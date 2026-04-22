Caleb Lomu is Gaining NFL Draft Traction In a Way That Could Change Everything

Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu is among the strongest prospects at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. A two-year starter with proven tape, Lomu is trending towards being a potential first-round pick on Thursday. Teams appreciate his ability to thrive in space as an athletic blocker.

Lomu recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Lomu discussed preparing to become a starter at Utah, his two-year stint as a high-level player, thriving in space, his favorite play to execute in the playbook, recent team meetings, and so much more.

NFL Draft Interview: Utah OT Caleb Lomu Has First-Round Talent

JM: You redshirted at Utah in 2023 and played in three games as a reserve. In terms of that being a formidable year to get you ready for what came next, what do you best remember about the process?

Caleb Lomu: I remember just learning a whole bunch during that first year. It was a learning process. I was learning from the veterans. I was doing extra meetings with my coaches. I was trying to be a sponge.

I was watching the older veterans in front of me. I was paying attention to their habits. I wanted to learn as much as I could. It’s going to be similar as I head into my rookie NFL season here.

I’m always going to be coachable. I spent that time preparing for whenever I would become a starter, which happened for me the following Spring. It was a fun year, even though you always want to play of course.

It was a positive year for my development.

JM: It was a worthwhile experience. You took a step forward in 2024 and then another one this past season, starting 24 combined games at left tackle. You put in the work to get here. What do you think it was, specific traits or experiences, that led to the improvement and preparation that got you ready?

Caleb Lomu: I had that mindset to learn as much as I could during that first year. The goal was to become a starter the following Spring, and for the rest of my career at Utah, which is exactly what I did. I had a good mindset. I wanted to be a learner while applying those lessons to my game.

Even when I got named a starter, of course I was still learning and growing. I kept that same mindset. You’re going to lose some reps, but you’re going to learn from those experiences and react accordingly.

That was the biggest thing for me as a developing player. You’re going to make mistakes. That’s okay. The best players in the world make mistakes. The separator is how you apply yourself and learn from them. Those are growth opportunities.

I respond to mistakes. I watch plays I’m not satisfied with and learn from them. That’s always the mindset. That allowed me to play with more confidence on the field. I put in the hard work. When I got out there, the right mindset made me confident and it carried me a long way.

That’s when I play my best football. That was the biggest thing for me from freshman year to now. I’m still working on it today. The game of football is a physical one, but it’s mental as well. Those were very important lessons for me to learn.

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

JM: The momentum hasn’t slowed down for you at all. You went to the NFL Combine and you ran a 4.99 at 313 pounds. That was one of the best results among offensive tackles. You also jumped a 32.5-inch vertical. You were training with the Excel Sports team, Curt Truhe and Sazi Guthrie helped get you ready. Those guys are some of the best. Do you think you surprised scouts with the performance?

Caleb Lomu: That process was amazing. I was training with a bunch of great players. We have a big class at Excel Sports this year. Those guys [Curt and Sazi] have been doing this for a long time. We came in and they had the plan all mapped out for us. They knew what we needed to work on and where we needed to improve before going to the NFL Combine.

It was a fun experience. I was living in California, showing up to the facility every day to get my body right. They prepared us so well. They knew exactly what we needed. Once I got to the NFL Combine, it was so natural. The work had already been done.

It felt normal. We all balled out. I definitely think I surprised some people. I’ve always considered myself to be an athletic player, but it’s always good to put those numbers up. I had fun showcasing that for the NFL scouts. I hope I surprised them. I put up some good numbers.

The entire process was awesome. I met a lot of great people, and working with Curt and Sazi was terrific.

JM: You definitely turned heads at the NFL Combine. You have a big wingspan at nearly 83 inches to protect the edge. It pops on tape. How do you use that to your advantage to protect the edge?

Caleb Lomu: Especially for us offensive tackles, arm length and wingspan is so important. It’s not a game changer, but it’s definitely an advantage to have longer arms than your opponent. Using that to my advantage, I use my long reach to reach a player before they can reach me.

It’s a big advantage if I can get my hands on them first. I use that wingspan as a run blocker and in pass protection. It’s especially helpful in pass pro. It helps a lot and I use it to my advantage. It makes me a better player.

I’m glad I have some long arms (laughs). It’s one of the advantages of my game.

JM: Is Caleb Lomu athletic in space, or powerful in a phone booth? If you had to choose one…

Caleb Lomu: I would probably say athletic in space. You’ve seen me get out there and move well in space. That’s very important at offensive tackle. Of course it’s important to be super powerful inside as well. I just think you get paid to protect the quarterback on those third and longs in this league.

Those are the money plays. I would describe myself as a very good athlete in space.

JM: What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season then? Something you got excited about hearing in the huddle? Break down that for me. I love hearing this answer from an offensive tackle.

Caleb Lomu: My favorite play was called 129 [inaudible]. It was this little pin-pull action we had in our playbook. We were a big gap scheme team this past season. We wanted to get our big boys in space.

129 [inaudible], that was a play where our tight end comes down and kicks out the d-end [defensive end]. I was pulling around him to the left and I’m helping us build that wall. I’m pulling right off his [tight end] butt so I’m picking the cornerback up.

I just love that play. I can skip out there, get in space and pick up some good depth. I have the speed to get out there and take aim at one of the smaller guys (laughs). They’re not prepared for that. That cornerback can’t go head-up with me. He’s trying to make a move to get around me.

I’m athletic enough to break down that play in space. I definitely love that play. I can get out in space and show off my athletic ability.

JM: It’s so much fun to watch you play in space. I believe you visited the San Francisco 49ers and a whole bunch of others throughout the pre-draft visit. Do I have that correct? Did I miss any?

Caleb Lomu: I went to Arizona and Los Angeles for visits with the Cardinals and Chargers. I visited the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and San Francisco, like you said.

I’ve pretty much met with every NFL team in some capacity. It’s been an awesome process. I’ve met with a lot of different people, ranging from head coaches to offensive coordinators and position coaches.

The 30 visits were very cool. I love seeing the facilities and meeting with different coaches. I even met some of the players. The whole experience was so cool. I grew up watching these teams. I’m a football fan. Being in those buildings was an amazing experience. Meeting so many cool people was my favorite part.

JM: I bet it was. We’ve appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why Caleb Lomu deserves to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. What kinda guy do you plan on being at the next level?

Caleb Lomu: I’m going to be the same person and player I’ve always been. I’m going to be a positive person for the organization. I’m a nice, respectful guy off the field. I’ve always conducted myself as a great teammate.

It’s a different story on the field. I’m ready to work. I’m excited to work towards one common goal with my teammates. I’m always willing to put the work in. I’m going to work my butt off. That’s just who I am and the type of man I’ll continue to be.

I’m going to keep that same mindset that got me here.