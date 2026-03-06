Late-Round NFL Draft Running Backs Who Impressed at Combine
Running backs are among the most exciting playmakers to analyze at the NFL Combine. Several ball-carriers took advantage of their opportunity by putting forth impressive performances in Indianapolis. The aftermath played a significant role in our updated running back rankings.
The NFL Combine can especially be beneficial for late-round prospects attempting to improve their standing. Competing under Lucas Oil Stadium's bright lights presents a chance to improve your pre-draft stock. The following "sleeper" running backs took advantage of their opportunity.
2026 NFL Combine: Late-Round Running Backs Who Impressed
Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne looked excellent during on-field position drills. Claiborne appeared to possess another gear of acceleration and burst that most participants lacked. He also tested exceptionally well.
Claiborne ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.37 seconds, becoming the third (and final) running back to produce a time under 4.40. The speedy ball-carrier also leaped a respectable 10-foot-2 broad jump (sixth-best). Claiborne is rarely discussed in the cluster of prospects vying for RB2, but he deserves an honorable mention.
Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
Nobody really saw Seth McGowan's testing numbers coming. His 42.5-inch vertical tied for the second-highest jump by a running back at the NFL Combine since 2000, per Fantasy Points Data. McGowan's 10-foot-11 broad jump also ranked top-five historically since 2010. That'll do!
McGowan's 4.49-second 40-yard dash placed an appropriate bow on a fantastic afternoon. Off-field character questions will factor into the evaluation, and fumbles have been a recurring issue, but McGowan runs the football with vision and instincts. He rushed for 12 touchdowns in 2025.
Jam Miller, RB, Alabama
Alabama's offense was completely out of sync this past season. Failing to run the football effectively was a collective issue, but it certainly didn't reflect well on lead back Jam Miller. Miller was Alabama's rushing leader, but he only gained 504 yards and scored three touchdowns, averaging a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry.
Miller responded with a pretty strong showing at the NFL Combine. His 4.42-second 40-yard dash ranked fourth-best among all participating running backs, and his 1.53 ten-yard split placed second in that drill. Miller struggled in the vertical and broad jumps, but there's untapped potential on tape, which displays intriguing lateral jump-cut ability.
Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
Clemson running back Adam Randall highlighted low-key athleticism. The Tigers standout saw his 10-foot-4 broad jump tied for the third-best mark, and his 37-inch vertical tied for fourth-best. His 4.50-second result in the 40-yard dash absolutely checked boxes for scouts, considering he weighs 232 pounds.
Randall also posted the most bench-press reps with 26. Upper-body strength and lower-body explosion are obvious on tape and align with Randall's results on the bench press, vertical, and broad jump. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native is a big-bodied runner with good breakaway speed for his size.
Robert Henry Jr., RB, Texas-San Antonio
UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr. was the "small school" prospect in this position group. He handled himself appropriately. Henry finished fourth in the vertical jump at 37 inches, leaping better results than Miller, Emmett Johnson, and Jadarian Price, to name a few.
Henry's 10-foot-4 broad jump tied Price and Randall for third-highest. Only four running backs participated in the short shuttle, but his 4.31-second result was second-best. Henry consistently improved at UTSA, culminating in a 1,000-yard campaign in 2025 in which he averaged 6.9 yards per carry and rushed for nine touchdowns.