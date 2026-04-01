10 Late-Round NFL Draft Prospects With a Clear Path to Playing Time

Conversations about the 2026 NFL Draft often surround the unpredictable nature of first-round mock drafts. All 32 organizations know that drafts aren't won and lost during the first round. Finding mid and late-round value is where true winners separate themselves.

Drafting immediate contributors and developmental starters in rounds three through seven keeps franchises healthy and on track in their roster-building mission. The 2026 NFL Draft will present all 32 teams with several opportunities to achieve that. We've identified 10 underrated prospects who may be immediate starters, depending on their landing spots.

2026 NFL Draft: 10 Late-Round Prospects With Immediate Upside

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Washington running back Jonah Coleman put together two outstanding seasons at Washington after transferring from Arizona. The Stockton, California native rushed for a career-high 1,053 yards in 2024. In 2025, Coleman scored a personal-best 17 touchdowns. He runs the football with a sturdy frame and desired contact balance. He's also adequate in the passing game, both as a receiver and protector, creating a potential path to three-down playing time.

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

For a wide receiver from UConn to make an immediate impact in the NFL, he better be a high-volume weapon. Connecticut's Skyler Bell was an elite producer for the Huskies, having recorded 101 receptions in 2025 for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bell also ran a 4.40 at the NFL Combine, leaped a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump. At pro day, the Bronx native completed the three-cone in a rare 6.65 seconds.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) breaks a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Zamari Stevenson (17) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Tight end is one of the most difficult positions to transition from college to the pros. Stanford's Sam Roush is a mid-round prospect with a complete skill set. Roush is a competitive in-line blocker with excellent size at 6-6, 267 pounds with near 31-inch arms and 10-inch hands. The Nashville native posted eye-popping NFL Combine numbers (38.5-inch vertical and 126-inch broad jump), proving there's untapped potential in the passing game. He was a victim of a lackluster Standord offense.

Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It's tough to find mid-round prospects who can contribute at offensive tackle. It's a premium position, so adequate prospects fly off the board throughout the opening two rounds. Florida's Austin Barber feels like this year's underrated option. Barber possesses experience at both the left and right-sided spots, giving him swing tackle upside.

Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

NFL teams routinely find mid-round value at interior offensive line. Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge, assuming he doesn't go higher than some realize (it's possible), is among the premium sleepers in this year's NFL Draft. Rutledge is tough and nasty with a mean streak, showcasing the willingness to block through the whistle. He's an instant starter.

Max Llewellyn, DE, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn (48) pressures Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) during a college football game Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn is simply a high-quality football player. The Hawkeyes standout has a pro-ready mindset who routinely made plays in the backfield. Llewellyn utilizes well-developed hands and a red-hot motor to defeat blocks with regularity. He'll be a rotational defender as a base end.

Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) tries to tackle Central Michigan running back Trey Cornist (6) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan often asked defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny to be selfless and dominate in the run game. He compiled 12 career tackles for loss as a space-eater who freed up his teammates to make splash plays. Benny has NFL-quality length inside, sheds blocks, and is a productive two-gapper.

Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan defender Jaishawn Barham deserves more pre-draft appreciation. His skill set somewhat compares to Jalon Walker, who the Atlanta Falcons drafted in the first round last year. Barham has linebacker-edge rusher versatility, with a career-high four sacks and 10 tackles for loss for the Wolverines this past season. He knives into the backfield with athleticism and flexibility.

Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes is a cornerback with "BIG NICKEL" flexibility. The Wildcats often asked Stukes to defend the slot, where his size, athleticism, and ball-tracking skills routinely offered him the advantage over tight ends and slot receivers in coverage. He's an older prospect after a six-year college career, but his maturity and coverage instincts should make for a smooth transition.

VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State safety VJ Payne is a 42-game starter with a pro-ready mindset and skill set. He was outstanding at the NFL Combine, running a 4.4 and jumping a 10-foot-7-inch broad at 6-3 and 206 pounds. Payne is a rangy defender who is versatile to play both in coverage and closer to the line of scrimmage.