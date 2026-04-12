Behren Morton’s Adversity-Fueled Path Might Win Over NFL Draft Teams

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton overcame serious adversity en route to his pro football journey. Morton enters the NFL Draft as one of the tougher quarterbacks in the class. After two stellar campaigns with the Red Raiders in 2024-25, he's firmly placed himself on all 32 teams' radar.

Morton recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Morton discussed battling through injuries to establish himself as Texas Tech's quarterback and leader, how he's helped change the trajectory of the program, recent team meetings and interviews, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Texas Tech QB Behren Morton Displays Elite Toughness

JM: You put a lot of good football on tape these past two seasons. You had to fight through some adversity early in your career that you had to overcome. You finished strong. How do you reflect on your final two seasons with the Red Raiders?

Behren Morton: It meant a lot to me. I grew up as a little kid in Lubbock. I have such fond memories of watching Mike Leach and the Texas Tech teams of the early 2000s in that Air Raid system.

Getting to go to Texas Tech and play in Lubbock was a phenomenal experience for me. I spent all five years [of my college career] there. I fought through adversity as you said. Dealing up with a banged up shoulder, dealing with a hairline fracture in my fibula this past season, I did everything I could to play through it and enjoy my time.

We’re setting the narrative at Texas Tech. We’re changing the program into a true blueblood. We want to win championships. I definitely left on a good note.

JM: I couldn’t have said it better myself. You’ve seen the program change for the better. You played a big role in setting a new standard. You won a conference title. You advanced to the College Football Playoff. You’re part of a leadership group that changed the trajectory of the program. That must be pretty cool for a hometown kid.

Behren Morton: It meant everything to me. We hung our hats on what we did this past season. We said we’re going to bring in 25 transfers. A lot of programs do that in college football, but then again, a lot of them aren’t successful when they do that.

We were successful. It was really cool to see the team come together so quickly. It was my second year as a team captain at Texas Tech. I really embraced that. I remember the coaching staff sitting me down and telling me it was my responsibility to make this my team. Get to know your new teammates.

That’s what I did all offseason. We built a special bond. We rallied together when things got tough. The relationships we created in the offseason is what carried us through. That’s why we won games this year.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) passes the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

JM: It was so interesting to see it come together. As a quarterback who had so much responsibility with the coaching staff and in the locker room, what were your responsibilities like at the line of scrimmage this past season? What did the coaching staff trust you with?

Behren Morton: I had full control of the offense. If we got out there and have a good zone concept, a passing play, we get out there and it’s man coverage, it was my responsibility to change the protection and get us in a better look.

Of course I had to signal that out to the wide receivers when we made changes. Hey, we have a great man coverage concept we like here. I’d notify our receivers and we had some good ones like Caleb Douglas.

It was my responsibility to get us into the right play. I love that. I believe an offense goes as far as a quarterback can carry it. Having that trust and that ability from our offensive coordinator was huge.

JM: As a quarterback with all that responsibility, how did you balance being aggressive with taking what the defense gave you?

Behren Morton: That’s something I gradually got better at. Early in my career, I was a pure gunslinger who just wanted to push the ball down the field. Sometimes, you have to take your checkdown and move on to the next play. I had to learn that.

We had such special playmakers this past season. They made my job easy. If my first or second read wasn’t there, let’s get the ball to our running back in open space. Our mission this season was to get the ball to our playmakers as quickly as we could and let them do damage.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. You did that at a high level. You’ve been very busy with pre-draft meetings throughout this process as well.

Behren Morton: It’s been a fun, busy process. It’s a good problem to have. I had a formal interview with the entire New York Jets staff before my Pro Day. We did some install to learn the offense. We did the install with their GM, head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach. That was super cool to do.

I went to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys that same night [of pro day]. I’ve also completed more than 15 Zoom meetings since the NFL Combine ended. The Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Cowboys have been some of the recent Zoom meetings.

I also recently got back from a bunch of Top 30 visits. I visited the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and the Jets as well. It’s been a fun process. I saw some incredible facilities and met some incredible coaches.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You were a lot of fun to watch in 2025. We’ve appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Behren Morton going to make at the next level?

Behren Morton: I’m excited to have this opportunity. I’m going to walk into a quarterback room that already has a veteran in it. I’m going to learn from him. Obviously I’ll be in a different system than the Air Raid.

I’m excited for the opportunity. It’s going to be a very special experience for me. I’m going to maximize every opportunity that comes my way.