Caleb Douglas Is Rising Fast at the Perfect Time for NFL Draft

Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas is an intriguing pass-catching prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Douglas was outstanding at the NFL Combine, running a 4.39 at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds. He's since experienced a late-process draft surge, with more than 10 team meetings completed and scheduled.

Douglas recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Douglas discussed producing consecutive 800-yard seasons, his athletic showing at the NFL Combine, recent team meetings, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas Is Making Late Push

JM: You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the experience like?

Caleb Douglas: It was honestly a great experience. I’ce always watched it on television growing up. To go out there and have that same opportunity to participate, it really felt like a blessing.

JM: You put up some really nice results. You ran a 4.39 at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds. That’s a really good time for your size. Were you satisfied with the performance?

Caleb Douglas: I wouldn’t say I was satisfied. I ran it faster on the first attempt, I thought I was going to go 4.37 or 4.38. I especially thought I was going to be a little faster. It’s all good though.

JM: You put together two really nice seasons at Texas Tech after transferring to the program from Florida. What do you think led to your breakout with the Red Raiders? You really hit your stride at Texas Tech, with back-to-back 800-yard seasons.

Caleb Douglas: Texas Tech gave me an opportunity to go out there and showcase what I can do at that level. They put me in some great situations. I showed up when my number was called.

I went out there and treated every rep like it was my last. I played to the best of my ability.

JM: You definitely took advantage. How would Caleb Douglas write his own scouting report?

Caleb Douglas: I’m a tall wide receiver who is very fluid for his size. I’m faster than advertised, but I’m also a big-bodied receiver who can make those tough catches in traffic.

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) makes a catch against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

JM: Does Caleb Douglas have a favorite route to run?

Caleb Douglas: I really don’t. My favorite route is the ball (laughs). I really like every route. If we’re calling a passing play, I’m expecting the ball to be thrown my way.

JM: Did you have any formal interviews or meetings at the NFL Combine? Do you have any visits or workouts coming up?

Caleb Douglas: I had a formal interview at the NFL Combine with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I met on Zoom with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Miami Dolphins, to name just a few. I've had meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

[editor's note: Douglas met in person with the Houston Texans, has additional meetings with New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Rams].

JM: This has been a lot of fun, Caleb. We enjoy watching you make plays on tape. We've appreciated your time today. Why should a team use one of their draft picks on Caleb Douglas?

Caleb Douglas: You’re getting a guy who is going to give 110% effort on every single play. I’m going to make spectacular plays on offense. I’m going to do my job at a high level.