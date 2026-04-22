The Most Pro-Ready Prospect at Every Position in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft finally begins on Thursday with the first round. Teams have finalized their draft boards and are prepared for chaos. Insiders are predicting a frenzy of first-round trades as general managers target their preferred prospects in a class that's being described as lacking premier blue-chip talent compared to recent years.

NFL teams will attempt to identify pro-ready prospects. Receiving immediate contributions from a rookie class can positively alter the trajectory of your 2026 season. With that in mind, we've identified the top pro-ready prospects at every position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft: Most Pro-Ready Prospects At Every Position

Quarterback

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is going No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. He played in various different systems throughout his college football career, exposing him to varying schemes and concepts. Mendoza is a calm quarterback who displayed terrific poise and accuracy throughout his Heisman Trophy and National Championship winning season. He should be able to start right away for head coach Klint Kubiak.

Honorable mention: Luke Altmyer (QB, Illinois); Carson Beck (QB, Miami).

Running back

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love possesses every trait required to immediately establish himself as a three-down back for an NFL offense. He's a powerful and speedy runner with excellent contact balance and vision. Love is an excellent pass catcher, and he's competitive in protection, meaning you won't need to replace him to protect the quarterback. He's an elite, pro-ready prospect who's ready for significant touches.

Honorable mention: Emmett Johnson (RB, Nebraska); Jonah Coleman (RB, Washington).

Wide receiver

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) uses a stiff arm to break a tackle by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard is the smartest route runner in this class. A savvy player with a high-level understanding of how to attack leverage and exploit soft spots in zone coverage, Bernard simply gets open with consistency as a quarterback-friendly target. The former Crimson Tide standout may lack the top-tier athletic tools required to develop into a WR1, but he'll make an instant impact due to his NFL-ready skill set.

Honorable mention: Carnell Tate (WR, Ohio State); Makai Lemon (WR, USC).

Tight end

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is both the best prospect and most pro-ready player in his position class. An elite athlete who runs a complete route three, he's a difficult assignment for linebackers and safeties in coverage. Sadiq is also an impressive in-line blocker with a ready-for-battle physique. He leaped a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump at the NFL Combine. He'll play immediately.

Honorable mention: Sam Roush (TE, Stanford); Nate Boerkircher (TE, Texas A&M).

Offensive tackle

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller talks with media during midweek press conference at the Smart Family Media Center in Clemson, S.C. Wednesday, August 30, 2023. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller enters the NFL Draft as a 54-game starter. The Strongsville, Ohio native possesses 34.25-inch arms and blocks in pass protection with the confidence and calmness of a right tackle who is as experienced as he is. Miller will be a first-round pick on Thursday and he'll likely be a Week 1 problem-solver for his professional offense.

Honorable mention: Spencer Fano (OT, Utah); Francis Mauigoa (OL, Miami).

Interior offensive line

Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State guard Vega Ioane is understandably trending towards being a top-15 pick, with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers circling the wagons. He's a 320-pound powerful drive blocker with a prototypical physique. Ioane generates elite power as a legitimate people mover. He'll be a Week 1 starter.

Honorable mention: Jake Slaugher (C, Florida); Chase Bisontis (OG, Texas A&M).

EDGE

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey has been a divisive prospect throughout the pre-draft process, but there's no denying the numbers. He possesses an absurd 41.7 percent true-pass-rush-win-rate and registered 14.5 sacks this past season. Bailey rushes the passer with high-level explosion and straightline athleticism. He'll be a tough assignment for offensive tackles at the next level.

Honorable mention: Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami, EDGE); Akheem Mesidor (EDGE, Miami).

Defensive tackle

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) warms up prior to the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is a pro-ready run stopper. A physically dominant interior player, he notched nine tackles for loss and 65 total takedowns this past season. McDonald creates consistent penetration by playing with leverage and defeating blocks with quickness. He won't record a bunch of sacks, but he'll shut-down the run and make everyone around him so much better.

Honorable mention: Lee Hunter (NT, Texas Tech); Chris McClellan (DT, Missouri).

Linebacker

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez is prepared to start at off-ball linebacker for an NFL defense tomorrow. He might wear the green dot and make the communication calls, too. Rodriguez has been among the most decorated talents in college football across the 2024-25 campaigns, accumulating nearly 260 tackles, 10 fumbles forced, 10 pass breakups, six sacks, and five interceptions. The former Virginia transfer has been highly productive due to a combination of athleticism and football IQ.

Honorable mention: Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State); CJ Allen (LB, Georgia).

Cornerback

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Mansoor Delane will be the first cornerback drafted and there really isn't anyone competing for that spot. He's an athletic cover-man who thrives in both man and zone coverage, displaying the versatility and flexibility needed to thrive in any scheme. Delane was credited with allowing 14 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns all season long by Pro Football Focus. He's a shutdown cornerback.

Honorable mention: Avieon Terrell (CB, Clemson); D'Angelo Ponds (CB, Indiana).

Safety

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is among the most straightforward evaluations in the entire NFL Draft. Positional value is leading to wide-ranging opinions on where he'll actually get drafted, but there's no denying the talent. Downs is a productive and highly versatile safety as a three-year starter who has consistently played in big games. He'll be incredibly disruptive as a keynote piece of an NFL defense.

Honorable mention: Keionte Scott (Miami, DB); A.J. Haulcy (S, LSU).