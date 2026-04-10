Best 7th Round Draft Picks in NFL History

The seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft is slated to open with the Arizona Cardinals owning the 217th overall selection. The final round is scheduled to conclude with the Denver Broncos making the infamous Mr. Irrelevant pick at No. 257 overall. Expect draft-weekend trades to shake-up the NFL Draft order.

Drafting NFL-caliber talent in the seventh round can improve the depth of a general manager's roster. Drafts are occasionally won throughout the seventh round. We've identified the 10 best seventh-round selections in NFL Draft history (post 1970 AFL-NFL merger).

NFL Draft: Best 7th Round Picks Of All Time

Denver Broncos: Shannon Sharpe, TE (1990)

Feb 1, 1998; Honolulu, HI, USA; FILE PHOTO; AFC tight end Shannon Sharpe (84) of the Denver Broncos on the field against the NFC during 1998 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium. Mandatory Credit: VJ Lovero-USA TODAY NETWORK | VJ Lovero-Imagn Images

Before he became one of the most famous sports media personalities in the world, Shannon Sharpe was an elite tight end. The 192nd selection in the 1990 NFL Draft, Sharpe won three Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. The former Savannah State standout is an eight-time Pro Bowler and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. He helped revolutionize the position as a primary pass catcher.

Los Angeles Raiders: Bo Jackson, RB (1987)

Nov 25, 1990; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Bo Jackson of the Los Angeles Raiders in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Is including Bo Jackson here allowed? He was technically the No. 1 overall selection in the 1986 Draft, but refused to sign a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A two-way baseball star, legendary Raiders owner Al Davis saw an opportunity and drafted Jackson in the seventh round of the following (1987) draft. He'll forever be considered one of the greatest athletes of all time who enjoyed a four-year pro football career, and a nine-year pro baseball career.

New England Patriots: Julian Edelman, WR (2009)

Oct 25, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs with the ball during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Nine years after drafting Tom Brady in the sixth round, the New England Patriots landed another franchise legend, wide receiver Julian Edelman, in the seventh round. Edelman became a three-time Super Bowl champion with Brady's team and even won Super Bowl LIII MVP for his performance against the Los Angeles Rams. He was a gritty, fearless slot receiver who helped define the Brady and Bill Belichick-era dynasty Patriots.

San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy, QB (2022)

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Is it premature to include Brock Purdy? We don't believe so. The former Iowa State signal caller is currently signed to the fifth-largest contract in quarterback history, a $265 million extension. The 2022 seventh-round pick has already played in a Super Bowl, too. Not bad for the 2022 NFL Draft's supposed Mr. Irrelevant.

Green Bay Packers: Donald Driver, WR (1999)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver is stopped just short of the end zone by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bryant McFadden during the fourth quarter of their NFC Wild Card game on January 10, 2010, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals won in overtime 51-45. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver was a smooth operator and fearless player. Overcoming terrific adversity throughout his life and career, Driver went from a seventh-round pick in 1999 to the Packers' current all-time receiving yards leader (10,137). He played his entire career with the organization up until his retirement in 2012. He's the definition of a one-team franchise legend.

Atlanta Falcons: Jamal Anderson, RB (1994)

Sep 10, 2000; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson (32) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Jamal Anderson was the focal point of the Atlanta Falcons' offense in the mid 1990s, rushing for three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 1996 to 1998. Anderson earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1998, leading the NFC in rushing, leading the Falcons to a Super Bowl XXXIII appearance. He unfortunately suffered a career-ending knee injury in 2001, but his impact will forever be remembered.

Buffalo Bills: Gary Anderson, K (1982)

Dec 30, 1984; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Gary Anderson kicks a field goal against the Denver Broncos during the 1984 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mile High Stadium. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 24-17. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills drafted placekicker Gary Anderson in 1982, but they made the terrible mistake of releasing him as a rookie. Anderson would immediately latch on with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for more than a decade. The definition of longevity, his 23 NFL seasons is tied for fourth-most in NFL history with Tom Brady. He also ranks third in points scored (2,434).

Denver Broncos: Tom Nalen, OL (1994)

Sep 8, 2002; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos center Tom Nalen (66) on the field prior to a game against the St. Louis Rams at Mile High Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos drafted center Tom Nalen in 1994 and he anchored their offensive line for more than a decade. Nalen played his entire career (2008) in Denver, winning two Super Bowls. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the Broncos' 50th Anniversary Team and Ring of Fame inductee.

Philadelphia Eagles: Harold Carmichael, WR (1971)

Jan 25, 1981; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael (17) in Super Bowl XV at the Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

After quiet rookie and sophomore seasons, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael broke out as a third-year pro in 1973. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards, compiling 67 catches for 1,116 yards. Carmichael would have another two 1,000-yard campaigns throughout his career, joining the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Miami Dolphins: Jake Scott, DB (1970)

Dec 23, 1973; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins safety Jake Scott (13) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1973 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins defeated the Bengals 34-16. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Jake Scott played one season with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL) before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins with a seventh-round pick in 1970. He immediately acclimated, recording five interceptions and one punt return for touchdown as a rookie, before notching another seven INTs as a sophomore en route to Super Bowl VI. Scott was a crucial member of the infamous undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins team, and was named MVP of Super Bowl VII.