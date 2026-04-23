Chandlers Rivers' Rise Could Shock Teams Early in the NFL Draft

Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers is a pro-ready prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. A four-year contributor and 45-game starter, Rivers is a competitive and experienced nickel cornerback. He projects as an instant starter at the next level, and that should lead to significant team interest on draft weekend.

A mainstay in our Top 100 rankings, Rivers recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Rivers discussed the mentality and approach needed to win Duke's Rookie of the Year honor in 2022, his excellent performance at the NFL Combine, positional versatility, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Duke CB Chandler Rivers Is Pro-Ready Starter

JM: You were voted Duke’s rookie of the year in 2022 as a true freshman. You started six games, appeared in all 13, and notched 52 tackles and six pass breakups. You even blocked a kick! What do you think it was about your mentality that allowed you to contribute right away?

Chandler Rivers: I’m the ultimate competitor. That’s the type of player I am. I tried to give the coaching staff a reason to put me on the field early in my career. I did that through my habits, the way I practiced and prepared. I captured their attention early.

I worked hard off the field. I gave the staff every reason they needed to play me. I wanted to play early, honestly. Once I got that opportunity, I seized the moment. Once I started playing, I got my first start during the sixth game as a true freshman.

I’ve been a starter ever since. That was my biggest goal, to play right away. Once I got my opportunity, I just ran with it.

JM: You set your goals and achieved them right away. You leave Duke with seven career interceptions and 29 pass breakups. You’re so competitive and tenacious in coverage. What makes you so combative at the catch point in your opinion?

Chandler Rivers: I’m just a playmaker, a natural ballhawk. Wherever the ball is, you can find Chandler Rivers right there. I have a lot of confidence in myself to make those plays. The coaching staff showed that same confidence in me.

I was put in positions to make those plays. Whether it’s an interception, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, I created takeaways. I had the confidence needed to go make plays.

JM: You made so many plays on tape. You participated in the NFL Combine. What was the overall experience like? You ran a 4.40 and leaped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. Do you think you surprised scouts with that athleticism?

Chandler Rivers: Yeah, I think the resume I put together for myself at the NFL Combine surprised everyone honestly. I don’t think they thought I could run 4.40. They wanted to see how athletic I was. I showed everybody.

I went to the NFL Combine to prove I could do that. It was the same things they should have seen on film from me.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

JM: You earned it. I love watching you play in coverage on tape. Does Chandler Rivers prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which are you more familiar with?

Chandler Rivers: We ran man coverage at Duke. We played man coverage most of the time. I really don’t have a preference between man and zone though. They both have their benefits. That’s football in general.

In zone coverage, you get eyes on the quarterback and can make a play on the ball. If you’re in man coverage, you’re trying to cover long enough to let the pass rush get home. It just depends on what you want honestly.

I have fun playing both man and zone coverage. I like switching it up. That’s the game within the game. It’s a chess match between offensive and defensive coordinators.

JM: You’re versatile. What feedback are you hearing from NFL teams about your position? Is it mostly nickel corner? You were so good at nickel on tape.

Chandler Rivers:

JM: You did a great job being versatile at Duke. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any upcoming visits or virtual meetings?

Chandler Rivers: I was initially hearing a lot of nickel. Lately, I’m hearing I can play both inside and outside. Some teams I’m talking to said I’m versatile enough and they have plans to play me at both.

JM: I imagine you’ve met with a bunch of teams throughout this process.

Chandler Rivers: I had Zoom meetings with just about all 32 teams in the league. I met with some of those teams on multiple occasions. The Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, I met with a bunch of teams on Zoom.

JM: Understandably, there’s a ton of interest in you. No wonder you’ve met with every NFL team. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Chandler Rivers, what kinda guy are they getting?

Chandler Rivers: You’re getting a great guy off the field first and foremost. I’ve never been in any trouble. I’m a great teammate. On the field, you’re getting a flat-out playmaker.

I’m going to create takeaways and give the ball back to our quarterback. That’s the easiest way I can put it.