Brent Austin Quietly Makes NFL Draft Case Scouts Shouldn't Ignore

California Golden Bears cornerback Brent Austin is among the more underrated defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft. Austin, who previously played at James Madison and USF, is super competitive at the catch point. He notched 13 pass breakups in 2025, second-most in the entire nation.

Austin recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Austin discussed making the decision to transfer back home to Cal, his breakout 2025 season, playing man and zone coverage, recent NFL team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Don't Sleep On Cal CB Brent Austin

JM: You previously played at USF and James Madison before joining California in 2025. It's been a long journey. How do you reflect on the road traveled?

Brent Austin: It’s been a blessing. I went from the West Coast to Virginia. I didn’t know anything about Virginia coming out of high school (laughs). I had zero offers. I could have gone the JUCO route.

I went to Virginia. I’m a city kid from San Bernardino, California. I learned a lot. I had to become comfortable with being uncomfortable. It was a different situation for me. It was a five hour flight from home. There was a time difference. It was just all so new to me.

It was really hard in the beginning. I’m a city kid who loved being from the west coast. You go to Virginia and Harrisonburg [JMU] was like the only city within a 50 mile radius [of campus]. It was crazy.

I learned how to adapt to my environment and different cultures. I learned different lingo. I ate different foods. To this day, I hold those Virginia folks close to my heart.

JM: What an experience that must have been. You end up back in your hometown state and I thought you had a great season at California in 2025. You had 42 tackles and 13 pass breakups, which tied for second-most in the entire country.

Brent Austin: Obviously I felt like I fit in immediately at Cal. I’m from California. It was just an instant, automatic fit for me. I adapted fast. We had an incredible coaching staff. I appreciated all of those coaches who got me up to speed.

They made sure my technique was right. They got me ready to play. I learned the playbook. I showed up as an older player in the locker room. I became one of our leaders. I embraced the role as one of the leaders on our team.

I had a lot of fun during that 2025 season. I knew it was my last year. I wanted to go out strong. I became a better pre-snap player. I got better at studying film. The younger version of myself, I had a lot to learn in the film room.

I became a more mature player. I had a lot of fun out there.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers wide receiver Jaquan McGee (back) reaches for the ball as California Golden Bears defensive back Brent Austin (4) knocks the pass away during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

JM: It showed on tape this past season. Is Brent Austin a man coverage or zone coverage guy? Which do you prefer? Which are you more familiar with from your time at California in 2025?

Brent Austin: My preference is definitely press coverage. I love playing press man, that’s for sure. I want to compete by playing press coverage. I’ve always played press-man, throughout all of my years at different programs.

We never really played off-man coverage. Every program I’ve been a part of, we’ve mostly been press-man teams.

JM: You’re very physical and competitive on tape. Have you met with any NFL teams recently? Any more visits or meetings on the schedule?

Brent Austin: I’ve met with a few teams. I’ve been in contact with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers, to name a few. I also met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

JM: You’ve been in touch with all 32 teams then. We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use a draft pick on Brent Austin?

Brent Austin: I’m used to overcoming adversity. I have a great chip on my shoulder. They say I’m undersized or whatever. I play with terrific physicality. I play bigger than my size indicates.

I’m a great person to have in the locker room. I want to see all of my teammates succeed. I’ve never had an off-field issue. I’m ready to play ball and have fun. I want to establish myself as a leader. I’m going to make the team better.

I’m ready to play special teams as well.