NFL Draft Kicker and Punter Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions

A total of seven kickers and punters were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. The 2026 NFL Draft features a handful of intriguing specialist prospects. A few of them may be drafted on Day Three.

Kickers, punters, and long snappers have gained influence on NFL rosters due to rule changes in recent offseasons. Rostering an accurate kicker with a powerful leg is more important in today's league than ever before. With that in mind, we've identified the top specialist prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Kickers, Punters, Long Snapper Rankings

Trey Smack, K, Florida

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators kicker Trey Smack (29) kicks off during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Florida kicker Trey Smack enters the NFL Draft as a consistent three-year starter. The definition of reliable, Smack converted 80 percent (or greater) of his field goal attempts in every season at Florida. He also displayed a powerful leg, connecting on 24 career field goals from 40-plus yards (10-of-13 from 50-plus yards). He'll likely be the first kicker drafted.

Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan

Michigan place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) attempts a field goal against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dominic Zvada transferred from Arkansas to Michigan in 2024 and was excellent, converting 21-of-22 attempts, including a perfect 7-for-7 from distance (50-plus yards). For whatever reason, he couldn't build on that performance in 2025. The Chandler, Arizona native was inconsistent this past campaign, finishing 17-of-25 (68%). Zvada hits a beautiful ball, but NFL teams will have to sort through what went so terribly wrong in 2025.

Drew Stevens, K, Iowa

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Drew Stevens (18) looks on after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens is a four-year starter who strung together a historic Hawkeyes career. He leaves the program as their second all-time scorer. Stevens boasts the powerful leg special teams coaches crave in today's NFL, hitting 12 field goals from 50-plus yards during his college career (12-of-19). He's also mentally tough, and is used to kicking in difficult weather elements. Better elevation will be needed at the next level to avoid some of the blocked attempts he endured in college.

Brett Thorson, P, Georgia

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Brett Thorson of Georgia punts the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Georgia's Brett Thorson is next up from the consistent pipeline of Australian punters. The 26-year-old consistent force won this year's Ray Guy Award (best punter in college football). Thorson generates eye-opening power on his punts and gets good hangtime to help his coverage unit. Of Thorson's 42 punts in 2025, only four were returned (for a total of 15 yards). He pins opponents deep and is an excellent directional punter, too.

Jack Stonehouse, P, Syracuse

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Syracuse place kicker Jack Stonehouse Jr. (PK05) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jack Stonehouse punted for Missouri in 2022 before transferring to Syracuse and playing three more seasons. The Camarillo, California native set Syracuse's all-time program record in 2024 for yards per punt (45.7) and then shattered his own achievement in 2025 (47.1). Stonehouse was outstanding in 2025, setting career highs in touchbacks (six), fair catches (25), and punts of 50-plus yards (20).

Tommy Doman, P, Florida

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators kicker Tommy Doman (19) punts against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Everyone remembers Tommy Doman's historic 68-yard punt for Michigan in a 2024 upset victory over their rival Ohio State. After four seasons with the Wolverines, he transferred to Florida this past campaign and took another developmental step forward. Doman was excellent for the Gators throughout 2025, averaging 44 yards per punt (with a long of 71). The Michigan native forced 17 fair catches and only had six touchbacks. He's also a well-developed placeholder.

Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State place kicker Ryan Eckley (PK02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No punter was more consistent this past college football season than Michigan State's Ryan Eckley was. He led the entire nation in punting average (48.5). The consistent Eckley departs the Spartans having set a Big Ten conference record, at 47.6 career yards per punt. Becoming a more coverage-friendly punter at the next level will be the challenge. A linedrive kicker, he allowed returns on over 50% of his punts in 2025, a no-go by NFL standards.

Garrison Grimes, LS, BYU

Sep 30, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears long snapper Garrison Grimes (26) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Garrison Grimes is the consensus top-ranked long snapper prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 45 career games, beginning his career at Baylor before transferring to BYU. He snapped for Cougars kicker Will Ferrin, another top placekicker in this draft. Grimes is athletic and experienced, and will probably be a starting snapper for an NFL special teams unit next season.

Beau Gardner, LS, Georgia

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins long snapper Beau Gardner (60) snaps the ball against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Georgia's Beau Gardner captured the Patrick Mannelly award in 2025, awarded to the nation’s best long snapper. He's an older, experienced prospect after completing six years of college football. After four campaigns at UCLA, Gardner went to Georgia in 2024 and put another two years of flawless snapping ability on tape.

Tyler Duzansky, LS, Penn State

Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) tries to elude Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tyler Duzansky (48) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Penn State's Tyler Duzansky is a four-year starter at long snapper. Respected by his teammates, he was voted a team captain for the Nittany Lions in 2025. Duzansky is smaller by long-snapper blocking standards, but he's a consistent snapper with good mechanics and toughness.