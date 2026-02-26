8 EDGE Rushers Who Won the NFL Combine
The deepest class of prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft is at EDGE. On Thursday, the pass rushers participated in on-field testing drills at the NFL Combine, paired with the defensive tackles and linebackers. A total of 14 EDGEs made our Top 100 rankings.
Pass rushers are among the must-watch position groups at the NFL Combine. Athletic EDGEs put forth eye-popping results at Lucas Oil Stadium. We've identified which EDGEs improved their pre-draft stock at the combine.
David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
Scouts could not wait to see Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey test at the NFL Combine and he did not disappoint. Bailey ran the fastest 40-yard dash among all EDGEs, a blazing-fast 4.50 at 251 pounds. He also thrived in jumping drills, showcasing rare lower-body explosion. The athletic pass rusher leaped a 35 inch vertical (10th-best among EDGEs) and 10-foot-9 broad jump (third-best).
Bailey recorded an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks in 2025. He continued checking boxes at the NFL Combine. Bailey remains in contention to be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence blew the lid off Lucas Oil Stadium. The explosive pass rusher leaped breathtaking results with a 40 inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump, 97th percentile figures in both drills, according to Marcus Mosher. Those results were good enough to finish second in each respective category. He continued the theme by running the second-fastest 40 at 4.52 seconds, with a 1.59 ten-yard split.
Lawrence was among the standout performers at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. He produced 19.5 sacks over the previous three campaigns at UCF. He's a sudden pass rusher with lower-half explosiveness.
Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Cashius Howell's combine day began in disappointing fashion as his long-awaited arm length measurement arrived at a historically poor 30.25 inches. Howell managed to rebound by displaying his athleticism. He ran an excellent 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, accompanied by an 87th percentile and chart-topping 1.58 in the 10-yard split.
Howell is super explosive and twitchy on tape. He notched 11.5 sacks in the SEC this past year, second-most in the competitive conference. The arm length deficiency will negatively impact Howell's pre-draft stock, but his athleticism is undeniable, and may serve as an equalising factor for some teams.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaped the best broad jump at 10-foot-11. His 39.5 inch vertical was fourth-best. It was quite the display of athleticism for Dennis-Sutton, who entered the combine requiring a notable performance for the sake of his pre-draft stock.
Dennis-Sutton was a consistent defender for the Nittany Lions, recording 8.5 sacks in consecutive seasons before entering the draft. Some scouts feel Dennis-Sutton has already reached his ceiling as a pass rusher. Thursday's showing at the combine will help his reputation.
George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida
Have yourself a day, George Gumbs Jr. The Florida defensive end leaped a 41 inch vertical, the second-best result among all EDGEs since 2013. Gumbs fell half a inch short of equaling Nolan Smith's 41.5" result in 2023.
Gumbs also leaped a solid 10-foot-1 broad jump. He played at Northern Illinois in 2023 and has undergone multiple position changes, having endured stints at wide receiver and tight end. Gumbs transferred to Florida in 2024, and produced a modest 7.5 sacks in two seasons while acclimating.
Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas
Texas defensive end Trey Moore ran the third-fastest 40 at 4.54 seconds, joining Bailey, Lawrence, and Howell as the only four EDGEs who ran under 4.60. Moore also placed sixth in the vertical jump with a 38.5 inch leap. Good testing results were somewhat expected because he's undersized at 243 pounds, and also lacks desirable length.
Moore is highly experienced, having started 46 college games between UTSA and Texas. Moore was too good for the American Conference, having accumulated 22 sacks at UTSA across 2022-23. He was a modest producer at Texas by comparison, but still captured a keynote role for the Longhorns.
Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin
Mason Reiger did not enter the NFL Combine as a well-known prospect. Perhaps that'll change after his display of athleticism. Reiger jumped the second-best vertical at 40 inches, and his 10-foot-5 broad jump tied for fourth-best.
Reiger transferred from Louisville to Wisconsin this past season and matched his previous career-high total in sacks with five. Reiger is twitchy and active and defends the line of scrimmage with a red-hot motor. He's also a better athlete compared to public assumption.
Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
Auburn's Keyron Crawford did not participate in the physical testing portion of the combine. For many NFL scouts, the on-field positional drill workout is more indicative of next-level success, however. Crawford arguably looked smoother than any EDGE rusher during the wave drill, changing direction effortlessly.
Crawford made a stellar impression on NFL teams at the Senior Bowl. He plays with terrific effort on tape and notched 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks this past campaign. Crawford is enjoying a nice pre-draft process.