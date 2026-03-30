2026 NFL Mock Draft: Flipping Everything Upside Down
The 2026 NFL Draft is officially less than one month away. This promises to be one of the more unpredictable drafts in recent memory. Scouts and executives are attempting to gain clarity, and the recent pro day circuit has helped create some separation between prospects.
Our top 100 prospect rankings serve as a reference point for our latest mock draft. We've reached the Top 30 visits and private workouts portion of the pre-draft calendar. After numerous conversations with scouts and varying league circles, we present a first-round projection.
2026 NFL Mock Draft: One Month Away
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Las Vegas Raiders are counting down the days until they can officially make Fernando Mendoza their franchise quarterback. Head coach Klint Kubiak was hired to install a positive environment, much like he did for Super Bowl 60-winner Sam Darnold in Seattle. Part of the Raiders' plan to support Mendoza included signing free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum to a historic contract.
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is taking over defensive play-calling duties this season. The Jets need a bunch of tone setters on that side of the ball. They are essentially a blank slate after trading Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II. Whether Arvell Reese plays linebacker or EDGE, his explosiveness, play strength, and overall athleticism makes him an impactful front-seven defender.
3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
The Arizona Cardinals are in a difficult spot. There isn't a quarterback worth drafting at No. 3, and their running back room is too crowded to take Jeremiyah Love. Texas Tech's David Bailey is the consensus top-ranked pass rusher and EDGE represents sensible value for Monti Ossenfort. Bailey's first-step quickness would pair nicely opposite Josh Sweat, and you've got a complete unit with Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson also on the defensive line.
4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
The Tennessee Titans have been another rumored Love landing spot, but Robert Saleh is a defensive-minded leader who may influence the decision. Rueben Bain Jr. is a relentless, high-motor rusher who would play next to Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers. Bain has arm length deficiencies, but his ability to generate raw power would fit so nicely with the supporting cast already in place for Saleh.
5. New York Giants: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
After a few teases, Love comes off the board at No. 5 overall to the New York Giants. John Harbaugh intends to support sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart. He didn't draft Cam Skattebo or Tyrone Tracy Jr. Placing Love in an offense coached by Matt Nagy (and quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan) is the best way to keep Dart healthy while preventing him from feeling like he needs to place the entire unit on his shoulders.
6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
The Cleveland Browns are revamping their offensive line this offseason. It's fairly clear that they're planning to utilize one of their two first-round picks on a starting left tackle. Georgia's Monroe Freeling possesses the highest ceiling despite his inexperience. The other top prospects have questionable length and/or movement skills, and Freeling looks like a natural left tackle with functional athleticism.
7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is among the more complete prospects in this class. The Washington Commanders could use his range and athleticism behind a reimagined defensive line that now has K’Lavon Chaisson and Odafe Oweh rushing the passer. The Commanders would be getting a top-three prospect with the seventh pick.
8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
This is a best player available selection for the New Orleans Saints. Safety isn't an immediate need, but Julian Blackmon is entering a contract year, and Justin Reid is another aging veteran. Caleb Downs would pair with last year's impressive mid-round pick Jonas Sanker to form a long-term partnership in the defensive backfield.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Kansas City Chiefs did not have enough weapons at wide receiver last season. Carnell Tate is the best prospect at the position as a savvy route runner with elite hands. The Chiefs need size and playmaking ability at the position, and Tate checks those boxes in bunches.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Mansoor Delane established himself as a top-10 pick with a great performance at LSU's pro day. The Cincinnati Bengals would love a pass rusher here, but Bain, Bailey, and Reese are all off the board. With holes all over their defense, Delane's athleticism and scheme flexibility would easily slot into the starting lineup.
11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
The Miami Dolphins are in the earliest stages of an NFL rebuild. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will want to nail his first selection and Miami's Francis Mauigoa is a safe prospect. Mauigoa would instantly start at right guard, protecting new quarterback Malik Willis. He's also capable of replacing Austin Jackson at right tackle.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Dallas Cowboys need to exit this NFL Draft with a cornerback capable of playing right away. Clemson's Avieon Terrell fits the bill. The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, he's a smooth operator with athleticism and coverage instincts.
13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Makai Lemon, WR, USC
The Los Angeles Rams addressed their need at cornerback by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. That makes wide receiver a possibility here. Makai Lemon would thrive in Sean McVay's system. It's a future positional need with Davante Adams on an expiring contract. Lemon, Adams, and Puka Nacua would arguably be the best receiving trio in the NFL.
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Jordyn Tyson's pre-draft medicals make it difficult to project where he'll be drafted. If the Baltimore Ravens are comfortable, he'd be an excellent fit. Tyson has legitimate WR1 potential and the Ravens lost some pass-catching production in free agency through Isaiah Likely and DeAndre Hopkins (expected to depart).
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost various defensive linemen like Logan Hall to free agency. Head coach Todd Bowles rotates EDGE rushers and needs replacements for the departing players. Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk is a 6-foot-6, 276-pound lineman with 34 ⅜” arms. Faulk has positional flexibility, and GM Jason Licht will appreciate his upside as a 20-year-old prospect.
16. New York Jets (via IND): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
Wide receiver opposite Garrett Wilson has been a recurring need for the New York Jets. Enter Omar Cooper Jr., the Indiana wideout who wins with toughness and physicality. Cooper's ability to generate yards after catch would be appreciated by new quarterback Geno Smith. It would also give the next starting quarterback (2027 rookie?) another weapon.
17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Spencer Fano looked really smooth and athletic during on-field position drills at the NFL Combine. There have been pre-draft questions about his capability to play offensive tackle, but he's looked the part during the process. The Detroit Lions have a massive hole there after Taylor Decker asked for his release.
18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
It's become abundantly clear throughout the pre-draft process that Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is a first-round prospect. The Westfield, Indiana native ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and leaped a 41-inch vertical at the NFL Combine. Thieneman displays positional versatility on tape, with an ability to play a variety of roles across defensive packages. Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores would appreciate having him.
19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq established himself as a top-15 overall prospect with an eye-popping showing at the NFL Combine. Drafting him would mean the Carolina Panthers are willing to continue investing in Bryce Young's development. Sadiq would have an instant impact in Dave Canales' offense, both as a pass catcher and blocker.
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
The Cowboys defense was bad enough to warrant doubling down in the first round. Akheem Mesidor enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025 with a well-developed arsenal of pass-rush moves and a red-hot motor. The Cowboys must continue acquiring pass-rushing talent after trading Micah Parsons last offseason.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
The Pittsburgh Steelers have two big wide receivers on the outside in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Mike McCarthy's offense could use an explosive weapon who does more short-to-intermediate damage to round out the room. KC Concepcion is a dynamic run-after-catch threat with explosive abilities.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
The Los Angeles Chargers would sprint the card to the podium if Penn State guard Vega Ioane is available here. Quarterback Justin Herbert took an absolute beating behind a banged-up offensive line last season. Mike McDaniel has been hired as offensive coordinator to transform the offense. Ioane would be such a massive addition.
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman tends to address roster holes before they become glaring. The aging Lane Johnson is essentially operating on a year-to-year basis at this point. Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor has an incredibly high ceiling, but he's raw. That makes Iheanachor an excellent candidate to benefit from a redshirt year with the Eagles before taking over as a starter.
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The Browns addressed left tackle with the Freeling pick earlier. Attention now shifts to wide receiver, where they have Jerry Jeudy coming off a disappointing 2025 and not much else. Denzel Boston is a legitimate X-receiver with a massive catch radius. Boston gives off Tee Higgins vibes on the boundary with vacuum-sealed hands and contested-catch ability.
25. Chicago Bears: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock via a rare showing at the NFL Combine. Lawrence ran a 4.52 and leaped a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump, and has since received first-round buzz from scouts. He was also productive, with 19.5 sacks in three seasons. The Chicago Bears require upgrades at EDGE opposite Montez Sweat.
26. Buffalo Bills: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
The Buffalo Bills signed safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone to one-year deals apiece in free agency. Longer-term solutions are needed at the position. Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren isn't quite as athletic as Nick Emmanwori was a year ago, but he brings similar versatility to the table as a middle-field enforcer who attacks downhill with violent intentions.
27. San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
The San Francisco 49ers lost Saleh as their defensive coordinator. Raheem Morris is a great replacement, but the pass rush needs addressing after an undermanned unit notched a league-low 20 sacks this past season. Hopefully Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams will be healthy in 2026. The 49ers add insurance via Clemson's T.J. Parker. Parker is a high-floor prospect who sets hard edges in the run game with a high motor, and there's more pass-rushing potential to explore.
28. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
The Houston Texans made sweeping changes at guard, signing Wyatt Teller and Evan Brown to replace Ed Ingram and Juice Scruggs. Both are short-term solutions, and we're not convinced the journeyman Brown is a true starting-caliber blocker. Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon would compete for a starting gig right away. Pregnon plays with knock-back power as a legitimate people mover in the run game.
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Chiefs believe in their ability to develop mid-round cornerbacks, hence their willingness to part with McDuffie and Watson this offseason. At No. 29 overall however, the value on Jermod McCoy is too tempting to bypass. McCoy is a potential top-10 prospect in this class based on his 2024 tape, but medical questions relating to a torn ACL injury have pushed him down the board.
30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
The Dolphins now own this selection as a result of the Jaylen Waddle trade with the Denver Broncos. They'd potentially love a wide receiver like Boston, Cooper, or Concepcion here, but those options flew off the board. Alternatively, cornerback is another big-time need. Chris Johnson is athletic with coverage scheme flexibility. Johnson has pro-ready technique with both initial burst and recovery speed.
31. New England Patriots: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
The New England Patriots lost K'Lavon Chaisson to free agency and Harold Landry cooled off after a hot start. Dre'Mont Jones was a nice signing, but young talent is needed behind these veterans. Missouri EDGE Zion Young is an excellent run defender with power throughout his active hands. Young plays with a motor Mike Vrabel would appreciate.
32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
The Seattle Seahawks managed to re-sign cornerback Josh Jobe, but lost Riq Woolen to the Eagles in free agency. Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood would join Jobe and Devon Witherspoon in the starting lineup. Hood is super athletic, but remains a work in progress from a technique standpoint. Mike Macdonald would be the ideal coach to continue molding his tools.
And bonus picks for teams without a first-round selection!
47. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves an athletic and long front-seven prospect. The two linebackers who led the Colts in snaps at the position last year, Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt, are no longer on the roster. Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. has sideline to sideline range with good instincts versus the pass and run.
48. Atlanta Falcons: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons intend to build around quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. They're currently top heavy at playmaker with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. They parted with Darnell Mooney, paving the way here for Germie Bernard to be an excellent complementary player. That's the best role for Bernard, who runs with crisp routes with an incredibly nuanced skill set.
52. Green Bay Packers: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
The Green Bay Packers require more depth at defensive tackle despite acquiring Javon Hargrave, who is a temporary solution. Kayden McDonald is a fringe first-round prospect who would be an absolute steal here. With Peter Woods and Caleb Banks slipping out of this projection, there would be value available at defensive tackle in the second round. McDonald is an elite run defender with rare size and penetration skills.
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
The Jacksonville Jaguars are seemingly targeting the NFL Draft to replace Devin Lloyd at linebacker. Jacob Rodriguez would fit Anthony Campanile's defense like a glove. Rodriguez is a legitimate stat stuffer, leaving Texas Tech with 315 career tackles, 13 fumbles forced, 12 pass breakups, and six interceptions.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL