Best NFL Draft Fits for Ty Simpson Before Alabama's Pro Day

The University of Alabama will hold its Pro Day on Wednesday. Scouts and executives will flock to Tuscaloosa to see quarterback Ty Simpson throw the football. Simpson previously threw the football at the NFL Scouting Combine, and is expected to shine again in a favorable pro day environment.

The consensus second-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, Simpson was the clearly the best quarterback on the field at the NFL Combine. The Alabama starter enjoyed a flawless throwing session, was displaying clean mechanics and top-tier ball placement and accuracy. At Pro Day, Simpson should continue making throws to all three levels with efficiency.

We've identified Simpson's most sensible team fits in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Top 3 Fits for Alabama QB Ty Simpson

New York Jets

The rebuilding New York Jets own four selections in the top 44 picks. They're not drafting Simpson at No. 2 overall. The expectation is that the Jets will select the best overall defensive player, choosing between a pass rusher and linebacker Sonny Styles.

Could the Jets consider Simpson at No. 16 overall? Absolutely. They traded for Geno Smith to play quarterback this season. Either the Jets will be patient enough to wait until a presumably better quarterback class in 2027, or they'll identify Simpson as worthy of being Smith's successor.

Pittsburgh Steelers

It must feel like deja vu for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Like last summer, they're waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision. The Steelers possess interest in re-signing Rodgers due to his familiarity with new head coach Mike McCarthy. The four-time MVP is debating whether or not he wants to continue playing.

Whether Rodgers returns or not, the Steelers must prepare for 2027 and beyond. As owners of the 21st selection, the Steelers have routinely been connected to drafting Simpson. They have last year's sixth-round pick Will Howard at quarterback, but the outlook isn't bright enough to prevent general manager Omar Khan from considering Simpson.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are another rebuilding franchise who are drafting too early (No. 3) to consider Simpson in the first round. They currently have Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew at quarterback. It's obvious that new head coach Mike LaFleur is eventually going to get an opportunity to hand-pick his own quarterback.

If LaFleur likes Simpson, could the Cardinals consider trading down from No. 3 overall, or perhaps more likely, combine their second-and-third-round picks to move back into the latter half of the first round? The Cardinals hired LaFleur for his brilliant offensive mind. They should allow the former Sean McVay assistant to make the Simpson decision.