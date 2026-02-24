2026 NFL Draft DL Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
Nine defensive tackles made our top 100 initial prospect rankings, including three in our top 26. The 2026 NFL Draft boasts a strong class of interior defenders. From potential premier pass rushers to physical run stoppers, NFL teams will be able to find their preferred flavor.
After previously ranking offensive lineman, running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and linebackers, we've also scouted and assessed the top 10 interior defensive lineman available in the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s a versatile, exciting group. The following prospects particularly stand out.
2026 NFL Draft: Top 10 Defensive Tackles
1. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Peter Woods didn't meet expectations at Clemson, but flashes of dominance and high-level baseline traits were present. Woods is still scratching the surface of his full potential, but he possesses the tools required to develop into a premier pass-rushing three-tech at the next level. At his best, the quick-footed interior defender wins with power and lateral quickness.
2. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
Kayden McDonald will swiftly earn an early-down role as a dominant NFL run defender. He's improving as a pass rusher, as proven by his career-high three sacks in 2025. McDonald dominates the line of scrimmage with rare power, having recorded nine tackles for loss this past season.
3. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks was built in a lab, with a 6-foot-6, 335-pound frame that is also blessed with 35-inch arms. Banks was arguably the best prospect in attendance at this year's Senior Bowl, where he confirmed his status as a first-round pick, in our opinion. Pairing physical traits with terrific short-area quickness makes him a potentially dominant player.
4. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
Christen Miller never played more than 380 snaps in a single season at Georgia, but he routinely flashed when afforded opportunity. Miller is naturally talented and gifted, with the ability to stun and shock offensive lineman with heavy hands. He's both powerful and explosive.
5. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
Lee Hunter projects as a two-down nose tackle with limited pass-rush upside. Hunter had just 2.5 sacks at Texas Tech in 2025, but he's a space-eating run defender who resets the line of scrimmage. He was fairly dominant at the Senior Bowl and could post impressive testing numbers at the NFL Combine later this week at roughly 320 pounds.
6. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
Darrell Jackson Jr. was a standout during the collegiate all-star circuit as a dominant East-West Shrine performance earned him a late Senior Bowl call-up. He made plays in the backfield for the Seminoles, with seven tackles for loss across 2024-25. Jackson relies on natural power as a pass rusher, as he lacks a wide variety of moves.
7. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
An injury cost Domonique Orange an opportunity to participate in this year's Senior Bowl. Hopefully it doesn't continue to impact his pre-draft process. On tape, Orange carries his weight well (325 pounds), utilizing power and first-step quickness to play an impactful two-down role.
8. Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
Rayshaun Benny, who recently joined NFL Draft On SI for an exclusive interview, registered 12 tackles for loss as a keynote contributor at Michigan. The pass-rushing numbers don't pop off the screen, but he was unlucky to have three sacks taken away from him during his sophomore season due to penalties away from the play. Benny is a lanky defensive lineman who plays with terrific length and extension.
9. Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant is an athlete who utilizes first-step quickness to impact the pocket. Durant is one to watch at the NFL Combine, if he participates. Durant previously ran a 4.66 40-yard dash, reaching a max velocity of 21.1 mph, according to Bruce Feldman's Freaks List.
10. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
Chris McClellan took a massive step forward at Missouri this season, registering career-highs in tackles (48) and sacks (six). He possesses desirable measurements at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds with 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands (Senior Bowl verified). McClellan will capture a role as a rookie.