Avery Smith Is Bringing a Different Edge to the NFL Draft

Toledo Avery Smith was a glue-guy for an excellent Rockets secondary that is about to see several players selected during the 2026 NFL Draft, himself included. Smith registered 29 career pass breakups as a multi-year starter at boundary cornerback. He defends the outside with good technique and patience.

Smith recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Smith discussed playing with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Andre Fuller at Toledo, being a two-year starter, playing man and zone coverage, recent NFL team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Toledo CB Avery Smith Wants to Set the Standard

JM: You stepped into a starting role in 2024 and immediately thrived. What do you think it was about your mindset that allowed you to take advantage of the opportunity?

Avery Smith: I always stayed ready for my opportunity. I knew coming into that junior 2024 season that I was going to take on a starting cornerback role. We have a very high standard in our defensive backs room at Toledo. I took the role very seriously.

JM: You did that at a high level. You compiled 30 pass breakups in two seasons as a starter. What is it about your game that makes you so competitive at the catch point?

Avery Smith: Just my ability to match routes and be sticky in coverage. I feel like I’m always in position to make a play on the ball. I had a lot of ball production in college. I’m very disruptive in coverage.

JM: You sure did. You talked about Toledo having a high standard for their defensive backs. We remember Quinyon Mitchell a few years ago. The whole Toledo secondary is going to get drafted this year. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Andre Fuller are good players too. What do you think it is about the program that is allowing it to develop so many defensive backs?

Avery Smith: We have a standard. When you’re playing defensive back at Toledo, the expectations can’t be any higher for you. It’s not about playing well. We expect you to play great. We expect you to make it to the NFL and be a competitor.

That’s how we play. We live for these moments. We live to make it to the NFL. The standard is the standard. It’s really that simple.

Nov 24, 2023; Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA; Central Michigan University running back Sam Hicks (27) runs against University of Toledo cornerback Avery Smith (12) during the fourth quarter at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Yeoman-Imagn Images | Matthew Yeoman-Imagn Images

JM: Does Avery Smith prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which are you more familiar with?

Avery Smith: I don’t have a preference. I can play both man and zone coverage. We played a lot of man [coverage] at Toledo. We probably played 80-90% man. That was our game plan. You have your guy on the boundary. Don’t expect too much help out there (laughs).

That’s why we succeed at the next level. We’re used to competing. Lock up your man. Take on your responsibility. Play with the type of technique that allows you to win your reps.

JM: You did that at a high level. You recently participated at the NFL Combine. Were you satisfied with the overall experience?

Avery Smith: I was satisfied and pleased to be on that stage alongside the top prospects in the nation. I believe I belong on that stage. I’m right up there with the top prospects. It was fun to be around them and display my abilities.

JM: Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Who are some of the teams you've met with on Zoom or in person?

Avery Smith: I’ve met with a bunch of teams virtually. I met with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints in person at pro day. Recently, I met with the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cleveland Browns on Zoom, to name a few. I’ve probably met with 15 teams. I have more meetings coming up.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. When a team uses a draft pick on Avery Smith, what kind of guy are they getting?

Avery Smith: They’re getting a versatile plug-and-play defender. I can play anywhere in the secondary. I’m ready to play now, I’m ready to contribute right away. I’m ready to win. I want to make my teammates better.