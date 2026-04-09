Best 5th Round Draft Picks in NFL History

The fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft is slated to begin with the Houston Texans making a selection at No. 141 overall. The round is set to conclude with the Detroit Lions owning the 181st selection. Naturally, draft-day trades could shake-up the scheduled order.

Drafting a keynote contributor or developmental starter in the fifth round can improve the health of an NFL roster. With that in mind, we've identified the 10 best fifth-round picks in NFL Draft history (post 1970 AFL-NFL merger).

NFL Draft: Best 5th Round Picks Of All Time

Seattle Seahawks: Richard Sherman, CB (2011)

Nov 9, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drafting Richard Sherman in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft helped the Seattle Seahawks become the infamous "Legion of Boom" defense. The Seahawks don't win Super Bowl XLVIII without Sherman helping them establish a fierce identity on defense. He should eventually get into the Hall of Fame.

Dallas Cowboys: Herschel Walker, RB (1985)

Oct 27, 1996; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back #34 HERSCHEL WALKER before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Dolphins 29-10. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Everyone remembers Herschel Walker for the trade that sent him from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings in a historically lopsided deal. The Cowboys received five players and six draft picks in the trade (including Emmitt Smith), leading to them becoming a dynasty in the 1990s. Besides that, Walker was an excellent dual-threat playmaker who accumulated 8,225 rushing yards and 4,859 receiving yards throughout his career.

Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua, WR (2023)

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) with the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Is it too early to put Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua on this list? We don't believe so. The 2023 fifth-round selection has already made two Pro Bowls. In 2025, Nacua was a First-Team All-Pro selection after leading the league in receptions (129). The former BYU standout also owns the single-season rookie receiving yards record (1,486).

Kansas City Chiefs: Tyreek Hill, WR (2016)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after a first down catch in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 54 Syndication The Enquirer | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Off-field allegations led to Tyreek Hill sliding to the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs pounced on his availability and they don't have any regrets. Hill developed into one of the more dynamic playmakers in NFL history, leading to seven Pro Bowl selections and two Super Bowl victories.

San Francisco 49ers: George Kittle, TE (2017)

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Another modern-day inclusion is San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The definition of a dual-threat player at the position, Kittle has made seven Pro Bowls in 10 seasons. He'll go down as a legendary fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams: Kevin Greene, DE (1985)

Oct 22, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams former linebacker Kevin Greene reacts during NFL Fan Rally at the Victoria House prior to game 16 of the NFL International Series against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kevin Greene is one of the most productive defensive players in NFL history. The fifth-round selection in 1985 (No. 113 overall) ranks third all time in sacks with 160.0 quarterback takedowns. Greene was a five-time Pro Bowler and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Miami Dolphins: Zach Thomas, LB (1996)

Nov. 23, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker (54) Zack Thomas tackles Detroit Lions running back (33) Arlen Harris at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Dolphins defeated the Lions 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was among the more fearless and relentless defenders of his era. The former Texas Tech standout enjoyed an illustrious 12-year stint with the Dolphins (1996-2007) that resulted in seven Pro Bowl nods and five First-Team All-Pro selections. Thomas helped redefine the linebacker position.

Indianapolis Colts: Robert Mathis, DE (2003)

Sep 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis (98) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis was a constant thorn in quarterbacks' backsides, concluding his career with 123 sacks. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XLI champion, Mathis’ was one of the best strip-sack artists in the NFL. He ranks first all-time in forced fumbles (officially) with 52.

San Diego Chargers: Rodney Harrison, S (1994)

November 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; ESPN broadcaster Rodney Harrison before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The then-San Diego Chargers drafted hard-hitting safety Rodney Harrison in 1994. He played nine seasons with the franchise, but became best-known for his stint with Bill Belichick's New England Patriots dynasty, where he won two Super Bowls. Harrison is a member of both the Chargers and Patriots Hall of Fame. He totaled more than 1,200 tackles and registered 34 interceptions.

Oakland Raiders: Shane Lechler, P (2000)

Aug 30, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Oakland Raiders punter Shane Lechler (9) punts the ball away during the 1st half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

You have to be truly legendary to make this list as a specialist, and former Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler was legitimately special. Lechler was a seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time First-Team All-Pro selection, and four-time NFL punting yards leader. He still holds the NFL record for career punting touchbacks with 178.