Brett Thorson Is Quietly Becoming the NFL Draft’s Biggest Punting Weapon

Georgia punter Brett Thorson enters the 2026 NFL Draft having won this year's Ray Guy Award as the best punter in college football. The Australian native generates legitimate power on his punts and gains above-average hangtime to help his coverage unit. Thorson is among just three or four punters who possess a chance to get drafted.

Thorson recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Thorson discussed only allowing 15 return yards this past season, balancing ball placement with drops, working out privately for NFL teams with Georgia long snapper Beau Gardner, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Georgia P Brett Thorson Is A Field-Flipping Weapon

JM: Only four of your 42 punts were returned this year for a total of 15 yards. I mean, wow. What do you credit for your ability to play keep away?

Brett Thorson: I credit the team that I had around me. Obviously the gameplans, it starts with [special teams] Coach Kirk Benedict and then the other guys we have out there. Obviously it starts with Beau Gardner, who's the best long snapper in the business, and then we have some of the best coverage in the world.

Well, I think the best coverage in America, they really got down the field to help me. So I guess when we did need to cover, they got down there for me and limited the yardage. The threat of our coverage team, I think, is as much of a weapon with opposing returners knowing they're going to be down there.

JM: How do you go about practicing ball placement and different ball drops based on field position?

Brett Thorson: That's something I'd like to think just comes with lots of practice and reps. Something we worked on throughout practice, obviously when I got first there, it was rough. But the more I work with Coach Benedict, the more we kind of work through punting the entire field in our time together.

And I think it's something that we practice a lot to know exactly what we're trying to achieve in different parts of the field. So if we’re backed up, we know exactly what we’re doing. We know we've got a bit more room to work with and that changes the punt. Obviously we get around that 40-to-50 [yard line] where we are trying to be a bit more delicate, a bit more patient based and focused.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson (92) punts the ball to the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

JM: How do you balance physical ability and technique with mental awareness?

Brett Thorson: It's about trying to be as confident as possible. You have to back yourself and have faith. When you get out there, you've got to be your own boost of confidence. So if you go out there nervous or hesitant or in two minds, that's where I've seen my worst results come from is being in two minds and trying different things we haven’t repped.

So I think the mental side is massive and you really have to back yourself. That's what comes from the practice during the week, practicing those reps, practicing those punts and backing yourself in and you know, you've got it covered if something unexpected pops up.

JM: You were one of the few specialists at the NFL Combine. Between that and other opportunities, have you met with many NFL teams?

Brett Thorson: As you would imagine for a specialist, obviously the punter position, not every team is in the market for a punter. Obviously 60 to 70% of the teams are 100% sorted at my position. So besides the NFL Combine, the Senior Bowl and Pro Day, I haven’t had a ton of meetings.

We've had a few workouts, obviously Beau Gardner and I go through those private workouts together. Hopefully those opportunities brought a few more eyes onto myself and hopefully vice versa for me with him. So between Beau Gardner and I, we've had a few coaches come in and stuff like that, but nothing out of the ordinary like extravagant.

We’ve worked out for a bunch of teams. I won’t get too much into the details, but there's been a few. Hard to know, I guess, if they’re there for me or Beau [Gardner] and if they’re more interested in a punter or long snapper, since we go through the workouts together. I guess it’s been a mix.

JM: I imagine you met with a bunch of teams at the NFL Combine too?

Brett Thorson: The way the specialist interviews were there, it's actually like a roundtable. And they say it's kind of like speed dating. So you pretty much go around to eight different tables. And obviously there's one specialist at each table and on each table, there's anywhere from five to seven coaches or scouts at the table.

And every team is represented in that process. So you do get a chance for every team to ask you questions. Pick your brain, whatever it is. So that's why it's kind of hard to like, really stand out on who you think is interested and who's just obviously they're having a chat. All 32 teams were represented.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. This interview has highlighted why Brett Thorson is the best punter in the 2026 NFL Draft. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on you?

Brett Thorson: Obviously you’re going to get a team-first guy. I'd like to think that’s one of my strongest attributes, being a good teammate. And I think just making the most of a field position and how much that benefits in today's NFL with the new kickoffs, obviously we have a lot more short fields and that comes with a lot more placement emphasis and the ability to pin teams deep.

And I think that's one of my strengths. So hopefully I can help out a team. If my name is called on draft day, I’m going to be a punting weapon at the next level.