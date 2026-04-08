Best 4th Round Draft Picks in NFL History

The fourth round of the NFL Draft offers all 32 organizations an opportunity to identify mid-round talent. This year, the Tennessee Titans are slated to own the first selection of the fourth round (No. 101 overall). It's scheduled to conclude with the New York Jets' compensatory selection (No. 140).

Drafting a difference maker in the fourth round can change the trajectory of a rebuilding franchise. We've identified the 10 best fourth-round picks in NFL Draft history (post 1970 AFL-NFL merger).

NFL Draft: Best 4th Round Picks Of All Time

Buffalo Bills: Andre Reed, WR (1985)

Andre Reed (83) and Jim Kelly have had their differences last season but they say its all behind them now. Reed celebrates this TD catch from Kelly against the Redskins in preseason. Redskins cornerback, Tom Carter beat on the play. | Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 86th selection in 1985, Andre Reed played 15 seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The former Kutztown standout was a seven-time Pro Bowler and registered four 1,000-yard seasons. Reed and the Bills qualified for several Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott, QB (2016)

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The best modern day fourth-round pick in NFL history is arguably Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. A four-time Pro Bowl selection and passing touchdowns leader in 2023, Prescott signed the biggest contract in fourth-round history. He's currently the highest-paid quarterback in the league at $60 million per season.

Cincinnati Bengals: Geno Atkins, DT (2010)

Oct 6, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins was among the more dominant interior defenders of his era. He spent his entire 11-year career in Cincinnati, notching 75.5 sacks en route to eight Pro Bowls. Atkins was also a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

Denver Broncos: Brandon Marshall, WR (2006)

Aug 11, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos selected Brandon Marshall with the 119th selection in the 2006 NFL Draft. He bounced around the league after his four-year tenure with the Broncos, but accumulated over 12,000 yards and scored 83 touchdowns, including a league-high 14 in 2005 with the New York Jets. Marshall was also named one of the 100 greatest Chicago Bears.

Kansas City Chiefs: Jared Allen, DE (2004)

Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; Former Defensive end Jared Allen is the Minnesota Vikings honorary guest for the match against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images | Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

Jared Allen is the greatest Idaho State player of all time. A consistent five-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL sacks leader, Allen recorded 136 career sacks throughout his illustrious 12-year career. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers: Darren Sproles, RB (2005)

Sep 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) celebrates after scoring a 2-point conversion against the Washington Redskins during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Darren Sproles was told he was too short to play in the NFL. He enjoyed a 15-year career despite being 5-foot-6. Sproles won Super Bowl LII, qualified for three Pro Bowls, and gained nearly 20,000 all-purpose yards as a dynamic runner, receiver, and returner.

New England Patriots: Asante Samuel, CB (2003)

Jan 20, 2007; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel (22) reacts in the second half against the San Diego Chargers during the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium. New England won the game 21-12. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers: John Stallworth, WR (1974)

Jan 20, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers receiver John Stallworth (82) catches a 73 yard touchdown pass in the 4th quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl. The Steelers defeated the Rams 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers historically selected four Hall of Famers during the 1974 draft. The fourth-round pick was wide receiver John Stallworth, who won four Super Bowls and recorded three 1,000-yard seasons in an era when those weren't common. Stallworth was ice cold!

San Francicso 49ers: Charles Haley, DE (1986)

Sep 14, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former San Francisco 49ers player Charles Haley before a Hall of Fame ceremony during halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Charles Haley spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. He totaled 100.5 sacks and won five Super Bowls. Haley's illustrious career was properly recognized via his Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2015.

Washington Commanders: Kirk Cousins, QB (2012)

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The other active player on this list, Kirk Cousins just signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders to play with soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Cousins developed into a steady starter after being selected by Washington during the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. No fourth-round pick has made more money.