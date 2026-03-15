Ashton Grable May Have Changed His NFL Draft Future at All-Star Game
The HBCU Legacy Bowl provides small-school prospects with an opportunity to improve their NFL Draft stock. Florida A&M offensive lineman Ashton Grable was among the standout performers. Grable played both guard positions at a high level.
Grable recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Grable discussed his experience at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, which NFL teams he met with, his versatile skill set, playing with power and agility, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Florida A&M OL Ashton Grable Shines at HBCU Legacy Bowl
JM: You recently participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. You were one of the standout performers. What was the experience like?
Ashton Grable: It was a great experience. I just wanted to go out there to compete and have fun. I wanted to fly around the field. I played both left and right guard. I wanted to showcase that versatility. I put some good stuff on tape.
JM: Building on that a little bit, what do you think you proved to NFL scouts in attendance?
Ashton Grable: I definitely proved to scouts that I can play more than one position. I can play in pass protection and I can be an effective run blocker as well. I’m very agile. I can fly off the ball and move defenders around. I was satisfied with my overall performance.
JM: Did you meet with any NFL teams out there?
Ashton Grable: I have the full list right there. I met with the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kansas City Chiefs.
JM: There’s lots of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. What feedback are you getting on the position you'll play at the next level? You talked about positional versatility earlier.
Ashton Grable: Definitely across the interior. I’m currently honing in on my ability to play all three interior positions, both left and right guard, and at center as well.
JM: That’s great. Would you consider yourself a phone booth blocker, or an athlete in space?
Ashton Grable: I try to play with a mix of both. I feel like throughout the course of my three seasons at Florida A&M, I’ve put my well-balanced skill set on tape. I can be a powerful blocker with the ability to move defenders off the ball.
I can also play in space in the pin-pull game and the screen game. I can kick out linebackers and defensive backs and create lanes. I can do both power and athleticism.
JM: Building on that, what was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season?
Ashton Grable: I would definitely highlight anything where I’m the backside blocker. I love being on the back side, something like outside zone. I can cut off the nose tackle, the three-technique, or the 2i. I love climbing to the second level and getting to the linebackers.
I definitely love getting out there in pin-pull and hitting a defensive back. I can take him for a ride. I love GY Counter, being the first pulling blocker to eliminate a defensive end.
JM: We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Ashton Grable?
Ashton Grable: I’m the ultimate competitor. I just love to compete. It doesn’t matter which team drafts me. I’m going to put my best foot forward. I spend every day trying to get better and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL.
I’m ready to prove myself. I have a high ceiling. I have a lot of untapped potential. With the right coaching staff and people around me, I can develop into a very good player. I just need a staff to believe in me and develop me.
If a team takes a chance on me, I’m going to make that team better.