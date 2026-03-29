Athan Kaliakmanis May Steal A Quarterback Job With His NFL Draft Rise
Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis took a big step forward this past season. The former Minnesota transfer completed a career high 62.2 percent of his passing attempts and threw for 20 touchdowns. Kaliakmanis has received significant NFL Draft interest as a result.
Kaliakmanis recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Kaliakmanis discussed the big-time improvement he showed at Rutgers, his latest pre-draft team meetings, balancing aggression with taking checkdowns, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Athan Kaliakmanis Will Earn NFL Quarterback Job
JM: You took such a big step forward at Rutgers after transferring to the program from Minnesota. What do you think led to your improvement?
Athan Kaliakmanis: That’s a great question. There’s a lot that went into it. I think it’s a testament to my work ethic first and foremost. I approached every single day with the mindset to get better.
That was the only thing I was focusing on. That’s pretty much what I’ve done throughout my college career. You can see that throughout my career, from the start. I also give a ton of credit to my coaches and teammates.
A lot of people have helped me along the way. Going from Minnesota to Rutgers, I just got incrementally better every single year.
JM: You completed 62.2% of your passing attempts this past season. That was about 10 points higher than your previous career high. Meanwhile, your yards per attempt was a personal-best 8.5 YPA, so it's not like you were dinking and dunking. What made you a more accurate quarterback this season?
Athan Kaliakmanis: I threw the football more than I thought I could possibly throw it. I threw the ball every single day during game week. I threw the ball every single day until the season was over. Every single day. I never skipped a day.
If I didn’t throw the ball, I wouldn’t have felt like I did everything I possibly could to be ready for that game. Even on Thursdays, our walkthrough day before a Saturday game, I found a way to throw the ball.
I was throwing the ball every single day. When I got to game day, I knew I did everything I could to be at my best. I didn’t leave anything on the table. Now, it's go-time. I was totally confident.
JM: That preparation led to better results. How do you balance being aggressive with taking what the defense gives you?
Athan Kaliakmanis: I love picking defenses apart. I love doing that. That’s why I play quarterback. I love competing. I love finding your weaknesses and picking a defense apart.
If you give me the opportunity, I’m always aware of the situation. I know what I’m looking at defensively. I know what I’m looking for. I’m looking for that chance to take a shot. I want to be an aggressive quarterback.
I’m also smart enough to know if we have a defensive shell we don’t like. If we get a post-snap look I wasn’t expecting, it’s okay to take the checkdown. But when they give me an opportunity to take a shot, I’m taking a shot. I’ll be ready for the look I want and I’m going to hit it.
JM: Spoken like a truly balanced quarterback. What were your responsibilities at the line of scrimmage like this past season?
Athan Kaliakmanis: I was fully in charge of pass protection. That was the case on all three downs. I was responsible for pass pro. I had full progression reads. We had game plans where depending on certain run calls, I could check out of it.
I wasn’t fully in charge of run ID’s and stuff like that. Our center handled that. I was in complete charge of pass protection though. Even though I wasn’t in charge of run protections, I fully understood them.
I got to the point where I understood why our center was doing what he was doing with our run game.
JM: I believe you recently had a Top 30 visit with the Cincinnati Bengals. Any other visits or recent Zoom meetings on your calendar?
Athan Kaliakmanis: I have pre-draft visits with the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders. I’m participating in local days with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and New York Jets. I recently met with the Las Vegas Raiders on Zoom, and Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Logan Kilgore [on Zoom].
JM: There’s lots of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Athan Kaliakmanis?
Athan Kaliakmanis: A team should draft Athan Kaliakmanis because you can’t deny my growth as a quarterback. You can’t deny the tape. I’ve gotten better every single year. I’m going to get better every single day.
I’m also a great guy to have in the locker room. I love being around my teammates. I want to spend as much time with them as I possibly can. I love my teammates. I’d do anything for them. I work as hard as I possibly can to help the team win.
Whatever it takes, I’m going to help the team win.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL