Stock Report: Every Fast-Rising QB Prospect With a First-Round Grade for the 2027 NFL Draft

The upcoming class of quarterback prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft is an extremely promising one. April's 2026 draft was viewed as a significantly weaker quarterback class by comparison. The 2027 crop of signal callers could produce upwards of five first-round picks.

Five quarterbacks made our initial way-too-early top 25 prospect rankings. With the college football campaign having kicked off, scouts will officially be monitoring the top quarterback prospects on a weekly basis. The race towards the 2027 NFL Draft is officially on.

Before promising prospects make their 2026 debut this weekend, we've identified every quarterback with a preseason first-round grade. These rankings will fluctuate throughout the season, and we'll deliver timely updates when deemed appropriate.

2027 NFL Draft: Quarterback Prospects With Preseason First-Round Grades

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning got significantly better as the 2025 season progressed forward. Scouts watched his play mature in real time. There are legitimate translatable traits on tape. Manning's ability to navigate pressure in the pocket gives him an opportunity to turn negatives into positives on a snap-by-snap basis. He began throwing the football with better anticipation and he's an excellent athlete who creates chunk plays with his legs.

Manning concluded 2025 with 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. If the 2027 NFL Draft occurred tomorrow, Manning would be selected No. 1 overall. If his 2026 season continues trending in the direction his 2025 campaign did, he'll confirm his status as the top pick.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Oregon's Dante Moore was arguably the best quarterback in college football last season. His numbers, 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with a 71.8% completion percentage, were undeniable. The former UCLA transfer is a natural thrower with loose, well-developed mechanics. Moore prefers to operate from the pocket, but has enough mobility and athleticism to escape pressure when necessary.

There are slight areas of improvement for Moore in 2026. Locking into his primary target (see D'Angelo Ponds' pick-six in the College Football Playoff Semifinal) as opposed to calmly going through his progressions was an occasional issue. Perhaps that's nitpicky. Moore has everything at his disposal to enjoy a fantastic 2026 season, and should be firmly in the mix for No. 1 overall.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

CJ Carr emerged as an impressive first-year starter for Notre Dame in 2025, throwing for 2,741 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Given his inexperience, he's technically advanced for his age from a mechanical standpoint, particularly when the Fighting Irish offense was operating on schedule. Carr runs an efficient offense and he understands how to identify and attack favorable matchups.

When the pocket collapsed, Carr became unpredictable and erratic. Scouts aren't convinced he possesses elite physical traits, but his progress will be worth monitoring this season. If Carr continues improving, he'll likely finish as a first-round pick.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

There's projection involved when discussing Drew Mestemaker's outlook, but his elite 2025 campaign makes him one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects to follow this year. Thriving in a modern version of the Air Raid offense, he threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns at North Texas. Now, Mestemaker follows Coach Eric Morris from UNT to Oklahoma State, where he'll play on bigger stages.

Coach Morris has quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, and Cam Ward on his resume. Is Mestemaker next? Mestemaker is inexperienced and has eligibility beyond 2026, but his ability to make three-level throws is already capturing scouting intrigue.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss' 2025 season was a rollercoaster. He began as a backup, but ended as one of the must-watch quarterbacks in the playoff. The former D-II transfer from Ferris State threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling postseason win over Georgia.

Chambliss possesses an outstanding release, as the ball explodes off his grip. He routinely created splash plays outside of structure, both with his arm and legs. Working against Chambliss is that he'll be a 25-year-old NFL rookie, and his predraft measurements (under six feet tall) won't wow scouts. He's a borderline first-round prospect right now.

honorable mentions: Darian Mensah (Miami); Julian Sayin (Ohio State); Sam Leavitt (LSU); LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina); Drake Lindsey (Minnesota).