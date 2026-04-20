Christen Miller Might Be Rising Faster Than Expected Before the NFL Draft

Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller is among the more physically impressive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. A dominant 2025 starter, Miller possesses a first-guy-off-the-bus frame with a balanced skill set as a pass rusher and run stopper. He enters Thursday's draft having gained significant momentum throughout the process.

Miller recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Miller discussed his formidable years at Georgia, becoming a more mature player, rushing the passer and stopping the run, his bond with former Bulldogs talents, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Georgia DT Christen Miller Is Physical Specimen

JM: You got to Georgia in 2022 and redshirted. You played as a rotational defender in 2023. That’s how it goes at Georgia. You have to wait your turn. What was your mindset like as a young player who had to patiently wait for his opportunity?

Christen Miller: I probably arrived with a sense of entitlement. I felt like I should have been out there playing. That’s just my mindset. I always want to play. I just wanted to help the team win.

I had to realize that helping the team meant playing on the scout team. It meant I had to learn and be more supportive. It meant I had to learn how to be a pro. I started showing up for my teammates more. I made that a daily thing.

I had to learn how to become dependable. That was probably the biggest thing I had to learn throughout this process. That was the adversity I had to overcome, the lessons I had to learn as a young player who was finding his way.

When you have a competitive mindset like I do, why wouldn’t you want to be playing? I had to learn. I had to fall in love with the preparation part. It’s bigger than football. It took me some time to learn that. Once I did, I got geared up for the process.

JM: That’s a fantastic answer. In 2022 and 2023, who were some of the older players in front of you that helped show you the ropes? What do you remember about those periods?

Christen Miller: Guys like Jalen Carter for sure. The entire defensive line room did an amazing job showing me the ropes and offering honest advice. I had to learn that football is a business. You have to go about your work. You have to be intentional at the end of the day.

I had to learn how to be a pro. Those older guys led by example. Talking is one thing, but doing it is way better (laughs). That’s what it’s all about. They taught me how to show up to work every single day.

JM: You ended up starting 12 games in 2024 and you had a really nice season. You applied the lessons you learned. How do you feel like you maximized your opportunity when it arrived?

Christen Miller: I waited patiently for my moment. I had been praying for my opportunity. From my first start, I hit the ground running and I haven’t looked back since. That’s just my mindset. Whenever I get an opportunity, I’m hellbent on taking full advantage.

That’s the thing about me. I take opportunities and I run with them. I work on maximizing every single day. That’s how I put myself in this position, getting ready to hear my name called during the NFL Draft.

Florida Gators running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (24) is stopped by the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13), from left, defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JM: You built on that in 2025, putting together your best season this past year. You were a really good run defender. You dominated single blocks when you saw them. What do you enjoy about playing in the run game? You gotta be kind of selfless to do the dirty work in the trenches.

Christen Miller: You have to be selfless, but you also have to be a dog. You have to play with reckless abandonment. A lot of people think they can run around blocks. I prefer to attack them head on.

Violence makes a great football player. You have to be violent with your hands. This game isn’t meant for little boys. It’s a grown man’s game. That’s what I bring to the table. I play with violence and reckless abandonment.

I get in attack mode once that ball is snapped. Those are the things I pride myself on. That’s probably the biggest attribute of my game.

JM: You’re so much fun to watch on tape. I want to talk about your pass rush arsenal as well. I think there’s room to expand your success at the next level. What do you consider to be your go-to moves and counters right now?

Christen Miller: Honestly, running through somebody’s face (laughs). That’s my first goal as a pass rusher. All the kids think playing football is cool, but you need to be tough enough to be willing to run through somebody’s face.

My ability to win against double teams as a pass rusher makes the difference. I can win with a swim move. I can win with overwhelming power. The side scissors, that’s probably one of my best [pass-rushing] moves.

I’m used to seeing slide protection. I’m used to taking on double teams. I can impact the pocket, impact the quarterback. There’s a lot more for me to explore as a pass rusher. I agree.

I led the country in pressures as a defensive tackle this past season. I wasn’t even the best version of myself. Watch out for when I become a better version of myself in the passing game.

It’s going to get even uglier. I’m excited about that.

JM: The sky’s the limit for you as a pass rusher. I want to put you on the spot a little bit. You’ve had some fantastic teammates throughout your time at Georgia. If you were going to war tomorrow and could only bring one with you, who would you choose and why?

Christen Miller: Mykel Williams. I want somebody who has my back no matter what. I want somebody who isn’t going to ask any questions (laughs). We’re going to war? Bet. Let’s go. Mykel Williams wouldn’t ask me a single question. He’d just be there ready to go.

Let’s go! Don’t ask me any questions. That’s one of my pet peeves. If I say let’s go, don’t ask questions. We’ll find out when we get there. I know Mykel Williams has my back. We both have that same mindset.

That’s why Mykel Williams is so good at what he does.

JM: That’s a fantastic answer. We’ve appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why Christen Miller is one of the best defensive tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft. What kind of impact is Christen Miller going to make at the next level?

Christen Miller: I’m coming in eager to make a huge impact. I can’t wait to play a role and help the team win. I’m eager to learn. I’m eager to work and put my best foot forward.

I’m eager to hit somebody in the mouth. I’m eager to have fun and win games. I’m eager to win championships. I’m just eager, man. I’m very eager.

I’m very coachable. I want to learn. I want to win a Super Bowl. I want to have a huge positive impact on my teammates.

That’s my mindset. I’m ready to go. It’s finally time.