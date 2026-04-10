Best 6th Round Draft Picks in NFL History

The sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin with the Buffalo Bills owning the No. 182 overall selection. The second-last round is slated to conclude with the Pittsburgh Steelers making the 216th pick. Expect draft-weekend movement to shake-up the selection order.

Identifying a potential contributor or developmental starter with a sixth-round pick can improve the depth of an NFL roster. With that in mind, we've identified the 10 best sixth-round picks in NFL Draft history (post 1970 AFL-NFL merger).

NFL Draft: Best 6th Round Picks Of All Time

New England Patriots: Tom Brady, QB (2000)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady was infamously the 199th overall selection in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady won seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots (six) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (one), three MVP awards, made 15 Pro Bowls, and owns a slew of passing records. There will never be another sixth-round pick quite like him.

Denver Broncos: Terrell Davis, RB (1995)

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Denver Broncos former running back Terrell Davis poses with his bust during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Terrell Davis' career lasted just seven seasons, but he opted for quality over quantity. Davis began his NFL career with an incredible four-year stretch. The 196th selection in 1995 had four-straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a legendary 2,008-yard campaign in 1998. He won MVP and his second Offensive Player of the Year award for that year. He's also a two-time Super Bowl champion and was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce, C (2011)

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A little-known center prospect out of Cincinnati, the Philadelphia Eagles struck gold with Jason Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time First-Team All-Pro pick, Kelce redefined the way the center position was played in the modern era. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, and more recently helped them invent and execute the controversial Tush Push.

Green Bay Packers: Matt Hasselbeck, QB (1998)

Jan 12, 2008; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck (8) throws a pass during the third quarter of the NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Matt Hasselbeck was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1998 and started zero games before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2001, reuniting with Mike Holmgren. He initially competed with Trent Dilfer for playing time, but eventually established himself as their long-term starter. Hasselbeck would go on to appear in 209 career games throughout an illustrious 18-year career.

New York Jets: Joe Klecko, DE (1977)

Dec 3, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; NFL hall of famer Joe Klecko talks to fans on the sidelines during warmups before a game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Joe Klecko was drafted by the New York Jets in 1977, a few seasons before the NFL started officially tracking sacks. Regardless, he was one of the most feared quarterback hunters of his era. Historians credit Klecko with 78.0 career sacks, and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1981.

Minnesota Vikings: Matt Birk, OL (1998)

Sep 14, 2008; Minneapolis, MN, USA: Minnesota Vikings center Matt Birk (78) points to a fan in a pause from the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at the Metrodome. The Colts defeat the Vikings 18-15. Mandatory credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Selected with the 173rd pick in 1998, Minnesota Vikings center Matt Birk was the definition of consistency. He made six Pro Bowls and was named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings. Birk later joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he played another four seasons (2009-2012), winning Super Bowl XLVII on a legendary team.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Greg Lloyd, LB (1988)

Oct 5, 1997; Baltimore, MD, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd (95) in action against the Baltimore Ravens during the 1997 season at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Greg Lloyd unfortunately missed out on the Pittsburgh Steelers' "Steel Curtain" dynasty, but he was a heavy impact player. The 150th pick in 1987 made three consecutive First-Team All-Pro teams (1993-95) and five straight Pro Bowls (1991-95). Lloyd totaled nearly 800 tackles and 54.5 sacks throughout an underrated 12-year career, spending 11 seasons with Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia Eagles: Wilbert Montgomery, RB (1977)

Oct. 25, 1981; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles running back Wilbert Montgomery (31) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Veterans Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Wilbert Montgomery broke out as a sophomore by rushing for 1,220 yards. A year later, he gained a career-high 1,512 yards. Montgomery would earn his third 1,000-yard rushing campaign in 1981 (1,402). The former Abilene Christian standout made multiple Pro Bowls.

Indianapolis Colts: Antoine Bethea, DB (2006)

Nov 24, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Antoine Bethea (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Colts 40-11. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive back Antoine Bethea was a fixture on those Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts teams. Together, they finally broke through by winning Super Bowl XLI. Bethea was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his individual play, compiling 1,334 tackles, 80 pass breakups, 25 interceptions, and nine forced fumbles.

St. Louis Cardinals: Jay Novacek, TE (1985)

Tight end Jay Novacek played for the St. Louis / Phoenix Cardinals from 1985-1989. He joined the Dallas Cowboys during Plan B Free Agency in 1990, where he'd establish himself as a top receiving tight end in the league. Novacek enjoyed six straight seasons with 475-plus receiving yards, winning three Super Bowls with the Cowboys dynasty, making five Pro Bowls.