and improve their pre-draft stock. A number of defensive lineman achieved their goals. We've identified seven big-time winners.
2026 NFL Combine Winners: Defensive Linemen
Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks was among the winners right from the weigh-in process. A massive and lengthy defender, the Gators standout measured in at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms and an 85.75-inch wingspan. Those measurements are 89th-percentile-or-greater in every category, according to Pro Football Focus. Banks then leaped a 32 inch vertical jump and 9-foot-6 broad jump during the on-field testing portion, the latter of which was the second-best result among defensive tackles.
Banks possesses freakish athleticism for his size. An inconsistent performer on tape, NFL teams will be infatuated with his size and athletic profile. Banks established himself as a first-round selection in Indianapolis.
Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
Penn State's Zane Durant made recurring appearances on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List. Scouts found out precisely why at the NFL Combine. Durant ran the fastest 40-yard dash among all defensive tackles at 4.75 seconds, an excellent result at 290 pounds. The 10-yard split is more predictive of next-level success, and Durant's 1.66 was an elite result that bested all interior defenders.
Durant is raw and inconsistent on tape, but he improved with each passing season at Penn State. A Florida native, he registered a career-high four sacks in 2025. NFL teams will see Durant as moldable clay throughout the pre-draft process.
Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton was among the more underrated performers at this year's Senior Bowl. Halton continued building momentum for himself. His 36.5 inch vertical was the best result by a defensive tackle at the NFL Combine. The versatile lineman also ran a stellar 4.82 in the 40, third-best in his position group.
Halton is an impressive athlete with interior pass-rush potential. He's quicker than most guards and centers he encounters inside. Halton should develop into a quality rotational defensive lineman at the next level.
Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M
Texas A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis wasn't getting much buzz prior to the NFL Combine. That may change after his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium. Regis leaped a 34 inch vertical, the second-highest jump among all defensive tackles. Meanwhile his 9-foot-8 broad jump topped the positional leaderboard, and he later ran a 4.88 in the 40, tied for fifth best.
Regis posted a career-high 49 tackles this past campaign. The senior defensive tackle was more of a run defender on tape, but measured in at an undersized 295 pounds. Regis' jumps will make scouts revisit the film.
Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
Kaleb Proctor is one of the top small-school prospects who earned an invitation to this year's combine. He did not let the opportunity go to waste. Proctor ran the second-best 40 among defensive tackles at 4.79, and his 1.68 ten-yard split tied for second-best and met Daniel Jeremiah's 1.70-or-better threshold.
Proctor registered nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss this past campaign. His performance at the NFL Combine essentially ensured he'll get drafted. Proctor accomplished his mission in Indianapolis.
David Gusta, DT, Duke
Duke defensive tackle David Gusta had a stellar day all around. Gusta ran a 4.88 in the 40 with a 1.68 ten-yard split and leaped a 32 inch vertical. Those were top-six-or-better results among all participating defensive tackles.
Gusta registered just 12 tackles in 12 starts at Kentucky this past season. The former Washington State standout wasn't a stat-sheet stuffer. Gusta needed a big performance at the NFL Combine to help his pre-draft stock, and he got one.
DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart had an underrated day. He ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash among defensive tackles at 4.85. Capehart's 1.72 in the 10-yard split was stellar, and he leaped the third-best vertical jump at 33.5 inches.
Capehart didn't take the desired step forward at Clemson in 2025, but the entire program struggled throughout a lackluster season. There were flashes of consistent disruption on tape. Capehart proved to be an excellent athlete for his size (6-5, 313) at the NFL Combine.