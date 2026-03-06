NFL Draft On SI

Unknown NFL Draft Propsects Who Made Biggest Impression at Combine

The following sleeper prospects made a big-time impression at the NFL Combine.

Justin Melo

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati wideout Jeff Caldwell (WO13) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The NFL Combine provides prospects with an opportunity to improve their pre-draft stock. Putting forth a big-time performance at Lucas Oil Stadium can help a player improve his standing on big boards. That's precisely what happened for various prospects at this year's edition.

Winning the NFL Combine as a perceived late-round pick could have a life-changing impact. General managers and scouting departments are tasked with separating which breakouts truly mean something and which are to be handled with care. The following underrated prospects made the biggest impression at this year's NFL Combine.

2026 NFL Combine: Biggest Sleepers Who Improved Pre-Draft Stock

Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Many in league circles expected Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson to run the fastest 40-yard dash and that's precisely what happened when he did it in 4.26 seconds. Perhaps we should've known that LSU receiver Zavion Thomas would challenge for the top time. Thomas ran the third-fastest overall result (4.28). He only produced 488 receiving yards at LSU in 2025, but projects as a major special teams threat in the NFL after scoring three touchdowns via kickoffs and punts.

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. / Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been an excellent pre-draft process for Charles Demmings. He became the first Stephen F. Austin prospect in program history to participate in the Senior Bowl. At the NFL Combine, Demmings leaped the 10th-highest broad jump among all participants at 11-foot, and the ninth-best vertical jump at 42 inches. The Lumberjacks standout also ran an excellent 4.41 at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds. Familiarize yourself with him.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) breaks a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Zamari Stevenson (17) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq is far-and-away the top tight end in the draft, and a bunch of contenders at the position are competing to be the second one drafted. A prospect who emerged in that TE2 conversation at the NFL Combine was Stanford's Sam Roush. Roush leaped the third-highest vertical at 38.5 inches and the fourth-best broad jump at 10-foot-6. Those were outstanding results for a 267-pound versatile player who is an advanced in-line blocker. His 10-inch hands are an asset at the catch point and there's untapped potential as a pass catcher due to Stanford's inability to consistently throw the ball effectively.

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) makes a catch against Northwestern State Demons linebacker Kolbe Cage (16) and cornerback Troy Santa Marina Jr. (30) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Jeff Caldwell is the most intriguing developmental wide receiver in this class. The traits and tools are undeniable. Caldwell is a 6-5, 216-pound weapon with vertical ability. The Louisville, Kentucky native ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. Those are outrageous numbers when weighed versus his size profile. Prior to arriving at Cincinnati, he spent three campaigns at Lindenwood, so there'll be an initial acclimation period, but he's worth investing in.

Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (2) warms up before a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. ran a blazing-fast 4.32 in the 40-yard dash. The SEC competitor also leaped a 37.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad jump. Pride was incredibly physical in coverage while defending the boundary in 2025, but many NFL scouts believe he'll be a nickel corner at the next level. He notched 12 passes defensed and four interceptions in 2024-25.

Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) runs with the ball in for a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft features a deep class of wide receiver prospects. One of the lesser-known performers who made a big impression at the NFL Combine was Georgia Tech's Eric Rivers. The undersized Rivers ran a blazing-fast 4.35, which he needed considering he's an undersized 5-10, 176. He runs routes with acceleration and speed, producing 658 yards for the Yellowjackets in 2025 after previously playing at FIU.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence undoubtedly improved his pre-draft stock and entered the earlier portion of the Day Two conversation at the NFL Combine. A pass rusher with a red-hot motor, Lawrence finished second among defensive ends in the vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-10), and ran the third-fastest 40 at 4.52 seconds. With 19.5 sacks across the previous three campaigns, he's strung together a thorough resume from a production and athleticism standpoint.

