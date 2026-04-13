Why Kadyn Proctor Is Rising With Scouts Ahead of NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. Prospects are falling up and down the board as teams finalize their plans. One prospect who may get drafted significantly earlier than initially realized is Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor has been a divisive prospect throughout the pre-draft process. The 6-foot-7, 352-pound blocker possesses rare size and movement skills. Proctor also measured in at the NFL Combine 33 ⅜” arms and 9 ¾” hands, which are undersized for his frame, but still meet NFL thresholds. He was essentially built in a lab in a collective collaboration by offensive line coaches all over the league.

Proctor also tested incredibly well in Indianapolis, leaping a 32.5-inch vertical and 9-foot-1 broad jump. The Des Moines, Iowa native posted 25 reps on the bench press and ran the 40 in 5.22 second, above-average results for his size and position. Proctor has simply checked boxes for scouts and should reap the rewards during the first round of the NFL Draft.

NFL Draft: Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor Is A Rising First-Round Prospect

A number of teams could consider selecting Proctor in the first round. Monitoring his status probably begins with the Cleveland Browns at No. 6 overall. The Browns are clearly entering the market for a starting left tackle. Their current depth chart has Dawand Jones penciled into that role. Expect them to target a plug-and-play starter.

Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been a popular mock-draft target for the Browns. Proctor enters the draft having started 39 career games at left tackle for Alabama in the SEC. Freeling is a far bigger projection, with just 18 starts under his belt. The sample size could make the Browns significantly more comfortable with Proctor's evaluation.

If the Browns draft an alternative player, the Detroit Lions are another straightforward fit at No. 17 overall. Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker requested, and was granted, his release from the organization in March. The Lions now possess a massive need at tackle, with talks of moving All-Pro Penei Sewell to the left side.

Drafting Proctor would allow the Lions to keep Sewell at his comfortable right tackle position. Proctor certainly meets Dan Campbell's requirements for offensive line play, with his massive frame, length, and aggressive knock-back power. He feels like a prospect the Lions would covet.

It's highly unlikely Proctor makes it past the Lions or Browns (they also own No. 24 overall), but if so, there are other first-round teams that would strongly consider taking him. Scouts believe Proctor would be capable of transitioning to right tackle, and the Philadelphia Eagles need an eventual Lane Johnson successor. The San Francisco 49ers are entangled in a contract-related standoff with left tackle Trent Williams, and the 37-year-old obviously doesn't have much time left.

Proctor wasn't considered a surefire first-round prospect when the NFL Draft process began. He's improved his pre-draft stock throughout the evaluation process. Proctor is flirting with top-10 status, with the Browns and Lions feeling like the likeliest fits.