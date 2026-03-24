Best NFL Draft Fits for Jeremiyah Love Before Notre Dame's Pro Day

The University of Notre Dame will hold its Pro Day on Tuesday. Superstar running back Jeremiyah Love will draw the majority of attention. It's currently unclear if Love will actively participate after posting elite testing numbers at the NFL Combine.

Our No. 1 overall prospect in the NFL Draft, Love ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis with a 1.55 ten-yard split. The Fighting Irish standout did not participate in any additional drills, but looked fluid and active during on-field position work, including pass-catching tutorials. Love checked enough boxes.

Love will be physically present at Notre Dame's Pro Day. We'll monitor his actual participation. Until then, we've identified Love's most sensible team fits in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Top 3 Fits for Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have been routinely linked by national analysts to selecting Love at No. 4 overall in recent weeks. The Titans have been the most active spenders in free agency, committing more than $295 million to new acquisitions. General manager Mike Borgonzi is attempting to surround sophomore quarterback Cam Ward with more talent.

The Titans haven't acquired any running backs this offseason, however. They have both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears entering contract years in 2026. Pollard and Spears form a formidable duo, but there's room for improvement. The Titans' inactivity at the position suggests Love, whom they hosted on a pre-draft visit at their Nashville headquarters, is garnering consideration.

New York Giants

The New York Giants have also hosted Love on a pre-draft visit. New head coach John Harbaugh holds significant influence over the roster. Harbaugh is inheriting Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. at running back.

A massive sophomore campaign looms for quarterback Jaxson Dart, who must prove capable of staying healthy while trusting his teammates to make plays. Drafting Love at No. 5 overall would remove significant pressure from Dart's shoulders. Matt Nagy's offense would run through Love.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders possess the No. 7 overall selection. That feels like Love's floor if the Titans and Giants pass on him. Pairing Love with Jayden Daniels would provide new offensive coordinator David Blough with a dynamic backfield to build the offense around.

The Commanders signed Jerome Ford and Rachaad White in free agency to pair with Jacory Croskey-Merritt. None of them are necessarily talented enough to bypass an opportunity to draft Love if he's available. The Commanders need more weapons, and pairing Daniels with Love would be incredibly tempting.