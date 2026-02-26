Small-School Players Who Must Be On Your Radar at the NFL Combine
NFL Draft prospects began arriving at the 2026 NFL Combine on Sunday. The real festivities start on Thursday, with positional on-field workouts for linebackers and defensive linemen. Every team will alter their draft boards based on how prospects perform at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The NFL Combine offers small-school talents an opportunity to improve their pre-draft stock. A big-time performance could literally change a prospect's fortunes for the better. With that in mind, we've identified small-school prospects at every position worth monitoring at the NFL Combine now that testing is getting underway.
2026 NFL Combine: Small-School Quarterbacks
Cole Payton, North Dakota State
Cole Payton was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. Despite being inexperienced, he impressed throughout 2025 by throwing for 16 touchdowns and running for 13 more. Payton should test and throw well at the NFL Combine, possibly emerging as the mid-round quarterback every QB-needy team wants to target.
2026 NFL Combine: Small-School Running Backs
Eli Heidenreich, Navy
Navy used Eli Heidenreich all over the offensive formation as a productive running back and slot wide receiver. A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native, Heidenreich produced 51 receptions for 941 yards and six touchdowns, and added nearly 500 rushing yards to his offensive totals as a runner. He'll be a versatile gadget weapon at the next level.
Robert Henry Jr., UTSA
Robert Henry Jr. improved with each passing season at UTSA. It led to his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2025. Henry is an explosive rusher with lateral jump-cut ability. He rushed for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M this past season, putting himself on the NFL Draft map.
2026 NFL Combine: Small-School Wide Receivers
Ted Hurst, Georgia State
Most NFL Draft aficionados are familiar with Ted Hurst by now. The Georgia State product was excellent at this year's Senior Bowl, proving he's ready to handle a step up in competition. The 6-foot-3, 207 pound Hurst should run a stellar 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine after being a big-play downfield threat for the Panthers.
Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word
Incarnate Word is arguably best known as a program for being where last year's No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward started his college football journey. This year, the Cardinals are sending a legitimate sleeper to the NFL Combine in wide receiver in Jalen Walthall. Walthall possesses ideal size at nearly 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and scouts expect him to impress in the vertical and broad jump testing drills.
2026 NFL Combine: Small-School Tight Ends
John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
Wyoming's John Michael Gyllenborg is a flex tight end who creates mismatches when detached from the line of scrimmage. He requires more seasoning as an in-line player, but Gyllenborg projects as a pass-catching weapon at the next level. He creates separation as a savvy route runner.
2026 NFL Combine: Small-School Offensive Linemen
None
The offensive line group did not produce a true "small schooler" at the NFL Combine. Dartmouth's Delby Lemieux was among the snubs after getting invited to the Senior Bowl. It's a shame, given that recent combine's consistently produced a small-school lineman worth getting excited about.
2026 NFL Combine: Small-School Defensive Linemen
Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
Kaleb Proctor is a big-bodied defensive lineman who is versatile enough to play multiple positions. He had an excellent season for Southeastern Louisiana, recording career-highs in sacks (nine) and tackles for loss (13). Proctor may be the best-kept secret at this year's NFL Combine.
Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
Nadame Tucker is a super twitchy and explosive pass rusher. After failing to establish himself at Houston, he transferred to Western Michigan this past season and broke out by recording a whopping 14.5 sacks. Tucker also put forth an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl.
2026 NFL Combine: Small-School Linebackers
Red Murdock, Buffalo
Senior linebacker Red Murdock was a workhorse for Buffalo over the previous two campaigns. The sideline-to-sideline linebacker registered 298 tackles across 2024-25 with 17 career forced fumbles. The First-Team All-MAC selection is a former Fork Union Military Academy attendee.
2026 NFL Combine: Small-School Defensive Backs
Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
It's been an excellent pre-draft process for Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings, who became the first Lumberbacks player in program history to attend the Senior Bowl. Demmings is a better football player than athlete, but he did enough to receive the NFL Combine invite as well. He's super competitive and physical in coverage.
Andre Fuller & Avery Smith, Toledo
Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is getting all of the attention from the program, but cornerbacks Andre Fuller and Avery Smith will also be at the NFL Combine. Smith is super competitive at the catch point, notching a career-high 10 pass breakups this past season. Fuller has great size for the position at 6-0, 201, and he reached a max speed of 20.52 mph on the GPS at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Chris Johnson, San Diego State
Chris Johnson is arguably the most well-known "sleeper" in this year's NFL Draft. Johnson was excellent at the Senior Bowl, showcasing athleticism and competitiveness in coverage. The San Diego State cornerback should use the NFL Combine to establish himself as a second-round pick.