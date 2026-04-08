Best 4th Round Draft Picks in NFL History
The fourth round of the NFL Draft offers all 32 organizations an opportunity to identify mid-round talent. This year, the Tennessee Titans are slated to own the first selection of the fourth round (No. 101 overall). It's scheduled to conclude with the New York Jets' compensatory selection (No. 140).
Drafting a difference maker in the fourth round can change the trajectory of a rebuilding franchise. We've identified the 10 best fourth-round picks in NFL Draft history (post 1970 AFL-NFL merger).
NFL Draft: Best 4th Round Picks Of All Time
Buffalo Bills: Andre Reed, WR (1985)
The 86th selection in 1985, Andre Reed played 15 seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The former Kutztown standout was a seven-time Pro Bowler and registered four 1,000-yard seasons. Reed and the Bills qualified for several Super Bowls in the 1990s.
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott, QB (2016)
The best modern day fourth-round pick in NFL history is arguably Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. A four-time Pro Bowl selection and passing touchdowns leader in 2023, Prescott signed the biggest contract in fourth-round history. He's currently the highest-paid quarterback in the league at $60 million per season.
Cincinnati Bengals: Geno Atkins, DT (2010)
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins was among the more dominant interior defenders of his era. He spent his entire 11-year career in Cincinnati, notching 75.5 sacks en route to eight Pro Bowls. Atkins was also a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection.
Denver Broncos: Brandon Marshall, WR (2006)
The Denver Broncos selected Brandon Marshall with the 119th selection in the 2006 NFL Draft. He bounced around the league after his four-year tenure with the Broncos, but accumulated over 12,000 yards and scored 83 touchdowns, including a league-high 14 in 2005 with the New York Jets. Marshall was also named one of the 100 greatest Chicago Bears.
Kansas City Chiefs: Jared Allen, DE (2004)
Jared Allen is the greatest Idaho State player of all time. A consistent five-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL sacks leader, Allen recorded 136 career sacks throughout his illustrious 12-year career. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.
Los Angeles Chargers: Darren Sproles, RB (2005)
Darren Sproles was told he was too short to play in the NFL. He enjoyed a 15-year career despite being 5-foot-6. Sproles won Super Bowl LII, qualified for three Pro Bowls, and gained nearly 20,000 all-purpose yards as a dynamic runner, receiver, and returner.
New England Patriots: Asante Samuel, CB (2003)
Pittsburgh Steelers: John Stallworth, WR (1974)
The Pittsburgh Steelers historically selected four Hall of Famers during the 1974 draft. The fourth-round pick was wide receiver John Stallworth, who won four Super Bowls and recorded three 1,000-yard seasons in an era when those weren't common. Stallworth was ice cold!
San Francicso 49ers: Charles Haley, DE (1986)
Charles Haley spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. He totaled 100.5 sacks and won five Super Bowls. Haley's illustrious career was properly recognized via his Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2015.
Washington Commanders: Kirk Cousins, QB (2012)
The other active player on this list, Kirk Cousins just signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders to play with soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Cousins developed into a steady starter after being selected by Washington during the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. No fourth-round pick has made more money.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL