Five NFL Teams Already Looking Like No. 1 Pick Contenders After Brutal Week 2

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season concluded with the Los Angeles Rams blowing out the New York Giants in primetime. Various rookies made progress. Elsewhere, several bad teams played like legitimate contenders for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

A handful of rebuilding franchises already look like top-five pick contenders. Today, we're ranking the five teams most likely to claim the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft after brutal Week 2 showings. Some of these organizations have endured blowout losses on consecutive weekends.

The 2027 NFL Draft will have elite talent. Franchise quarterbacks and team-changing prospects were available in our latest first-round mock draft. The following five teams appear in contention for the No. 1 overall pick after Week 2.

5 Teams Most Likely to Have the No. 1 Overall Pick in the NFL Draft After Brutal Week 2

5. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

After performing like the worst team in the NFL in Week 1, the Cleveland Browns executed the unthinkable in Week 2. They went on the road and defeated a quality Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad 23-19. It was a classic "Any Given Sunday" result. That Browns victory moves them from No. 1 in last week's rankings to fifth. Additional victories will be required to believe Cleveland aren't legitimate No. 1 selection contenders, but the unexpected Buccaneers win buys some respect.

4. Tennessee Titans (0-2)

The Tennessee Titans also moved slightly down the leaderboard (from No. 2) after competing with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. The Titans still lost, moving to a winless 0-2. Robert Saleh's team was one defensive play away from upsetting the Eagles in Nashville. Quarterback Cam Ward looked more comfortable in Brian Daboll's offense, and Saleh's defense made halftime adjustments. We'll see if they claim their first victory anytime soon.

3. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

The Arizona Cardinals' dominant Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers was among the most surprising opening-weekend results. The Cardinals were welcomed back down to earth in Week 2, however. They were blown out by their division rival San Francisco 49ers, losing 31-7. They are clear bottom feeders in the best division in football. They'll remain in contention for the No. 1 overall selection.

2. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

Until further notice, the Atlanta Falcons must be considered No. 1 pick contenders. They were embarrassed by 31 against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 and have managed just 16 total points in two showings. They've started No. 3 quarterback Cooper Rush in both contests, but are finally getting Michael Penix Jr. back versus the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Penix desperately needs to inject life into this flailing offense.

1. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

The Miami Dolphins have already emerged as clear No. 1 selection favorites. That was our preseason belief as well. The Dolphins lost 35-13 to the 49ers in Week 2 after losing by two touchdowns to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley have just started a patient, multi-year rebuild. It's difficult to identify a single winnable game on their brutal schedule.