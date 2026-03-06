Unknown NFL Draft Propsects Who Made Biggest Impression at Combine
The NFL Combine provides prospects with an opportunity to improve their pre-draft stock. Putting forth a big-time performance at Lucas Oil Stadium can help a player improve his standing on big boards. That's precisely what happened for various prospects at this year's edition.
Winning the NFL Combine as a perceived late-round pick could have a life-changing impact. General managers and scouting departments are tasked with separating which breakouts truly mean something and which are to be handled with care. The following underrated prospects made the biggest impression at this year's NFL Combine.
2026 NFL Combine: Biggest Sleepers Who Improved Pre-Draft Stock
Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
Many in league circles expected Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson to run the fastest 40-yard dash and that's precisely what happened when he did it in 4.26 seconds. Perhaps we should've known that LSU receiver Zavion Thomas would challenge for the top time. Thomas ran the third-fastest overall result (4.28). He only produced 488 receiving yards at LSU in 2025, but projects as a major special teams threat in the NFL after scoring three touchdowns via kickoffs and punts.
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
It's been an excellent pre-draft process for Charles Demmings. He became the first Stephen F. Austin prospect in program history to participate in the Senior Bowl. At the NFL Combine, Demmings leaped the 10th-highest broad jump among all participants at 11-foot, and the ninth-best vertical jump at 42 inches. The Lumberjacks standout also ran an excellent 4.41 at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds. Familiarize yourself with him.
Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
Kenyon Sadiq is far-and-away the top tight end in the draft, and a bunch of contenders at the position are competing to be the second one drafted. A prospect who emerged in that TE2 conversation at the NFL Combine was Stanford's Sam Roush. Roush leaped the third-highest vertical at 38.5 inches and the fourth-best broad jump at 10-foot-6. Those were outstanding results for a 267-pound versatile player who is an advanced in-line blocker. His 10-inch hands are an asset at the catch point and there's untapped potential as a pass catcher due to Stanford's inability to consistently throw the ball effectively.
Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Jeff Caldwell is the most intriguing developmental wide receiver in this class. The traits and tools are undeniable. Caldwell is a 6-5, 216-pound weapon with vertical ability. The Louisville, Kentucky native ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. Those are outrageous numbers when weighed versus his size profile. Prior to arriving at Cincinnati, he spent three campaigns at Lindenwood, so there'll be an initial acclimation period, but he's worth investing in.
Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri
Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. ran a blazing-fast 4.32 in the 40-yard dash. The SEC competitor also leaped a 37.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad jump. Pride was incredibly physical in coverage while defending the boundary in 2025, but many NFL scouts believe he'll be a nickel corner at the next level. He notched 12 passes defensed and four interceptions in 2024-25.
Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech
The 2026 NFL Draft features a deep class of wide receiver prospects. One of the lesser-known performers who made a big impression at the NFL Combine was Georgia Tech's Eric Rivers. The undersized Rivers ran a blazing-fast 4.35, which he needed considering he's an undersized 5-10, 176. He runs routes with acceleration and speed, producing 658 yards for the Yellowjackets in 2025 after previously playing at FIU.
Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence undoubtedly improved his pre-draft stock and entered the earlier portion of the Day Two conversation at the NFL Combine. A pass rusher with a red-hot motor, Lawrence finished second among defensive ends in the vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-10), and ran the third-fastest 40 at 4.52 seconds. With 19.5 sacks across the previous three campaigns, he's strung together a thorough resume from a production and athleticism standpoint.