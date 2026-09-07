2027 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Projection Before Everything Gets Flipped Totally Upside Down

A brand-new college football campaign is officially underway! As expected, powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Texas, and Alabama dominated their opening matchups. Week 1 of the NFL season also begins this week. What better time for an updated 2027 NFL Mock Draft, as we enter the early stages of another draft cycle?

This 2027 NFL Draft appears primed to produce more elite prospects than the 2026 class did. That's especially accurate at quarterback, which is why this mock begins with three of them immediately coming off the board. Rebuilding NFL franchises would love to position themselves to select a top quarterback prospect.

The order for this first-round mock draft was generated by Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. With the 2026 NFL season about to commence, our upcoming first-round mock drafts will be produced by using real-time standings. Until then, we let these power rankings determine the order.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks, Quarterbacks, Quarterbacks

1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

If the Arizona Cardinals are picking No. 1 overall, they're taking a quarterback. Jacoby Brissett is obviously a stopgap, and third-round pick Carson Beck is unlikely to prevent the organization from drafting a quarterback if they earn the top selection. If Arch Manning's 2026 season continues following in the footsteps of his 2025 campaign, he'll confirm his status as the top pick.

2. Miami Dolphins: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Miami Dolphins kickstarted a lengthy rebuilding process this offseason. They were smart to avoid forcing a long-term quarterback decision, instead using their league-high 13 draft picks to begin restocking the cupboards. Malik Willis is an intriguing spot, but probably doesn't have enough talent around him to truly thrive. Like the Cardinals, if they're picking No. 2, that's a prime quarterback spot. Oregon's Dante Moore is a smooth operator with a pro-ready skill set.

3. New York Jets: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

The theme continues. Like the Cardinals and Dolphins, the New York Jets didn't make any rash quarterback decisions this offseason. They reunited with Geno Smith, and drafted Cade Klubnik in the fourth round. Notre Dame's CJ Carr really impressed as a first-year starter in 2025, throwing for 2,741 passing yards, 24 touchdowns. Carr needs more experience, but the baseline traits for a future top-five pick are in place.

4. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns miss out on the top three quarterback prospects, and we're not currently convinced there's a fourth worth drafting this highly. Instead, the Browns take the best overall player in the class, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Cleveland just spent multiple premium picks on receivers, but Smith is legitimately generational, and they'd be keeping him in-state.

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Surrounding Fernando Mendoza with more talent will be the Las Vegas Raiders' top priority next offseason. That includes upgrading the protection unit, and although they have some young candidates, it's unclear if the future right tackle is on the roster. Trevor Goosby generates overwhelming power as a blocker. He was our top-ranked offensive tackle prospect heading into the season.

6. Tennessee Titans: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Robert Saleh's defense places the majority of its focus on fielding a successful pass rush. Starting defensive ends Jermaine Johnson II and Jacob Martin are both veterans, and the former is on an expiring contract. South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart possesses special traits as a pass rusher, using explosion and raw athleticism to consistently impact the backfield.

7. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Starting left tackle Jake Matthews is 34 years old. The Atlanta Falcons also lost his opposite starter, Kaleb McGary, to a surprise retirement announcement earlier this offseason. Iowa is hiding a factory that produces offensive linemen on campus, and Trevor Lauck is next to come off the assembly line. Unsurprisingly, Lauck is a pro-ready prospect who is both tough and mechanically sound.

8. New York Giants: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is our No. 2 overall prospect. The New York Giants whiffed on their Deonte Banks pick in 2023, and veteran starter Greg Newsome II is on an expiring contract. Moore registered five interceptions last season, displaying a ball-hawking mindset while proving he's a press-man cornerback.

9. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The New Orleans Saints re-signed Cameron Jordan after a lengthy offseason standoff, but a long-term successor is needed. Colin Simmons is already an impactful run defender, and he notched a combined 21 sacks as a freshman and sophomore. Simmons will remain in contention to be the first edge off the board.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Pittsburgh Steelers are involved in a contract-related standoff with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. We thought about a quarterback here, but both Will Howard and Drew Allar showed enough intrigue this offseason to think one of them may get a chance to succeed Aaron Rodgers. If things go south with Porter, drafting Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV, who had 11 passes defended and four interceptions last season, would be a possibility.

11. Washington Commanders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The Washington Commanders spent all offseason searching for an appropriate WR2 to play opposite Terry McLaurin. They eventually signed Stefon Diggs to a one-year contract. A long-term solution like Cam Coleman would solve the problem once and for all. Coleman possesses elite ball skills, and his transfer from Auburn to Texas should help establish himself as an early first-round pick.

12. Carolina Panthers: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers could improve the secondary. They've drafted a few mid-round safeties lately, but have 31-year-old journeyman Nick Scott listed as a starter on the depth chart. Georgia safety KJ Bolden is an instinctive coverage player, and he's tough enough to creep downhill and stick his nose in the run game.

13. New York Jets (via IND): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The New York Jets have some underrated defensive tackles on the roster (T'Vondre Sweat/Jowon Briggs), but they've lacked a true interior pass rusher since trading Quinnen Williams. Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles is a rising 20-year-old prospect who notched five sacks and 39 pressures throughout 2025. Echoles is among the best overall prospects we've studied thus far.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield failed to agree on terms for an extension this offseason, meaning he'll play out a contract year. That is pretty rare as far as starting quarterbacks go, and it means the Bucs could legitimately move on if things don't go well in 2026. Darian Mensah threw for 3,993 yards and 34 touchdowns at Duke last season, and he transferred to Miami this summer. In his debut game as a Hurricane, he completed 90% of his attempts (27-of-30), throwing for 401 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win over Stanford.

15. Minnesota Vikings: Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Many thought the Minnesota Vikings would draft Dillon Thieneman with their 2025 first-round pick, but they opted for Caleb Banks instead. It means safety is still a long-term need. Notre Dame's Tae Johnson recorded 48 tackles and four interceptions in 2025 while playing like a future first rounder.

16. New York Jets (via DAL): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

The Jets do not have a legitimate CB1 on the roster. They're entering the new campaign with Brandon Stephens and unproven sophomore Azareye'h Thomas as the starters. Sauce Gardner has not been replaced yet. Clemson's Ashton Hampton is a big-bodied boundary corner (6-3, 204) with the length and aggression needed to play press-man coverage on the outside. He had an impressive interception versus LSU in Week 1.

17. Chicago Bears: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

The Chicago Bears' defensive line was already questionable, and it got weaker after trading Gervon Dexter. Yhonzae Pierre broke out at Alabama last season by recording eight sacks as a redshirt freshman. Pierre played like a first-round pick down the stretch last season.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Will Orlando Brown Jr. be the Cincinnati Bengals' left tackle in 2027? We're not convinced. LSU's Jordan Seaton showcases terrific upper-body strength on tape. Protecting Joe Burrow always needs to be the priority.

19. Houston Texans: Kade Pieper, C, Iowa

Houston Texans first-round pick Keylan Rutledge played multiple interior positions this offseason, but settled in at left guard. With starting center Evan Brown on an expiring contract, we can see another investment on the offensive line. Iowa’s Kade Pieper made the transition from guard to center this summer, and his approach as a run blocker will fit the Texans' offense.

20. Los Angeles Chargers: David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

David Stone was borderline unblockable at Oklahoma last season. Among the higher-recruited defensive tackles in his 2024 class, he started meeting his potential in 2025 by recording 42 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 26 pressures. The Los Angeles Chargers' defensive line would benefit from adding that sort of talent.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars: A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The Jacksonville Jaguars know they need to get better at defensive tackle, hence their offseason trade for Ruke Orhorhoro. Oregon's A'Mauri Washington is a 320-pound interior handful with the movement skills of a defender who is at least 20 pounds lighter. Washington's first-step explosiveness is so impressive, but it needs to translate to more tangible production this season.

22. San Francisco 49ers: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The San Francisco 49ers fielded a bottom-10 passing defense statistically last season. The depth chart lacks a true playmaker at cornerback, with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green opening the new year as starters. Kelley Jones was a raw product when he arrived at Mississippi State, but he broke out in 2025 by registering 13 passes defensed and two interceptions.

23. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The Dallas Cowboys refused to give wide receiver George Pickens a long-term extension, instead slapping him with the franchise tag. This will almost certainly be Pickens' second and final season in Dallas. With a replacement needed, Indiana's Charlie Becker concluded the 2025 campaign in really strong fashion, and he has huge 2026 breakout potential now that Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt are gone.

24. Detroit Lions: Anthonie Knapp, IOL, Notre Dame

With Christian Mahogany and Juice Scruggs beginning the campaign as starters, the Detroit Lions could improve the interior of their offensive line. Notre Dame's Anthonie Knapp is moving to guard after making 27 starts across the previous two campaigns at left tackle. Knapp's skill-set is better suited inside, so this opportunity at guard should pay long-term dividends.

25. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Nick Marsh appears primed for a huge season after transferring to Indiana from Michigan State. Marsh wins with a big frame (6-3, 205) and he fully understands how to use physicality to his advantage. The Kansas City Chiefs continue to field a suspect pass-catching corps, so utilizing a 2027 first-round selection at receiver isn't out of the question for Andy Reid.

26. New England Patriots: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

A former linebacker himself, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel loves himself a good linebacker. Clemson's Sammy Brown fits the bill. Brown is an outstanding athlete, and his traits translated to real production in 2025, with him having posted a team-high 107 tackles. The Patriots currently have a few temporary solutions at the position.

27. Denver Broncos: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The Denver Broncos have aging tight end Evan Engram on an expiring contract. Oregon's Jamari Johnson is currently our top-ranked prospect at the position (though LSU's Trey'Dez Green is right there, too). With Kenyon Sadiq having left for the pros, Johnson should have a massive season as a pass catcher and blocker.

28. Philadelphia Eagles: Clev Lubin, EDGE, Louisville

Louisville's Clev Lubin is a massive pass rusher, with powerful hands and long arms attached to his 6-2, 267-pound frame. Lubin has consistently improved as a pass rusher, registering 64 pressures and 8.5 sacks throughout 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles are always in the market for EDGEs, with Howie Roseman believing in restocking the cupboard.

29. Buffalo Bills: Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

The Buffalo Bills have a questionable situation at left guard, and opposite starter O'Cyrus Torrence is on an expiring contract. Minnesota lineman Greg Johnson has played all five positions for the Golden Gophers. That versatility should help him garner first-round consideration, but an interior role is his best bet at the next level.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Will Derrick Henry definitely be with the Baltimore Ravens in 2027? The seemingly ageless wonder turns 33 in January. If the Ravens are drafting this late, they could justify thinking about Henry's successor. Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Lacy is unbelievably explosive with big-play potential every time he touches the ball.

31. Seattle Seahawks: Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider likes to keep four, five pass rushers in rotation. With DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr. being aging veterans, adding another young rusher to the fold would fit the Seahawks' approach. Clemson's Will Heldt transferred to the program last season from Purdue and led the Tigers in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (7.5).

32. Cleveland Browns (via LAR): Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Earlier in this mock, the Browns chose No. 4 overall and missed out on Manning, Moore, and Carr. General manager Andrew Berry may have to get creative to find his quarterback solution. They own the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick (from the Myles Garrett trade). It appears destined to land in the 28-32 range, where prospects like Trinidad Chambliss could ultimately fall. Chambliss is a non-traditional prospect due to age (25) and a lack of desired measurables, but he's a certified playmaker.