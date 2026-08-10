2027 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Projection Before College Football Season Changes Everything

The NFL preseason is officially underway and Week 1 of the 2026 college football season kicks off on August 29th. We're beginning to enter the extremely early stages of the 2027 NFL Draft cycle. The upcoming class of prospects is currently being described as potentially historical, with one generational prospect amidst a promising crop of quarterbacks.

This mock draft begins with quarterbacks absolutely flying off the board. There are several rebuilding organizations clearly in the market for a franchise quarterback, and this class might produce enough signal callers to justify multiple top-five picks. Buckle up for an exciting 2026 campaign.

The order for this first-round mock draft has been generated by referencing DraftKing's Super Bowl odds. Once the 2026 NFL campaign actually begins, the plan is to eventually have weekly mock drafts with live draft-order updates. Until then, Super Bowl odds will have to help us determine the order.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Fly off the Board

1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Arizona Cardinals are rebuilding under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. Veteran starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is obviously a short-term solution and the Cardinals will likely be looking to draft a quarterback in 2027. Texas' Arch Manning really started putting it together during the second half of the 2025 campaign. If Manning continues developing in the right direction, he'll be the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

2. Miami Dolphins: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

If the Miami Dolphins are picking at No. 2 overall, the presence of Malik Willis shouldn't prevent them from drafting a quarterback. Oregon's Dante Moore would have likely been the second pick in this year's draft had he declared. Moore decided to go back to Oregon and now has an opportunity to continue getting better. He's a natural thrower who concluded 2025 with 3,565 yards and 30 touchdown passes while completing 71.8% of his attempts.

3. Cleveland Browns: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns are still deciding between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as their 2026 starter. The old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have zero quarterbacks. The rebuilding Browns will almost certainly target a top signal-caller prospect and this scenario presents an opportunity to keep Julian Sayin in Ohio. Scouts have questions about his size and arm talent, but Sayin is an incredibly accurate quarterback who distributes the ball effectively.

4. New York Jets: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Four quarterbacks in a row? The 2027 class is shaping up nicely and all four teams at the top here are desperate for a franchise guy. Geno Smith is a stopgap for the New York Jets. CJ Carr was impactful for Notre Dame as a first-year starter in 2025, throwing for 2,741 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Carr needs to play within structure more frequently and limit the chaotic plays, with more reps hopefully leading to a calmer demeanor.

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders would welcome this scenario. With four quarterbacks coming off the board, the Raiders land the best overall prospect in the class in Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and pair him with quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Smith is a generational prospect and Vegas doesn't currently have a single playmaker at receiver for Mendoza.

6. Atlanta Falcons: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The Atlanta Falcons were rocked by Kaleb McGary's premature retirement this offseason. They have a temporary solution at right tackle in Jawaan Taylor, and a 34-year-old left tackle in Jake Matthews. Expect LSU's Jordan Seaton to establish himself as a top-10 prospect this season. Seaton is extremely patient in pass protection with core upper-body strength.

7. Tennessee Titans: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh believes in rushing the passer in waves. Jermaine Johnson II is in a contract year and the jury remains out on sophomore Femi Oladejo. South Carolina's Dylan Stewart possesses rare athleticism. The sky's truly the limit for his pass-rushing potential.

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Leonard Moore is a top-three overall prospect heading into the college football season, but a quarterback-happy first round could push him slightly down the board. The Carolina Panthers could get better at cornerback opposite Jaycee Horn. Moore is physical in press-man coverage, and is a ballhawk who had five interceptions in 2025.

9. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

The New Orleans Saints recently re-signed Cameron Jordan, but they should begin thinking about a succession plan. The battle for EDGE1 between Stewart and Colin Simmons will be fun all season long. Simmons is currently the more effective run defender, and he registered 21 combined sacks as a freshman and sophomore.

10. New York Giants: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

With Malik Nabers having suffered a serious injury with a complicated recovery timeline, the New York Giants could have better support at the position. Cam Coleman has elite ball-tracking skills, and his transfer from Auburn to Texas should yield positive results. Coleman should thrive as Arch Manning's go-to playmaker this season.

11. New York Jets (via IND): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The Jets traded for T'Vondre Sweat this offseason, but he's a run stopper who won't replace Quinnen Williams' pass-rushing production. Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles is still scratching the surface of his potential as a 20-year-old prospect who had five sacks and 39 pressures last season. Echoles is also a complete defender in the run game.

12. Washington Commanders: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Georgia safety KJ Bolden will be an experienced third-year starter in 2026. The Bulldogs standout is extremely instinctive in coverage and is versatile enough to trigger downhill and defend the run. The Washington Commanders could use a defender with his nose for the ball patrolling their secondary.

13. Minnesota Vikings: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV produced four interceptions in 2025, showcasing good instincts and length in coverage. The Minnesota Vikings would benefit from a cornerback like that. Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre are currently listed as the starters on the unofficial offseason depth chart, and Rodgers is in a contract year.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Will Drew Allar or Will Howard show enough behind the scenes to convince the Pittsburgh Steelers that they could succeed Aaron Rodgers? Or perhaps the Steelers take advantage of this loaded quarterback class. Drew Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns at North Texas last season, and he'll play on a bigger stage in 2026 after following coach Eric Morris (Patrick Mahomes, Cam Ward, Baker Mayfield) to Oklahoma State.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Drake Lindsey, QB, Minnesota

Injuries prevented Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from reaching their ceiling last season. Mayfield is now in a contract year and a similar shortcoming could convince the Buccaneers to move on. Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey is a prospect to watch this season. Lindsey is a big quarterback (6-5, 230) with natural arm talent.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson put first-round stuff on tape last season. The flexible Fighting Irish defender notched 48 tackles and four interceptions. The Jacksonville Jaguars have multiple safeties on expiring contracts, including starter Antonio Johnson.

17. Chicago Bears: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson believes in fielding an impactful rushing attack, and he's not afraid to invest in running backs. Perhaps next offseason will be the appropriate time for a big investment with D'Andre Swift in a contract year. Florida's Jadan Baugh projects as a three-down bellcow with size, physicality, and vision.

18. New York Jets (via DAL): Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The Jets have bodies at cornerback after signing Nahshon Wright and drafting D'Angelo Ponds, but a high-level corner isn't present following Sauce Gardner's departure. Kelley Jones is a 6-4, 195-pound prospect who is incredibly disruptive at the catch point. If Aaron Glenn is still the head coach, he'll appreciate Jones' size and length.

19. Cincinnati Bengals: Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

Cornerbacks go back-to-back with the Cincinnati Bengals taking Brice Pollock. The Texas Tech cover-man deserves more summer scouting appreciation after recording five interceptions a year ago. Pollock is physical with plus-level ball skills, and the Bengals currently have D.J. Turner and Dax Hill on expiring deals.

20. Denver Broncos: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Evan Engram is a pending free agent for the Denver Broncos. Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is primed for a massive season as the program's replacement for Kenyon Sadiq. Johnson has mammoth size, listed at 6-5, 257, and is an excellent concentration catcher in traffic.

21. Detroit Lions: Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

The Detroit Lions flirted with an in-season Frank Ragnow reunion, but it ultimately wasn't to be. Tate Ratledge continues emerging as a quality lineman, but the rest of the Lions' interior offensive line has room for improvement. Iowa guard Kade Pieper was outstanding as a run blocker last season. Pieper's overall profile fits Dan Campbell’s rugged approach.

22. San Francisco 49ers: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

The San Francisco 49ers' defense would benefit from more depth (star power, ideally) at cornerback. Alabama's Zabien Brown is a potential first-round prospect to watch this season. Brown has really oily hips with excellent change-of-direction ability. Watch his tape against Cam Coleman from last year.

23. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The Dallas Cowboys decided against signing George Pickens to a long-term deal and will almost certainly be looking for a replacement next offseason. Indiana's Charlie Becker is going to take another step in 2026 now that Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt have departed Indiana. Becker has elite ball skills and he really came on strong towards the end of the Hoosiers' National Championship triumph.

24. Houston Texans: Carter Smith, Indiana, OL

Carter Smith plays left tackle for the Indiana Hoosiers, but scouts project him better inside to guard or center. The Houston Texans drafted Keylan Rutledge in the first round, but should continue investing in an offensive line that needs to protect C.J. Stroud and generate rushing lanes for new running back David Montgomery. The Texans don't currently have long-term solutions at either guard spot.

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Scott, DT, Miami

Miami defensive tackle Justin Scott has incredible upside. Scott rushes the passer with short-area quickness, having generated 19 pressures last season. He'd make the Los Angeles Chargers more impactful on the defensive line.

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Nick Marsh creates initial separation with nuanced movements off the line of scrimmage. He should make a big-time impact at Indiana this season after playing the previous two campaigns at Michigan State. Marsh is incredibly physical after the catch, too. The jury remains out on the Kansas City Chiefs' last few selections at wide receiver, so they shouldn't be afraid to keep swinging.

27. New England Patriots: A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Oregon's A'Mauri Washington has nose tackle size, but moves incredibly well for his frame. He would have been a top-64 selection had he declared for the 2026 draft. With Cory Durden positioned for the Patriots' nose tackle spot, Washington projects as a potential upgrade.

28. Philadelphia Eagles: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman consistently invests in his pass rush. Alabama's Yhonzae Pierre is a strong run defender, and began showing more pass-rushing upside towards the conclusion of the 2025 season. Pierre registered four sacks in his final six appearances.

29. Seattle Seahawks: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is another decision-maker who believes in keeping the pass-rushing cupboard well stocked. They have some aging players at the position in Dante Fowler Jr. and DeMarcus Lawrence. Matayo Uiagalelei has incredible size (6-5, 270), is relentless versus the run, and routinely wins as a pass rusher.

30. Baltimore Ravens: David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

David Stone is an ascending prospect who recorded 42 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss throughout 2025. He was an elite backfield penetrator for the Oklahoma Sooners last season, adding 26 pressures to his defensive totals. The Baltimore Ravens would appreciate his athleticism and production.

31. Buffalo Bills: Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri

The Buffalo Bills have starting guard O'Cyrus Torrence on an expiring contract. Cayden Green generates movement as a run blocker. Green was also very stout in pass protection last season, being credited with allowing just seven quarterback pressures.

32. Cleveland Browns (via LAR): Kenyetta Jackson Jr., EDGE, Ohio State

The Browns drafted a quarterback earlier in this scenario, and now they double down on Ohio State prospects to help replace Myles Garrett. Kenyetta Jackson Jr. is a throwback defensive lineman with a pro-ready frame. Jackson is long and generates power as a pass rusher.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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