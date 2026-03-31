Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Is Forcing His Way Up NFL Draft Boards

Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a physical defender in the 2026 NFL Draft. McNeil-Warren is a tone-setter who plays with the transitional range that has helped transform defenses in today's league. He gives off Nick Emmanwori vibes, who helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl 60.

If an NFL team wants to build a Seahawks-like defense, they should consider selecting McNeil-Warren in the first round of the NFL Draft.

McNeil-Warren recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. He discussed his decision to remain at Toledo despite having lucrative opportunities elsewhere, how the safety position is evolving, his rangy skills in coverage and closer to the line of scrimmage, and more.

2026 NFL Draft: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Is Physical First-Round Safety

JM: You're one of the best prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. In an era where NIL and the transfer portal is running rampant, I'm sure you had opportunities. What kept you loyal to Toledo?

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: Toledo believed in me from the start and I wanted to repay the faith they placed in me. They never gave up on me. I wanted to show the program my full appreciation for everything they did for me.

It was four years of brotherhood and family. We built something special at Toledo. Seeing what the guys in front of me did, I wanted to do the same thing. I stayed the course and committed myself to the process. I bought into the hard work.

JM: We remember Quinyon Mitchell a few years ago. The whole Toledo secondary is going to get drafted this year. Your cornerbacks Andre Fuller and Avery Smith are good players too. What do you think it is about the program that is allowing it to develop so many defensive backs?

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: We built a standard at Toledo. We take that very seriously. It’s all about working hard, staying the course, and trusting the process. The NFL is always going to find talent. We worked hard and knew bigger days were coming.

That’s what we’re all about at Toledo.

JM: You can feel the culture on tape. How do you feel the safety position has evolved in recent years? We saw what Nick Emmanwori did for the Super Bowl winning Seattle Seahawks last season. I feel like you can do something similar for an NFL defense next year.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: It’s all about being versatile. I can play anywhere on the field, both in the box and in coverage on the deep end. I can make plays all over the field. That’s what it comes down to at the end of the day.

I have enough size to play any role in the secondary. I love impacting the game at every level.

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

JM: I love watching you play around the line of scrimmage, or in that “Robber” role. What do you enjoy about playing a downhill brand of football?

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: I love it. I’m a physical player who seeks out contact. I’m out to destroy and force that ball out.

JM: You're also versatile enough to play an enforcer role in coverage over the middle.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: I always rely on my instincts in coverage. I trust my technique and always watch the eyes of the quarterback. I’m always looking to capitalize on a mistake. That’s definitely one of my best abilities in coverage. It’s a blessing to be able to generate turnovers and make plays as a defensive back both in coverage and in the box.

JM: You were fantastic at the NFL Combine. You ran a 4.52 and leaped a 10-foot-2 broad jump. Were you satisfied with the overall performance?

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: I felt like I could have run a faster 40. For the most part, I accomplished what I set out to accomplish. Being at the NFL Combine and competing in that setting meant everything to me. I was thankful for the opportunity.

JM: Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or virtual meetings?

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: I had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts, just to name a few. I just had visits with the Cleveland Browns and Patriots. I have one coming up with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

I’ve had recent virtual meetings with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks, to name a few. We’re learning about install and becoming familiar with one another. It’s been a fun process.

JM: You’ve essentially met with all 32 NFL teams. We've appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why you’re one of the best prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. When a team uses a draft pick on Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, what kind of guy are they getting?

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: You’re getting a great player who really loves football. I’m incredibly dedicated to my craft. I just want to win a Super Bowl.