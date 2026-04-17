Best NFL Draft Fits for Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is among the best defensive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. A physical and intentional defensive back, he was super productive for the Rockets this past season. McNeil-Warren notched a career-high 77 tackles throughout the 2025 season.

The No. 25 overall prospect on our big board, McNeil-Warren is a violent tone-setter around the line of scrimmage. The Tampa, Florida native is capable of playing a versatile role for a defensive coordinator. McNeil-Warren is flexible enough to compete as a big nickel, inside the box in an off-ball linebacker alignment, or as a traditional free or strong safety.

Scouts anticipate McNeil-Warren being selected during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He's firmly established himself in that opening-32 conversation. With that in mind, we've identified the most realistic team fits for McNeil-Warren.

NFL Draft: Best Fits for Toledo DB Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made sweeping changes at safety this offseason. Kyle Dugger and Juan Thornhill were the primary starters a year ago, but both veteran players are no longer with the team. The Steelers did sign Jaquan Brisker to a one-year contract, but they could upgrade opposite him, and safety is a long-term need. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has a history with big, physical defensive backs, and McNeil-Warren would project as an excellent fit in his defensive scheme.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been trying to permanently replace former fixtures at safety like Jordan Poyer and Micah Hade for a few offseasons now. It was nice to see 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop take such a sizable step forward as a sophomore. Geno Stone was signed in free agency, but adding a long-term running mate for Bishop could be a priority for general manager Brandon Beane during the NFL Draft. McNeil-Warren could be the type of enforcer new defensive coordinator Jim Leonard, a former NFL safety himself, craves.

Minnesota Vikings

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is among the more commonly mocked players to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18 overall. Does McNeil-Warren not warrant consideration here? We're not convinced Thieneman is the consensus No. 2 safety on every draft board. The Vikings are almost certainly in the market at the position, with 14-year mainstay Harrison Smith available in free agency. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores preaches physicality and violence in the defensive backfield, and McNeil-Warren would fit his scheme like a glove.