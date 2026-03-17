NFL Draft Late Round Value Picks: Quarterback
The 2026 NFL Draft does not feature a deep class of quarterback prospects. The overwhelming expectation is that the Las Vegas Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. After that, we may not see another quarterback selected during the opening round.
Alabama's Ty Simpson is the fringe first-round quarterback. LSU Garrett's Nussmeier will probably be the third signal-caller drafted. From there on out, quarterback-needy teams will be attempting to identify the late-round value picks.
Not every class has a Dak Prescott or Brock Purdy. Nonetheless, teams will roll the dice on late-round quarterbacks hoping to find an underrated gem. We've identified which quarterbacks have the potential to develop into a steal.
2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Quarterback Value Picks
Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
Cole Payton may get selected too early to qualify for this list post-draft, but until further notice, the FCS quarterback is considered a potential steal. Scouts are intrigued by Payton. He's an inexperienced one-year starter, but performed admirably in the spotlight.
Payton threw for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback rushed for 777 yards and 13 additional scores. Payton's mechanics are a work in progress, but he'll be a shrewd developmental option for a team without a long-term solution at quarterback.
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Penn State's Drew Allar is arguably the most naturally gifted quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. His raw talents were displayed at the NFL Combine. Allar had one of the most impressive throwing sessions of any participating quarterback.
Allar's mechanics are currently erratic and chaotic. Accuracy and decision making falter when under pressure in the pocket. Allar was once considered a potential first-round pick. A disappointing 2025 season that ended in injury derailed his stock, potentially making him a late-round value selection.
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is another late-round option in this draft who failed to meet expectations. The Austin, Texas native was excellent in 2024, throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. Klubnik took a disappointing step backwards this past season, managing just 16 passing scores.
Klubnik is athletic enough to navigate pressure in the pocket by extending plays. At his best, Klubnik delivers a catchable ball while showing good anticipation in a rhythm and timing offense. Inconsistent accuracy becomes an issue when he falls out of rhythm.
Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is among the more experienced options in the NFL Draft as a sixth-year senior. There's no questioning the arm talent on tape. Daniels can hit vertical throws with decent anticipation.
Daniels has a tendency to force ill-advised throws into tight windows, proven by his 19 interceptions in 2024-25. With 400-plus rushing yards in three separate seasons, Daniels possesses enough athleticism to occasionally create something out of nothing. He has long-term backup quarterback potential.