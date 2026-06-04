Eagles Made Makai Lemon NFL Draft Decision to Survive A.J. Brown's Inevitable Departure

The inevitable finally became reality on Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles traded disgruntled wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round selection and a 2028 first-round pick. The Eagles had long-known they'd be trading Brown this offseason. They spent the 2026 NFL Draft (and offseason) preparing for his departure.

One of the most controversial moments of the 2026 NFL Draft occurred when the Eagles traded up to 20th overall to select former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon was speaking with Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan, who was planning to select him with the 21st pick. The Eagles swooped in unexpectedly to land the playmaking wideout before the Steelers could.

Lemon isn't a Brown clone, but he projects as the replacement in Nick Sirianni's offense. Lemon possesses similar traits that could help the Eagles navigate Brown's exit. They'll utilize the first-round wideout in a variety of ways.

Makai Lemon Projects as Philadelphia Eagles' Replacement for A.J. Brown

Like Brown, Lemon can operate as a versatile inside-outside receiver with positional flexibility. He was most effective when aligning in the slot, but is capable of moving around the offensive formation as required. Two of the traits Lemon can help replace in the Eagles' offense following the Brown trade is contested catch ability and run-after-catch production.

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner (college football's top receiver) is a dangerous run-after-catch playmaker. Lemon's contact balance and lateral agility in the open field makes him a consistent threat after the catch. Lemon possesses the necessary vision to create extra yardage.

Brown's ability to make competitive catches in coverage routinely helped Jalen Hurts and the offense. Pro Football Focus credited Brown with making 17 contested catches this past season, sixth-most in the league. However, Brown's 47.2% contested catch percentage was a bit more middling, ranking 13th.

Lemon has a career contested-catch rate of 57%, according to MB Fantasy Life. That tied for fourth-best among all receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft. Only Carnell Tate (69%), CJ Daniels (62%), and Denzel Boston (61%) were better.

Makai Lemon's Contested Catch Rate Could Help Eagles Navigate A.J. Brown's Exit

Lemon's play strength and terrific hand-eye coordination led to consistent results in contested catch situations. The Los Alamitos, California native is among the best contested-catch receivers we've ever seen at his size. Lemon is significantly more effective in competitive situations than his 5-foot-11, 192-pound frame has business being.

Strong, reliable hands are evident on tape. It's astounding considering Lemon's 8.75-inch hands were a ninth-percentile result historically among receivers at the NFL Combine, per MockDraftable. Ball tracking, late hands, and sheer toughness help Lemon overcome his perceived physical shortcomings in contested catch situations.

Lemon can play the slot or Z/flanker position. He thrives in contested catch situations, occasionally thanks to sheer toughness and want-to. Lemon also creates dynamic plays by converting short catches into explosive gains. Those are three traits that'll help the Eagles replace Brown.

Philadelphia Eagles Spent Offseason Preparing to Replace A.J. Brown

Getting aggressive enough to draft Lemon wasn't the Eagles' lone plan to replace Brown. Howie Roseman also acquired Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers for a 2026 fifth-round pick (that turned into Jager Burton) and a 2027 sixth-round selection. The Eagles then signed Wicks to a one-year, $12.5 million contract extension.

Wicks is a big-bodied wideout who has accumulated 1,328 career receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons. With Lemon operating from the slot, Wicks can help the Eagles replace the boundary snaps left vacated by Brown's exit. There's some untapped potential for a young receiver who was sometimes lost amidst a loaded Packers receiving core.

The offseason saga involving Brown and the Eagles finally reached its conclusion. Roseman knew it was inevitable, so he spent the offseason preparing for the fallout. Lemon is capable of replacing some of Brown's production and qualities in Philadelphia.